16:13 | 27.04.2020
New, Fun Contests – With Prizes – Launched for Military Families Living in Corvias Property Management Communities
Corvias Property Management announces new opportunities for military families living in its communities to win prizes and participate in fun activities as part of its Ready, Set, Gold! program. The Ready, Set, Gold! website is full of fun, free resources to help residents stay entertained, active and healthy, while encouraging compliance of social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home orders.
Corvias will choose over 45 participants in total across its installations as contest winners. In addition, the top five winners of this debut challenge across all Corvias military installations will have a $250 donation made in their name to one of these charities of their choosing: National Military Family Association, Operation Military Family, USO, Military Child Education Coalition, or Operation Homefront.
“This next phase of our Ready, Set, Gold! program allows families to embrace their competitive and creative sides to engage in fun activities while being part of a virtual community,” said Tim Toohey, managing director of Corvias Property Management, which provides on-base housing for more than 84,000 residents. “We created this program to help ease the burden of isolation and give back to our community with enriching content for residents who are under orders to stay at home. We care about the well-being of our families and will continue to provide the highest level of responsiveness, creativity and customer service in response to these difficult times.”
Residents should follow Corvias Property Management on Facebook for updates on contest winners and navigate to the Ready, Set, Gold! landing page for more information and official rules. Corvias Property Management is proud to support its military families and local community and remains dedicated to providing the best resident experience by connecting and communicating with residents.
