12:05 | 22.10.2020

New Friends New Life Announces Sold: Conference on Human Trafficking and Exploitation

New Friends New Life (https://www.newfriendsnewlife.org/), the Dallas-based organization that restores and empowers formerly trafficked teen girls and sexually exploited women and their children, announces it will host Sold: Conference on Human Trafficking and Exploitation as a virtual event November 9-10, 2020. The event will offer sessions relevant to professionals from various fields, including law enforcement, healthcare workers, educators, advocates and the legal community, who are looking for proactive approaches to combat trafficking and support survivors. “As industries across the country continue their commitment to identifying and interrupting human trafficking, and supporting survivors, this is a critical time to introduce more ways for frontline workers and everyday citizens to join in the fight against both sex trafficking and labor trafficking in their communities,” said New Friends New Life Interim Executive Director Bianca Jackson. Throughout the two-day conference, speakers from different cities will lead 30 sessions, both live and recorded. Presenters will be discussing the impact of trafficking on survivors, the intersection of human trafficking with other issues including domestic violence and sexual assault, and a spotlight on corporate responses to combatting human trafficking. The event’s plenary speaker is Rebecca Bender, CEO and Founder of the Rebecca Bender Initiative and a nationally recognized expert on human trafficking. As a survivor, Bender used her experience to write the book Roadmap to Redemption, followed by a 16-week curriculum titled Elevate. Her trainings have equipped more than 100,000 professionals including the FBI, The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, local law enforcement, medical professionals and aftercare programs, and she serves as an advisor to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the Presidential Candidacy Equality Model Coalition and the Oregon Department of Justice. Additional session speakers include: Jessica Brazeal: Chief Programs Officer, New Friends New Life Chad Frymire: President, North Texas Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Program Director, Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)

G6 Hospitality (Motel 6) Chris Johnson: CEO, Center for Justice, Rights and Dignity Dr. Jackson Katz, Founder and President, Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP) Dr. Stephen B. Sellers: Medical Director, Methodist Dallas Medical Center Preston Shipp: Senior Policy Counsel, The Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth Kelly Slaven: Chief Clinical Officer, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Corporal Alan Wilkett (Ret.): Pasco County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets for the conference are $195 for early registration until Oct. 31 and $225 for general registration through Nov 10. Registrants will have access to all sessions during the conference and through Nov. 20. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for various industries are available. For additional event information and to register, visit: https://www.soldconference.org/.

About New Friends New Life

Founded in Dallas, Texas in 1998, New Friends New Life (NFNL) restores and empowers formerly trafficked and sexually exploited women, teen girls and children. By providing access to education, job training, interim financial assistance, mental health and spiritual support, New Friends New Life helps women, teen girls and children overcome backgrounds of abuse, addiction, poverty and limited opportunities. In 2019, NFNL served 372 members (clients). NFNL also educates the community and works to eradicate the epidemic of human trafficking through advocacy, legislative reform and strategic partnerships that address systemic causes. In 2018, NFNL opened a drop-in Youth Resource Center (YRC) in partnership with the Office of the Governor to serve trafficked and high-risk teen girls. More than 100 girls visited the YRC during its first year. In 2015, NFNL organized its Men’s Advocacy Group to engage men in the fight against sex trafficking and exploitation. For more information, visit http://www.newfriendsnewlife.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005219/en/