0:12 | 14.04.2021
New Gold Reports In-Line First Quarter Operational Results and Provides an Early-Stage Exploration Update
April 13, 2021 – New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) reports in-line first quarter operational results for the Company as of March 31, 2021 and provides an early-stage exploration update. The Company is also providing details for the first quarter earnings conference call and webcast that is scheduled for May 5, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time (details are provided at the end of this news release).
The Rainy River Mine produced 56,513 gold eq. ounces (54,656 ounces of gold and 133,730 ounces of silver) for the quarter, in-line with plan.
The New Afton Mine produced 39,512 gold eq. ounces (11,994 ounces of gold and 13.8 million pounds of copper) for the quarter, slightly below plan, as underground mining operations continue to be safely and sequentially ramped-up following the tragic mud-rush incident on February 2, 2021. (Refer to the Company’s news releases dated February 2, 4, 5, and 8, 2021 for further information).
Anne Day, Vice President, Investor Relations will leave the Company June 30, 2021, and all Investor Relations responsibilities are now being assumed by Ankit Shah, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development.
96,026
440,000 – 490,000
Gold production (ounces)
66,650
322,000 – 352,000
Copper production (Mlbs)
13.8
56 – 66
1. Total gold eq. ounces include silver and copper produced converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce, $25.00 per silver ounce and $3.50 per copper pound used for 2021 guidance estimates. All copper is produced by the New Afton Mine.
56,513
275,000 – 295,000
Gold eq. sold (ounces)
53,577
Gold production (ounces)
54,656
270,000 – 290,000
Gold sold (ounces)
51,796
1. Gold eq. ounces for Rainy River in Q1 2021 includes 133,730 ounces of silver converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce and $25.00 per silver ounce used for 2021 guidance estimates.
118,404
127,684
126,512
145,701
158,638
150,767
Ore tonnes mined per day
18,712
26,012
23,101
36,515
42,918
35,681
Operating waste tonnes per day
73,702
75,596
72,575
62,818
73,921
65,643
Capitalized waste tonnes per day
25,990
26,077
30,836
46,368
41,799
49,442
Total waste tonnes per day
99,692
101,673
103,411
109,186
115,720
115,085
Strip ratio (waste:ore)
5.33
3.91
4.48
2.99
2.70
3.23
Tonnes milled per calendar day
21,980
18,441
23,880
26,998
26,999
26,301
Gold grade milled (g/t)
1.08
1.03
0.78
0.88
0.93
0.80
Gold recovery (%)
91
90
89
89
90
89
Mill availability (%)
88
91
90
90
94
89
Gold production (oz)
253,772
50,381
48,800
63,004
66,734
54,656
Gold eq. production1 (oz)
257,051
51,106
49,633
64,221
68,241
56,513
1. Gold eq. ounces for Rainy River in Q1 2021 includes 133,730 ounces of silver converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce and $25.00 per silver ounce used for 2021 guidance estimates.
In 2021, the Rainy River Mine is expected to achieve production increases and decreases in both operating and capital costs as it transitions to generating sustainable free cash flow. During the year, the focus will remain on further operational and cost optimizations and the continued conversion of underground reserves for inclusion in an optimized underground mine plan. Production is expected to be lower in the first half of the year due to planned lower grades as the mine plan focuses on waste stripping. Production is expected to increase in the second half of the year as grades improve, as mining returns to the planned higher-grade Phase 2 area of the pit. Sustaining capital is expected to be lower in 2021 as key deferred capital projects were completed in 2020. Growth capital for the year is expected to increase over 2020 as the decline development towards the Intrepid underground ore zone advances over the year.
Our COVID-19 response continued to be effective with the implementation of rapid testing at Rainy River. The site had two COVID-19 cases in the quarter. Contact tracing was completed by the site team and through Public Health. The individuals were isolated immediately, and all other close contacts tested negative. These isolated cases posed minimal risk to the operation. As of today, two employees have tested non-negative with the in-house PCR device and the mine is awaiting confirmation from Public Health. Further information on the Company’s response to COVID-19 is available via the following link: https://newgold.com/covid-19/.
