|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:20 | 29.05.2020
New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Lower Rates for Customers
New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), the regulated subsidiary of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR), today submitted to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) its annual Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) and Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) filing, and its annual energy-efficiency program recovery filing, seeking an overall decrease of 1.3 percent for the 2020-2021 heating season.
If approved by the BPU, the typical residential heating customer using 1,000 therms per year would see a savings of $14.80 annually. The net decrease in rates reflects lower BGSS and Balancing Charge rates offset by an increase in the CIP due to an unusually warm winter heating season. NJNG’s energy-efficiency recovery rates are held essentially flat in this filing.
“This proposal to lower customer rates reflects the prudent management of our supply portfolio, as well as savings in interstate gas transportation costs that we are pleased to pass on to our customers,” said Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources.
In its filings, NJNG requested a 3.8 percent BGSS decrease and a 0.5 percent Balancing Charge decrease on the typical customer bill. The BGSS and Balancing Charge recover the cost of natural gas supply delivered to NJNG’s system to serve its customers and to balance deliveries with customer usage, respectively. NJNG also requested a 3 percent increase related to its CIP, a program designed to help normalize rates for annual weather and usage fluctuations. When combined, the impact of the BGSS and CIP filing is a decrease of 1.3 percent.
NJNG’s BGSS filing represents the commodity charge, which is passed through to customers based on the cost to acquire natural gas. Any change to this rate does not result in a change in the company’s bottom line. The CIP normalizes year-to-year fluctuations from changing weather and usage patterns on both customers’ bills and NJNG’s financial margins. This past December to April was 8.2 percent warmer than the same period last year; and, the three-month period of January to March was 20 percent warmer than the same period in 2019.
NJNG also is seeking approval to hold rates related to its energy-efficiency programs essentially flat by proposing a 0.01 percent decrease. This rate recovers costs associated with The SAVEGREEN Project® offerings, including investment in energy-efficient equipment upgrades and whole-house improvements.
Earlier this year, NJNG submitted a separate filing to the BPU for a 1 percent increase for the recovery of costs associated with its New Jersey Reinvestment in System Enhancement and Safety Acceleration and Facility Enhancement II programs. When combined with today’s filing, the net savings for the typical residential heating customer using 1,000 therms would be 0.2 percent annually, or $2.82.
If approved by the BPU, NJNG’s requested rate changes would take effect on October 1, 2020.
Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR’s expectations are contained in NJR’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including NJR’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR’s results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management’s discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.
NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.
Download our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone and Android.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer