21:04 | 29.01.2020
New Jersey American Water Invested More Than $375 Million Statewide in 2019
New Jersey American Water recently announced its end-of-year investment total and system improvements for 2019. More than $375 million total was invested on system upgrades and various improvement projects statewide throughout the year.
“At New Jersey American Water, our goal is to provide safe, reliable water service to all of our customers,” said Cheryl Norton, president of New Jersey American Water. “From source to tap, our team of professionals continuously monitor and work hard to maintain our facilities to ensure they operate efficiently, meet all regulatory standards and deliver the best quality water. Investment now helps sustain our current operations while ensuring resiliency for the future – all to benefit our customers.”
Each year, New Jersey American Water invests millions of dollars in its infrastructure, which includes both maintenance and upgrades to its treatment and distribution (pipeline). This includes regular maintenance and upgrades to treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, miles of pipe, water mains, fire hydrants and metering equipment.
For 2019, system improvement highlights include:
Raritan Millstone Water Treatment Plant – emergency generator and low-lift improvements
Swimming River Water Treatment Plant – second clearwell
South Linwood Station – treatment improvements
Delran Regional Water Treatment Plant – roof replacement
Beckett Station – treatment upgrades
Various facilities around the state – automation and control system upgrades.
Visit www.newjerseyamwater.com to learn more about New Jersey American Water’s multimillion dollar program to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that is reaching the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state and to use the infrastructure upgrade map located under Water Quality, System Updates.