First quarter gold eq. production was 56,513 ounces (54,656 ounces of gold and 133,730 ounces of silver). Lower grades were expected during the quarter as mining operations were focused on Phase 3 stripping to bring pit walls to the final pit limit. During the second half of the year, grades are expected to increase as the mine returns to Phase 2 area of the pit.
During the quarter, the open pit mine achieved 150,767 tonnes per day, a decrease over the prior quarter due to lower drilling rates as a result of extreme winter weather conditions, but in-line with the 2021 target of ~151,000 tonnes per day. Approximately 3.2 million ore tonnes and 10.4 million waste tonnes (including 4.4 million capitalized waste tonnes) were mined from the open pit at an average strip ratio of 3.23:1. During the second half of the year, the strip ratio is expected to decrease as operations return to Phase 2 area of the pit.
The mill processed 26,301 tonnes per day for the quarter, slightly above plan. The mill continued to process ore directly supplied by the open pit combined with ore from the medium grade stockpile and processed an average grade of 0.80 grams per tonne at a gold recovery of 89%. Mill availability for the quarter averaged 89%, lower than the prior quarter due to planned maintenance activities.
At the end of the quarter, development of the decline towards the Intrepid underground ore zone advanced 650 metres. The first ore level was accessed and approximately 155 metres of development in ore was completed with tonnes and grades mined reconciling with the block model. Approximately 16,000 tonnes of development ore at 1.20 grams per tonne has been stockpiled.
New Afton Mine Operational HighlightsNew Afton Mine HighlightsNew Afton MineQ1 20212021 Guidance
39,512
165,000 – 195,000
Gold eq. sold (ounces)
38,241
Gold production (ounces)
11,994
52,000 – 62,000
Gold sold (ounces)
11,744
Copper production (Mlbs)
13.8
56 – 66
Copper sold (Mlbs)
13.3
1. Gold eq. ounces for New Afton in Q1 2021 includes 13.8 million pounds of copper and 53,494 ounces of silver converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce, $3.50 per copper pound and $25.00 per silver ounce used for 2021 guidance estimates.
15,620
16,727
15,358
17,249
17,259
11,395
Tonnes milled per calendar day
15,300
15,377
14,240
15,483
15,358
13,564
Gold grade milled (g/t)
0.47
0.45
0.46
0.44
0.46
0.39
Gold recovery (%)
82
81
81
80
79
79
Gold production (oz)
68,785
16,409
15,494
15,955
16,362
11,994
Copper grade milled (%)
0.78
0.73
0.72
0.71
0.73
0.64
Copper recovery (%)
83
82
83
82
81
80
Copper production (Mlbs)
79.4
18.5
16.9
18.2
18.5
13.8
Mill availability (%)
97
98
92
98
99
96
Gold eq. production1 (oz)
229,091
52,329
48,446
51,315
52,326
39,512
1. Gold eq. ounces for New Afton in Q1 2020 includes 13.8 million pounds of copper and 53,494 ounces of silver converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce, $3.50 per copper pound and $25.00 per silver ounce used for 2021 guidance estimates.
The 2021 mine plan for New Afton was adjusted following the tragic mud-rush event that occurred on February 2, 2021 (for further details, refer to the Company’s guidance news release dated February 18, 2021). Underground mining activities are currently being safely and sequentially ramped-up as we continue to maintain our focus on the health, safety and wellbeing of our people. 2021 mine plan contemplates lower tonnes mined from the recovery level, as mining operations will be limited to remote mucking activities. Mining in the other areas of Lift 1, including the West Cave, East Cave and Pillar, ramped-up during the quarter and returned to pre-incident mining rates at the end of the quarter.
