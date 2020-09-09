|
0:59 | 10.09.2020
New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Increases Dividend by 6.4 Percent
Today, the board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) unanimously approved a 6.4 percent increase in the quarterly dividend rate to $.3325 per share from $.3125 per share. The new quarterly rate will be effective with the dividend payable October 1, 2020 to shareowners of record on September 22, 2020. This dividend replaces the previously announced dividend of $.3125 per share approved on July 14, 2020 for shareowners of record on September 22, 2020.
The new annual dividend rate will be $1.33 per share. NJR has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952, and this marks the 27th dividend increase over the last 25 years.
“The action taken by our board of directors reflects our continued commitment to creating value for shareowners, especially in these uncertain times,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources.
NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
NJR-D
