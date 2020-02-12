23:00 | 12.02.2020

New Gold Provides Results from Underground Exploration Drilling Program at New Afton

New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) announces drill results for the New Afton Mine from an underground exploration program completed during the year 2019, which identifies gold and copper mineralization within the newly defined East Extension zone located directly beneath the Sub-level cave (SLC) and to the east of the planned C-zone block cave (Figure 1). Results to date confirm the East Extension as a 300 x 40 metres in plan and 700 metres down dip target area (Figure 2). The zone has been subdivided based upon different styles of alteration and mineralization in two distinct zones defined as Upper and Lower East Extension, which appears to represent the down-plunge extension of the Afton Pit, East Cave and SLC zone. Upper East Extension encompasses the higher 250 metres of the area with the Lower East Extension representing the down plunge continuity of it. Both zones are open to the east.

From June 2019, the company completed 13 holes totaling 7,160 metres in the East Extension zone. A follow up drilling program has been designed for 2020 to define the extension of the mineralization in this area and to delineate a Mineral Resource that may be incorporated into the Company’s 2020 year end Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource update. A summary of the result highlights for the East Extension are reported in the following table.

Table 1: East Extension Drill Highlights

Drill Hole From (metres) To (metres) Interval (metres) Estimated True Width (metres) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) EA19-251 220 328 108 25.6 1.82 2.43

Includes226256307.14.784.02

EA19-252 160 302 142 37.5 0.41 0.78

includes186220349.00.381.29



29230082.11.101.67

EA19-253 148 242 94 34.0 0.91 1.04

includes1482126423.11.251.43

EA19-257 190 212 22 9.8 0.72 1.72 EA19-262 156 188 32 18.2 0.76 1.11

includes174184105.72.032.41

EA19-263 292 366 74 38.7 1.68 2.24

Includes296314189.42.023.35Includes330348189.43.253.29

EA19-265 258 358 100 41.4 1.28 2.37

Includes268286187.55.084.92Includes3183442610.80.533.32

The full drill hole results and additional information are also enclosed in this news release. About New Gold Inc.

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines as well as the 100% owned Blackwater development project. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold’s vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, Director Exploration of New Gold. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) and Practising Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Della Libera has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the exploration, analytical and testing data underlying the information. His verification included a review of the applicable assay databases and reviews of the assay certificates. No limitations were imposed on Mr. Della Libera’s verification process. New Gold maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program at its New Afton mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the company’s exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold’s QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is sampled at regular 2 metres intervals, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Actlabs Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information regarding the company’s quality assurance processes is set out in the March 25, 2015 New Afton NI 43-101 Technical Report available at www.sedar.com. For additional technical information on New Gold’s material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters and risks, refer to New Gold’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018. Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers Concerning Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Information concerning the properties and operations of New Gold has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards under applicable Canadian securities laws and may not be comparable to similar information for United States companies. The terms “Mineral Resource”, “Measured Mineral Resource”, “Indicated Mineral Resource” and “Inferred Mineral Resource” used in this news release are Canadian mining terms as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 and incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101. While the terms “Mineral Resource”, “Measured Mineral Resource”, “Indicated Mineral Resource” and “Inferred Mineral Resource” are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, they are not defined terms under standards of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. As such, certain information contained in this news release concerning descriptions of mineralization and mineral resources under Canadian standards is not comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. An “Inferred Mineral Resource” has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and as to its economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an “Inferred Mineral Resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher confidence category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an “Inferred Mineral Resource” exists or is economically or legally mineable. Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a “Reserve” unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve estimation is made. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, the definitions of “Proven Mineral Reserves” and “Probable Mineral Reserves” under CIM standards differ in certain respects from the standards of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Complete Drill Assay Summary

Drill Hole From (metres) To (metres) Interval (metres) Estimated True Width (metres) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) EA19-251 2 220 218 NA 0.02 0.05

East Ext22032810825.61.822.43includes226256307.14.784.02

328 394 66 NA 0.04 0.03 394 468 74 NA 0.12 0.12 468 532 64 NA 0.04 0.04 532 540 8 NA 0.53 0.26 540 610 70 NA 0.02 0.01 610 638 28 NA 0.34 0.26 638 718.41 80.41 NA 0.03 0.02 EA19-252 0.16 160 159.84 NA 0.01 0.03