New Afton implemented wearable contact tracing technology and is in the process of achieving rapid testing accreditation as outlined by the Government of British Columbia. New Afton continues to take all precautions to protect employees and contractors from COVID-19. The mine had four positive cases in the quarter, and all have recovered. Contact tracing was completed by the site team and through Public Health and the individuals were isolated immediately. There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 at the New Afton Mine. Further information on the Company’s response to COVID-19 is available via the following link: https://newgold.com/covid-19/.
First quarter gold eq. production was 39,512 ounces(11,994 ounces of gold, and 13.8 million pounds of copper).
The underground mine averaged 11,395 tonnes per day for the quarter, lower than previous quarters as underground operations continued to ramp-up during the quarter following the tragic mud-rush incident in February. Mining rates increased in March, averaging approximately 16,200 tonnes per day, near pre-incident mining rates.
Following the receipt of the Mines Act permit, B3 production will begin during the second quarter and ramp-up over the year as more draw points become accessible.
During the quarter, the mill averaged 13,564 tonnes per day, and is currently incorporating the current surface stockpiles to supplement the overall lower tonnes mined. The mill processed lower than average gold and copper grades of 0.39 grams per tonne gold and 0.64% copper, respectively, with gold and copper recoveries of 79% and 80%, respectively.
During the quarter, C-Zone development advanced by approximately 820 metres and the project remains on track.
Construction of the TAT facility advanced during the quarter and all major equipment and major building equipment is currently on-site.
Stabilization efforts advanced during the quarter, including the completion of Phase 1 earthworks at the Historic Afton Tailings Storage Facility as well as Phase 2 dewatering efforts. Stabilization of the New Afton Tailings Storage Facility progressed during the quarter and approximately thirteen dewatering wells are targeted for installation by the end of the year.
The C-Zone permit process was initiated with the pre-application package submitted during the first quarter.
Exploration Update
Results to date at Silica Hill, where several drill holes have returned shallow intercepts of narrow gold and silver mineralization within the preliminary geology model and alteration domains interpreted, show characteristics of mineralization and alteration patterns that halo gold-copper mineralized porphyry systems similar to New Afton deposit. Follow-up drilling started with a deeper hole in the priority target at the Silica Hill area.
To date, 20 diamond drill holes totaling 10,518 metres have been completed in the Cherry Creek trend area (Figures 1, 2 and 3). Average length-of-hole was 515 metres at an average depth from surface of approximately 430 metres. Assay results have been received for 17 drill holes and results for the final 3 drill holes are expected by the end of April (see Table 1 at the end of this news release for full drilling results and Table 2 for drill collar locations).
Highlights include (Figures 4 and 5):
Alteration and mineralization intercepted within the Silica Hill target is indicative of a potential porphyry system. Alteration domains at Silica Hill target show distinctive hydrothermal patterns vectoring to a potential deep mineralization source from distal propylitic, to argillic, to white-mica and dickite within and haloing a quartz-feldspar porphyry partially bound by picrite.
Silver mineralized banded quartz veins with anomalous copper halos crosscutting argillic altered host laterally and beneath Silica Hill.
Gold mineralization hosted in ductile deformed fuchsite-quartz-carbonate altered fine grained sedimentary rocks on the footwall of the picrite unit at Silica Hill.
Increased thickness of the quartz-feldspar porphyry including increased pyrite content, gold and silver low level geochemical signature(background) at depth and to the northwest of Silica Hill.
Geochronology quartz-feldspar porphyry dates matches the age date of the alteration associated with sulfosalt, secondary hypogene mineralization enrichment at New Afton deposit.
Preliminary geological model interpreted the extent of the picrite unit along the length of the Cherry Creek trend showing similar geometry as the picrite bounding the New Afton ore body.
The Phase 2 drilling program will focus on deeper drilling within the interpreted alteration domains on the Silica Hill priority targets.
