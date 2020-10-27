19:00 | 27.10.2020

New Strategic Vision for Biotechnology Innovation Organization

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) today announced a new, strategic direction that will help guide it to achieving long-term goals while maintaining responsiveness to changing political headwinds. Announcing the new vision, mission and purpose to member companies, BIO’s recently appointed President and CEO, Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath remarked, “We need to be the face and the voice of science—speaking up for the millions of families around the globe who depend upon our success. That means being bold, memorable, and—at times—provocative. But if we are as proud of our scientists and as committed to our patients and consumers as I know we are, then it is not only the best tactic, it is our duty.” After at least 106 one-on-one conversations with member companies, extensive strategic planning sessions, a broad membership survey and several focus groups, BIO outlined the new direction through a new mission – to drive a bio revolution through education, collaboration, and advocacy, a new purpose – to cure patients, protect our climate and to nourish humanity; and a new vision – a world of rapid biotech innovation that is equitably harnessed for health, sustainability and justice. BIO plans to execute on the strategic direction though five different pillars: Be a voice of science and for science. Unite and empower biotech innovators and their ecosystem to improve lives. Remove barriers to innovation. Champion broad access to biotech breakthroughs and scientific quality. Catalyze resilient and sustainable bio-based economies. The Board and staff of the nearly 1000-member organization plan to operationalize the five pillars beginning immediately. For more information on BIO’s new strategic direction, visit www.bio.org/strategic-vision.

About BIO

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

