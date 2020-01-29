21:04 | 29.01.2020

New Jersey American Water Invested More Than $375 Million Statewide in 2019

New Jersey American Water recently announced its end-of-year investment total and system improvements for 2019. More than $375 million total was invested on system upgrades and various improvement projects statewide throughout the year. “At New Jersey American Water, our goal is to provide safe, reliable water service to all of our customers,” said Cheryl Norton, president of New Jersey American Water. “From source to tap, our team of professionals continuously monitor and work hard to maintain our facilities to ensure they operate efficiently, meet all regulatory standards and deliver the best quality water. Investment now helps sustain our current operations while ensuring resiliency for the future – all to benefit our customers.” Each year, New Jersey American Water invests millions of dollars in its infrastructure, which includes both maintenance and upgrades to its treatment and distribution (pipeline). This includes regular maintenance and upgrades to treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, miles of pipe, water mains, fire hydrants and metering equipment. For 2019, system improvement highlights include:

Mains: In 2019, New Jersey American Water invested $114 million in more than 100 miles of main to replace and rehabilitate aging pipe and install new main in order to serve additional areas. Additionally, New Jersey American Water invested more than $4.8 million in leak detection equipment in 2019 to further enhance its teams’ ability to respond to leaks and breaks.

Source Water, Treatment and Other Production System Improvements: New Jersey American Water invested more than $51.2 million for improvements to its water treatment facilities across the state in 2019. Those facilities and projects include: Raritan Millstone Water Treatment Plant – emergency generator and low-lift improvements Swimming River Water Treatment Plant – second clearwell South Linwood Station – treatment improvements Delran Regional Water Treatment Plant – roof replacement Beckett Station – treatment upgrades Various facilities around the state – automation and control system upgrades.

Fire Hydrants: In 2019, New Jersey American Water replaced 948 fire hydrants and 1,098 valves across the state, an approximately $22.4 million investment.

Service Lines: In 2019, New Jersey American Water replaced 12,007 service lines, an investment totaling approximately $41.3 million.

Tanks/Storage: In 2019, New Jersey American Water rehabilitated six water tanks and conducted detailed inspections on 15 tanks, an investment totaling approximately $4.9 million. Visit www.newjerseyamwater.com to learn more about New Jersey American Water’s multimillion dollar program to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that is reaching the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state and to use the infrastructure upgrade map located under Water Quality, System Updates.