In March 2021, an underground drilling program commenced to test three targets generated within the New Afton deposit footprint based on an AI (Artificial Intelligence) study completed in 2020 (Figure 6). The program has been designed to complete up to 5,000 metres in 14 holes and is expected to be completed by August 2021. To date, two holes have been completed on the AI West target located approximately 500 metres west of the B3 block cave reserve, where primary sulphide mineralization consisting of chalcopyrite of greater than 1% has been visually described within two continuous intervals of 45 and 34 metres length down the hole (assay results pending).
The reconnaissance exploration program is inclusive of geochemical and geophysical surveys that have been designed to further define drill ready targets within the company’s broader regional claim holdings.
Assay results have been received for seven drill holes and results for the last four drill holes are expected by the end of April (see Table 3 at the end of this news release for full drilling results and Table 4 for drill hole collar location).
Highlights include (all results are reported with interval length down the hole):
Hole RRNT-20-02: 0.42 g/t gold over 3.0 metres.
Hole RRNT-20-04: 0.61 g/t gold over 3.8 metres, including 1.79 g/t gold over 0.7 metres.
To date, narrow intervals of low-grade gold mineralization has been intercepted within four holes. One drill-hole intersected the targeted shear zone with a 0.7 metres interval of 1.79 g/t gold. The updated interpretation suggests that the shear zone is dipping at 75 degrees to the west and is not subvertical as previously thought and the inclined holes planned to the west potentially missed to undercut the targeted structure.
Additional exploration activities have been planned to support a follow-up drilling program, which includes a soil geochemical survey, geological mapping and trenching to better define the orientation, dip, width, and extent of the interpreted shear zones.
Participants may listen to the webcast by registering on our website at www.newgold.com or via the following link https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=86F834BF-D9B7-4993-A7DA-B27454E7FA65
Participants may also listen to the conference call by calling toll free 1-833-350-1329, or 1-236-389-2426 outside of the U.S. and Canada, passcode 2491156.
A recorded playback of the conference call will be available until June 5, 2021 by calling toll free 1-800-585-8367, or 1-416-621-4642 outside of the U.S. and Canada, passcode 2491156. An archived webcast will also be available until June 5, 2021 at www.newgold.com.
About New Gold Inc.
All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold’s ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, New Gold’s latest annual management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), its most recent annual information form and technical reports on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine filed at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this MD&A are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold’s operations other than as set out herein; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold’s current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Aboriginal groups in respect of the New Afton Mine and Rainy River Mine being consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines; (9) there being no significant disruptions to the Company’s workforce at either the Rainy River or New Afton Mine due to cases of COVID-19 or any required self-isolation requirements (due, among other things, to cross-border travel to the United States or any other country); (10) the responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; (11) there being no material disruption to the Company’s supply chains and workforce that would interfere with the Company’s anticipated course of action at the Rainy River Mine and the systematic ramp-up of operations; (12) the long-term economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak not having a material adverse impact on the Company’s operations or liquidity position; and (13) Artemis Gold Inc. being able to complete the remaining C$50 million cash payment due on August 24, 2021 for the acquisition of the Blackwater project.