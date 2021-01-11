22:55 | 11.01.2021

New Power Provider Serves City of Camden

The new year marked a change in electric service providers for the City of Camden, S.C. Carolina Power Partners (CPP), the leading independent wholesale electric provider in the Carolinas, began delivering reliable, low-cost power to Camden on January 1, 2021. Camden is one of 12 cities in the Carolinas to enter into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with CPP. In each case, the communities opted to end long-term relationships with their previous power supplier in favor of an agreement with CPP because of its proven reliability and significant price savings. CPP has long-term PPAs with three cities in South Carolina and nine in North Carolina. “We are extremely proud to start our full requirement energy service for the City of Camden,” said TJ Higgins, CPP’s Asset Manager. “We welcome them to the CPP family and are happy to deliver low-cost, clean and reliable energy to the Camden community. We look forward to more communities throughout the Carolinas obtaining these same advantages.” “It is important that we as a city strive to provide safe and reliable utilities to our customers at affordable and competitive rates,” said Tom Couch, Camden’s Utility Manager. “After an extensive review by our team and advisors, CPP helps us meet this objective and has proven success in other similar communities. In addition, they are a Carolina-based company that owns one of the most efficient, state-of-the-art power generating facilities.” CPP provides much of its energy to Camden through the Kings Mountain Energy Center, a 475-MW combined-cycle power plant capable of efficiently providing clean energy to approximately 400,000 homes. Asset management services for the facility are provided by Consolidated Asset Management Services. About Carolina Power Partners Carolina Power Partners provides reliable electricity to local towns, cities and universities in North and South Carolina. Strategically located in the fast-growing southeastern region of the United States, CPP is positioned to provide energy to local communities to help them achieve their economic and environmental needs. About the City of Camden The City of Camden is responsible for providing electric power and service to approximately 10,000 customers in portions of three counties of South Carolina (Kershaw, Lee and Sumter). The City maintains both overhead and underground electric infrastructure. As a public provider, the City strives to keep rates as low as possible. The money received each month from bills is primarily used to purchase wholesale power and maintain/expand the electric infrastructure.

