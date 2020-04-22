|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:08 | 22.04.2020
New Jersey Resources Schedules Fiscal 2020 Second-quarter Earnings Call
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2020 second-quarter earnings results on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. ET. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Westhoven and Chief Financial Officer Pat Migliaccio will present an overview of NJR’s financial and operational performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
A few minutes prior to the webcast, go to njresources.com and select “Investor Relations.” Scroll down and click “Investor Information” on the left side of the page, then select “Events & Presentations” and click on the webcast link.
NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
NJR-E
