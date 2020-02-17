|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:00 | 17.02.2020
New Fortress Energy Signs 25-Year Agreement for 300 MW Gas Power Plant
New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) (“New Fortress”) announced today that it has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (the “PPA”) with Distribuidora de Electricidad del Norte, S.A. (“DisNorte”) and Distribuidora de Electricidad del Sur, S.A. (“DisSur”), Nicaragua’s electricity distribution companies.
As part of the agreement, New Fortress will construct a natural gas-fired power plant with a capacity of approximately 300 megawatts near Puerto Sandino to supply power to Nicaragua’s national electric grid. The plant is expected to contribute to the advancement of the country’s long-term economic development while also assisting the transition to lower-carbon, more environmentally friendly energy sources.
New Fortress will supply natural gas to the plant via an offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal off the coast of Puerto Sandino. Under the terms of the PPA, New Fortress is expected to provide more than 21 TBtu of natural gas per year over 25 years, the equivalent of approximately 700,000 gallons of LNG (60,000 MMBtu) per day.
The project is expected to be funded with cash on hand and funds from operations. The terminal and the plant are anticipated to begin commercial operations in the second half of 2021, subject to various conditions, including obtaining required licenses and permits.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus included in the registration statement filed with the SEC in connection with the Company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, which could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer