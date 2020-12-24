|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:12 | 24.12.2020
New Gold Completes Partial Redemption of Outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes
December 23, 2020–New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) today announced that it has completed the previously announced partial redemption of $200 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025. The redemption was funded with cash on hand.
Following the completion of the transaction, the Company has approximately $205 million of cash on hand1 and $510 million of liquidity2.