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; risks related to early production at the Rainy River Mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; changes in national and local government legislation in Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico or any other country in which New Gold currently or may in the future carry on business; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the uncertainties inherent to current and future legal challenges New Gold is or may become a party to; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves and mineral resources; competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements; disruptions to the Company’s workforce at either the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine, or both, due to cases of COVID-19 or any required self-isolation (due to cross-border travel, exposure to a case of COVID-19 or otherwise); the responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak not being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; disruptions to the Company’s supply chain and workforce due to the COVID-19 outbreak; an economic recession or downturn as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that materially adversely affects the Company’s operations or liquidity position; there being further shutdowns at the Rainy River or New Afton Mines; the Company not being able to complete its construction projects at the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mines on the timing described herein or at all; the Company not being able to complete the exploration drilling program to be launched at the Rainy River Mine and Cherry Creek on the timing described herein or at all; Artemis Gold Inc. not being able to make the remaining C$50 million cash payment due in connection with its acquisition of the Blackwater Project on August 24, 2021. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as “Risk Factors” included in New Gold’s Annual Information Form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
For additional technical information on New Gold’s material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters and risks, refer to New Gold’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Table 1: Cherry Creek Drill Assay Results (≥ 0.2 g/t Au and/or ≥ 10 g/t Ag and interval as length down the hole)
Drill Hole
From
(metres)
To
(metres)
Interval
(metres)
Gold
(g/t)
Silver
(g/t)
Cu
(ppm)
CC20-001
0.0
348.2
348.2
No significant results
348.2
349.6
1.4
0.01
20.7
149
349.6
406.8
57.2
No significant results
406.8
407.6
0.8
0.24
0.2
55
407.6
430.0
22.4
No significant results
430.0
432.1
2.1
0.83
1.5
9
432.1
485.5
53.4
No significant results
CC20-002
0.0
429.6
429.6
No significant results
429.6
431.0
1.4
0.00
13.5
174
431.0
662.0
231.0
No significant results
CC20-003
0.0
574.0
574.0
No significant results
CC20-004
0.0
395.5
395.5
No significant results
395.5
397.0
1.5
0.00
48.2
172
397.0
461.5
64.5
No significant results
CC20-005
0.0
489.7
489.7
No significant results
CC20-006
0.0
440.5
440.5
No significant results
CC20-007
0.0
414.0
414.0
No significant results
CC20-008
0.0
401.0
401.0
No significant results
CC20-009
0.0
164.0
164.0
No significant results
CC20-010
0.0
609.5
609.5
No significant results
CC20-011
0.0
243.7
243.7
No significant results
243.7
244.5
0.8
0.00
12.3
99
244.5
425.3
180.8
No significant results
CC20-012
0.0
166.0
166.0
No significant results
166.0
172.0
6.0
0.45
1.3
20
172.0
176.7
4.7
No significant results
176.7
178.0
1.3
0.28
1.1
41
178.0
205.0
27.0
No significant results
CC20-013
0.0
707.0
707.0
No significant results
CC20-014
0.0
386.0
386.0
No significant results
386.0
388.0
2.0
0.21
3.8
56
388.0
393.7
5.7
