18:00 | 07.01.2020
New Survey Released at CES 2020 Reveals “Cool Factor” is Top Motivator for Smart Home Investment
SmartEnergy IPTM, a division of SmartMark Communications, announced today the results of a recent survey focused on customer preferences surrounding smart home investments. The online survey, conducted in Q4 2019, polled 5,000 people across the United States and across market segments.
When asked what interested them most in smart home, customers responded:
34.6% thought the technology was cool
20% said it would help them save money on their energy bills
16.4% said it would improve the security of their home
14.1% selected convenience
The remainder of responders expressed that they had no interest in smart home at all
“This data suggests a shift in original thinking and marketing of smart home products,” said Juliet Shavit, President of SmartMark Communications and Founder of SmartEnergy IP. “Previous data suggests that security was the top rationale for such purchases. We believe this new data will account for a shift in marketing strategy and engagement with these new products.”
Also included in the survey were questions around product preferences. SmartEnergy IP believes this information can be valuable to industries looking to optimize these technologies in their service strategies.
Customers selected the following products and solutions in order of preference:
32.8% put smart thermostats at the top of the list
32.2% selected security
28.9% selected smart lighting
26.3% selected voice activation (like home assistants)
20.2% motion sensors
19.7% smart plugs
The remainder of respondents responded either none or offered an alternative
“As a research firm that serves the energy sector, we were pleased to see the awareness and appreciation for smart thermostats and smart energy technology,” added Shavit.
The company believes that lifestyle and utility will converge in the coming year as smart home strategies become integrated and providers – both technology and service — collaborate to become more strategically aligned.
SmartEnergy is compiling a white paper on the recent survey results. For those interested in obtaining a copy, contact jshavit@smartmarkusa.com.
