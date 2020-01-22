|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:14 | 22.01.2020
New Jersey Resources Launches Far-Reaching Sustainability Agenda
Going even further in its commitment to sustainability and clean energy goals, New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) President and CEO Steve Westhoven today outlined a sustainability agenda for the company, including a commitment to voluntarily reduce its New Jersey operational emissions to 50% of 2006 levels by 2030.
Announced at NJR’s Annual Meeting of Shareowners, NJR’s sustainability agenda includes:
Emissions reduction efforts, including a voluntary 2030 emissions reduction target aligned with the state’s Global Warming Response Act (GWRA)
Organizational changes, including the creation of an Office of Sustainability, to more effectively drive sustainability results throughout the company
The adoption of Environmental Guiding Principles
The launch of a dedicated sustainability microsite, www.NJRSustainability.com, to strengthen transparency and stakeholder communication
The release of NJR’s 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report on www.NJRSustainability.com
“NJR continues to embrace a clean energy future and has a strong track record of leading the way on sustainability. Today, we’re making it clear that we are going even further with a comprehensive sustainability agenda and an ambitious 50% emissions reduction target for our New Jersey operations by 2030,” said President and CEO Steve Westhoven. “Our strategy is anchored in the belief and recognition that our company can responsibly grow and reduce emissions by seizing the many opportunities in increased energy efficiency and solar investments, decarbonizing the gas stream and making technology upgrades to our infrastructure. I’m proud to take these steps and build on NJR’s strong commitment to sustainability.”
NJR’s 2030 emissions reduction target continues the company’s alignment with New Jersey’s Global Warming Response Act (GWRA), which was signed into law in 2007 and calls for an 80% reduction in New Jersey’s greenhouse gas emissions from 2006 levels by 2050.
NJR previously committed to the initial GWRA target of a 20% reduction in emissions by 2020 – and met that goal in 2012 for most parts of its business, including reductions in its fleet, pipeline and facility emissions.
“These are dynamic issues for companies that require a strategic and thoughtful approach – that’s why one of my first acts as CEO is to create the Office of Sustainability at NJR,” added Westhoven. “This organizational structure will give us a full, 360-degree view of sustainability efforts across the company, making us more effective in measuring our progress as we work toward our goals.”
The NJR Corporate Sustainability Council has adopted a set of Environmental Guiding Principles for these efforts:
Support sound public policies that address climate impacts and ensure reliable, affordable and clean energy for our customers.
Embrace innovations across technologies and fuel types that deliver energy with improved environmental outcomes.
Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from operated assets and suppliers by prioritizing mitigation strategies and reduction targets.
Increase transparency about sustainability progress through public reporting and stakeholder outreach.
Expand customer energy efficiency, conservation and environmental stewardship opportunities.
Invested over $1.6 billion over the last decade to build the most environmentally sound natural gas system among New Jersey utilities, as measured by leaks per mile.
First New Jersey natural gas utility to fully replace all cast iron pipes, which are more susceptible to leaks.
Expects to be the first utility in New Jersey to replace all of its bare steel by the end of 2021.
NJR was one of the earliest investors in New Jersey’s solar market, and is now one of the largest with nearly $900 million invested through fiscal 2019.
Created one of the most successful energy-efficiency programs in the state, helping achieve a 12% reduction in its average customer’s natural gas consumption since 2006.
First utility in the state to join ONE Future, a national coalition of natural gas companies with a commitment to voluntary, measurable emission reduction targets.
First utility in the nation to purchase a portion of its natural gas supply through the TrustWell™ Responsible Gas program, which certifies environmental compliance and sustainability best practices from natural gas suppliers.
And, for nearly 20 years, NJR has voluntarily acted to report and reduce emissions from its system through the EPA Natural Gas STAR program.
In December 2019, NJR’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), announced it had completely offset its facility and fleet use of natural gas with renewable energy. Through the purchase of renewable energy credits generated from the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), all emissions from natural gas use at NJNG’s facilities and from the use of its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fleet vehicles are being offset.
On the site, NJR has released its annual Corporate Sustainability Report for 2019. The report encompasses NJR’s environmental, social and governance initiatives for fiscal 2019 and highlights its commitment to sustainability and stakeholder transparency.
Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR’s expectations are contained in NJR’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including NJR’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC’s web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR’s results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management’s discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.
NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer