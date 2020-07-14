|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:05 | 15.07.2020
New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.3125 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2020 to shareowners of record as of September 22, 2020.
The company is committed to providing value to its shareowners with a competitive return and has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952.
NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
NJR-D