No significant results
393.7
395.2
1.5
0.32
1.3
19
395.2
423.1
27.9
No significant results
423.1
424.1
1.0
0.35
0.4
139
424.1
465
40.9
No significant results
CC21-015
0.0
248.0
248.0
No significant results
248.0
251.4
3.4
0.44
0.3
79
251.4
267.7
16.3
No significant results
267.7
269.0
1.3
1.10
0.2
57
269.0
271.5
2.5
No significant results
271.5
273.0
1.5
0.21
0.3
72
CC21-016
0.0
825.1
825.1
No significant results
CC21-017
0.0
752.3
752.3
No significant results
CC21-018
0.0
127.0
127.0
No significant results
127.0
209.0
82.0
Assay Results Pending
209.0
361.0
152.0
No significant results
361.0
363.0
2.0
0.00
12.6
88
363.0
369.0
6.0
No significant results
369.0
371.0
2.0
0.00
18.0
97
371.0
474.2
103.2
No significant results
474.2
698.0
223.8
Assay Results Pending
CC21-019
0.0
750.0
750.0
Assay Results Pending
CC21-020
0.0
713.8
713.8
Assay Results Pending
Table 2: New Afton Drill holes collar coordinates
Target
Drill Hole
UTM_North
UTM_East
Elevation
Total Depth
Azimuth
Inclination
Silica Hill
CC20-001
5614059.96
672427.53
719.63
485.50
249.07
-45.23
Silica Hill
CC20-002
5613456.04
673470.25
677.71
662.00
9.41
-45.40
Beaton
CC20-003
5616385.69
669095.08
703.69
574.00
230.20
-67.99
Silica Hill
CC20-004
5614062.40
672427.53
719.61
461.50
309.76
-46.16
Silica Hill
CC20-005
5613998.52
672516.61
712.22
489.68
239.95
-60.19
Silica Hill
CC20-006
5613997.45
672517.82
712.03
440.50
184.83
-75.04
Beaton
CC20-007
5616385.85
669098.03
704.07
414.00
150.03
-55.08
Silica Hill
CC20-008
5613454.77
673469.30
677.64
401.00
319.79
-50.09
Silica Hill
CC20-009
5613796.00
672205.00
740.00
164.00
209.76
-65.25
Silica Hill
CC20-010
5614178.22
672011.18
723.95
609.50
280.05
-45.09
Beaton
CC20-011
5616389.21
669098.41
704.12
425.29
43.93
-44.47
Silica Hill
CC20-012
5613796.00
672205.00
740.00
205.00
210.13
-85.03
Silica Hill
CC20-013
5613804.17
672199.47
729.64
707.00
12.27
-60.41
Silica Hill
CC20-014
5614176.49
672013.23
724.67
465.00
243.21
-56.63
Silica Hill
CC21-015
5613434.00
672788.00
725.00
273.00
219.92
-56.26
Silica Hill
CC21-016
5613434.00
672788.00
725.00
825.09
41.92
-50.04
Beaton
CC21-017
5617172.00
668672.00
640.00
752.33
200.00
-50
Silica Hill
CC21-018
5613434.00
672788.00
725.00
697.99
340.00
-60
Beaton
CC21-019
5617172.00
668672.00
640.00
750.00
148.92
-49.68
Table 3: Rainy River Drilling Results (reported ≥ 0.1 g/t Au and intervals as length down the hole)
Drill Hole
From
To
Interval
Gold
RRNT-20-01
0.0
53.0
53.0
No significant results
53.0
54.5
1.5
0.13
54.5
149.0
94.5
No significant results
RRNT-20-02
0.0
119.1
119.1
No significant results
119.1
123.5
4.4
0.26
123.5
129.5
6.0
No significant results
129.5
132.5
3.0
0.42
132.5
203.0
70.5
No significant results
RRNT-20-03
0.0
117.5
117.5
No significant results
117.5
119.0
1.5
0.11
119.0
410.0
291.0
No significant results
410.0
411.5
1.5
0.11
411.5
431.0
19.5
No significant results
RRNT-20-04
0.0
18.5
18.5
No significant results
18.5
20.0
1.5
0.20
20.0
27.1
7.1
No significant results
27.1
30.9
3.8
0.61
384.5
353.6
No significant results
384.5
386.0
1.5
0.38
RRNT-20-05
0.0
89.0
89.0
No significant results
RRNT-20-06
0.0
371.0
371.0
No significant results
RRNT-20-07
0.0
401.0
401.0
No significant results
RRNT-20-08
0.0
420.2
420.2
Assay Results Pending
RRNT-20-09
0.0
371.0
371.0
Assay Results Pending
RRNT-20-10
0.0
450.0
450.0
Assay Results Pending
RRNT-20-11
0.0
401.0
401.0
Assay Results Pending
Table 4: Rainy River North East Trend Drill holes collar Coordinates
Drill Hole
UTM_North
UTM_East
Elevation
Total Depth (m)
Azimuth
Inclination
RRNT-20-01
5426888
436814
408.5
149
240
-45
RRNT-20-02
5426888
436814
408.5
203
239.4
-67
RRNT-20-03
5424238
434561
356.5
430
316.1
-45.1
RRNT-20-04
5423971
434790
393.8
430
316
-45.1
RRNT-20-05
5423891
434934
394.1
400
298
-45
RRNT-21-06
5423663
435017
410
371
299.5
-50.2
RRNT-21-07
5423972
434906
391.2
401
316.6
-50.1
RRNT-21-08
5424772
434814
357.5
420.2
318
-50
RRNT-21-09
5425917
437013
396
371
259.5
-45.1
RRNT-21-10
5425441
437084
400
450
259.7
-45.4
RRNT-21-11
5424979
436886
390
401
261.5
-45