East Ext16030214237.50.410.78includes186220349.00.381.29includes29230082.11.101.67

302 712 410 NA 0.04 0.03

712726143.70.980.59

726 765.65 39.65 NA 0.05 0.03 EA19-253 0.13 148 147.87 NA 0.01 0.02

East Ext1482429434.00.911.04includes1482126423.11.251.43

242 266 24 NA 0.11 0.26 266 370 104 NA 0.04 0.07 370 382 12 NA 0.29 0.32 382 484 102 NA 0.12 0.05 484 487.07 3.07 NA 0.69 0.09 EA19-255 2.44 484 481.56 NA 0.01 0.01

East Ext

484 544 60 NA 0.09 0.09 544 596 52 NA 0.21 0.26 596 668 72 NA 0.08 0.03

668684163.50.510.34

684 702 18 NA 0.00 0.01

702742408.80.430.42

742 786 44 NA 0.02 0.04

786830449.70.670.54

830 864 34 NA 0.01 0.02

864874102.20.770.85

874 877.21 3.21 NA 0.02 0.03 EA19-257 0.75 190 189.25 NA 0.01 0.02

East Ext190212229.80.721.72

212 398.37 186.37 NA 0.01 0.03 EA19-258 0.28 280 279.72 NA 0.01 0.01

East Ext

280 300 20 NA 0.13 0.33 300 401.42 101.42 NA 0.02 0.97 EA19-259 0.47 178 177.53 NA 0.01 0.01

East Ext

178 264 86 NA 0.03 0.11 264 413.61 149.61 NA 0.01 0.03 EA19-260 2 390 388 NA 0.02 0.03

East Ext

390 398 8 NA 0.20 0.30 398 563.27 165.27 NA 0.03 0.01 EA19-261 0.94 428 427.06 NA 0.01 0.01

East Ext

428 438 10 NA 0.32 0.32 438 524 86 NA 0.05 0.05

524548249.20.410.39

548 588 40 NA 0.04 0.04 588 594 6 NA 0.55 0.30 594 658 64 NA 0.09 0.07

658672145.30.470.41

672 684.58 12.58 NA 0.00 0.00 EA19-262 1 156 155 NA 0.00 0.01

East Ext1561883218.20.761.11includes174184105.72.032.41

188 273.71 85.71 NA 0.01 0.02 EA19-263 0.9 292 291.1 NA 0.00 0.01

East Ext2923667438.71.682.24includes296314189.42.023.35includes330348189.43.253.29

366 450 84 NA 0.07 0.06

450462126.30.560.61

462 506.1 44.1 NA 0.07 0.05 EA19-264 0.8 148 147.2 NA 0.00 0.01

East Ext1482227436.80.380.64includes1641902612.90.891.21

222 240 18 NA 0.03 0.08 240 254 14 NA 0.18 0.39 254 416.97 162.97 NA 0.01 0.02 EA19-265 0.27 258 257.73 NA 0.00 0.01

East Ext25835810041.41.282.37includes268286187.55.084.92includes3183442610.80.533.32

358 448 90 NA 0.02 0.02 448 468 20 NA 0.27 0.15 468 516 48 NA 0.08 0.06

5165503414.10.450.34

550 654.71 104.71 NA 0.03 0.02 Drill Holes Collar Coordinates

Drill Hole ID UTM_ North (m) UTM_East (m) Elevation (masl) Total Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Inclination (degrees) EA19-251 5614793 675416 -8 718 174.46 -76.30 EA19-252 5614794 675416 -7 766 158.73 -74.72 EA19-253 5614795 675416 -8 487 115.50 -68.86 EA19-255 5614892 675403 15 877 197.86 -77.35 EA19-257 5614893 675405 15 398 143.54 -63.49 EA19-258 5614893 675405 15 401 111.62 -60.41 EA19-259 5614894 675405 15 414 143.50 -49.16 EA19-260 5614893 675404 15 563 177.10 -72.36 EA19-261 5614892 675403 15 685 211.08 -67.58 EA19-262 5614893 675404 15 274 174.56 -55.27 EA19-263 5614892 675403 15 506 211.95 -58.49 EA19-264 5614893 675405 14 417 162.47 -60.23 EA19-265 5614892 675403 16 655 196.28 -65.58 Figure 1: Mine footprint targets location Figure 2: East Extension targets location within the New Afton deposit footprint

