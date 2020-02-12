|
New Gold Provides Results from Underground Exploration Drilling Program at New Afton
New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) announces drill results for the New Afton Mine from an underground exploration program completed during the year 2019, which identifies gold and copper mineralization within the newly defined East Extension zone located directly beneath the Sub-level cave (SLC) and to the east of the planned C-zone block cave (Figure 1). Results to date confirm the East Extension as a 300 x 40 metres in plan and 700 metres down dip target area (Figure 2). The zone has been subdivided based upon different styles of alteration and mineralization in two distinct zones defined as Upper and Lower East Extension, which appears to represent the down-plunge extension of the Afton Pit, East Cave and SLC zone. Upper East Extension encompasses the higher 250 metres of the area with the Lower East Extension representing the down plunge continuity of it. Both zones are open to the east.
From
(metres)
To
(metres)
Interval
(metres)
Estimated True Width (metres)
Gold
(g/t)
Copper
(%)
EA19-251
220
328
108
25.6
1.82
2.43
160
302
142
37.5
0.41
0.78
148
242
94
34.0
0.91
1.04
190
212
22
9.8
0.72
1.72
EA19-262
156
188
32
18.2
0.76
1.11
292
366
74
38.7
1.68
2.24
258
358
100
41.4
1.28
2.37
About New Gold Inc.
All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold’s ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, New Gold’s latest annual management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), Annual Information Form and Technical Reports filed at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this news release are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold’s operations; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold’s current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Aboriginal groups in respect of the Rainy River, New Afton and Blackwater being consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments during the applicable regulatory processes; and (9) metals and other commodity prices and exchange rates being consistent with those estimated for the purposes of 2019 guidance.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; risks related to early production at the Rainy River Mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; changes in national and local government legislation in Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico or any other country in which New Gold currently or may in the future carry on business; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the uncertainties inherent to current and future legal challenges New Gold is or may become a party to; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves and mineral resources; competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses and risks associated with a mine with relatively limited history of commercial production, such as Rainy River, (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as “Risk Factors” included in New Gold’s Annual Information Form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
New Gold maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program at its New Afton mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the company’s exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold’s QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is sampled at regular 2 metres intervals, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Actlabs Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information regarding the company’s quality assurance processes is set out in the March 25, 2015 New Afton NI 43-101 Technical Report available at www.sedar.com.
For additional technical information on New Gold’s material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters and risks, refer to New Gold’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers Concerning Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources
An “Inferred Mineral Resource” has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and as to its economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an “Inferred Mineral Resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher confidence category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an “Inferred Mineral Resource” exists or is economically or legally mineable.
Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a “Reserve” unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve estimation is made. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, the definitions of “Proven Mineral Reserves” and “Probable Mineral Reserves” under CIM standards differ in certain respects from the standards of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Complete Drill Assay Summary
From
(metres)
To
(metres)
Interval
(metres)
Estimated True Width (metres)
Gold
(g/t)
Copper
(%)
EA19-251
2
220
218
NA
0.02
0.05
328
394
66
NA
0.04
0.03
394
468
74
NA
0.12
0.12
468
532
64
NA
0.04
0.04
532
540
8
NA
0.53
0.26
540
610
70
NA
0.02
0.01
610
638
28
NA
0.34
0.26
638
718.41
80.41
NA
0.03
0.02
EA19-252
0.16
160
159.84
NA
0.01
0.03
302
712
410
NA
0.04
0.03
726
765.65
39.65
NA
0.05
0.03
EA19-253
0.13
148
147.87
NA
0.01
0.02
242
266
24
NA
0.11
0.26
266
370
104
NA
0.04
0.07
370
382
12
NA
0.29
0.32
382
484
102
NA
0.12
0.05
484
487.07
3.07
NA
0.69
0.09
EA19-255
2.44
484
481.56
NA
0.01
0.01
544
60
NA
0.09
0.09
544
596
52
NA
0.21
0.26
596
668
72
NA
0.08
0.03
684
702
18
NA
0.00
0.01
742
786
44
NA
0.02
0.04
830
864
34
NA
0.01
0.02
874
877.21
3.21
NA
0.02
0.03
EA19-257
0.75
190
189.25
NA
0.01
0.02
212
398.37
186.37
NA
0.01
0.03
EA19-258
0.28
280
279.72
NA
0.01
0.01
300
20
NA
0.13
0.33
300
401.42
101.42
NA
0.02
0.97
EA19-259
0.47
178
177.53
NA
0.01
0.01
264
86
NA
0.03
0.11
264
413.61
149.61
NA
0.01
0.03
EA19-260
2
390
388
NA
0.02
0.03
398
8
NA
0.20
0.30
398
563.27
165.27
NA
0.03
0.01
EA19-261
0.94
428
427.06
NA
0.01
0.01
438
10
NA
0.32
0.32
438
524
86
NA
0.05
0.05
548
588
40
NA
0.04
0.04
588
594
6
NA
0.55
0.30
594
658
64
NA
0.09
0.07
672
684.58
12.58
NA
0.00
0.00
EA19-262
1
156
155
NA
0.00
0.01
188
273.71
85.71
NA
0.01
0.02
EA19-263
0.9
292
291.1
NA
0.00
0.01
366
450
84
NA
0.07
0.06
462
506.1
44.1
NA
0.07
0.05
EA19-264
0.8
148
147.2
NA
0.00
0.01
222
240
18
NA
0.03
0.08
240
254
14
NA
0.18
0.39
254
416.97
162.97
NA
0.01
0.02
EA19-265
0.27
258
257.73
NA
0.00
0.01
358
448
90
NA
0.02
0.02
448
468
20
NA
0.27
0.15
468
516
48
NA
0.08
0.06
550
654.71
104.71
NA
0.03
0.02
Drill Holes Collar Coordinates
UTM_ North (m)
UTM_East (m)
Elevation (masl)
Total Depth (m)
Azimuth (degrees)
Inclination
(degrees)
EA19-251
5614793
675416
-8
718
174.46
-76.30
EA19-252
5614794
675416
-7
766
158.73
-74.72
EA19-253
5614795
675416
-8
487
115.50
-68.86
EA19-255
5614892
675403
15
877
197.86
-77.35
EA19-257
5614893
675405
15
398
143.54
-63.49
EA19-258
5614893
675405
15
401
111.62
-60.41
EA19-259
5614894
675405
15
414
143.50
-49.16
EA19-260
5614893
675404
15
563
177.10
-72.36
EA19-261
5614892
675403
15
685
211.08
-67.58
EA19-262
5614893
675404
15
274
174.56
-55.27
EA19-263
5614892
675403
15
506
211.95
-58.49
EA19-264
5614893
675405
14
417
162.47
-60.23
EA19-265
5614892
675403
16
655
196.28
-65.58
Figure 1: Mine footprint targets location
Figure 2: East Extension targets location within the New Afton deposit footprint
