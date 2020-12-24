14:12 | 24.12.2020

New Gold Completes Partial Redemption of Outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes

December 23, 2020–New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) today announced that it has completed the previously announced partial redemption of $200 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025. The redemption was funded with cash on hand. Following the completion of the transaction, the Company has approximately $205 million of cash on hand1 and $510 million of liquidity2.

Based on cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2020 of $416 million less redemption principal, redemption premium, and accrued interest.Approximately $45 million of the $350 million credit facility is currently used for Letters of Credit related to mine closure costs.About New Gold Inc.

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines. The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater project located in British Columbia and a 6% equity stake in Artemis. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold’s vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201224005161/en/