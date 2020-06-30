20:17 | 30.06.2020

New Technology From Maxivolt Enhances Operational Efficiency and Reliability

Maxivolt has announced the release of the new and improved GUARDDOG® line of surge protective devices. The non-ground dependent devices feature dual layers of protection, expanded monitoring and communication capabilities, and new models to cover a broad scope of applications. Eight models for protecting electrical and electronic equipment are now in production. People and businesses rely on technology more than ever. It’s absolutely essential to life as we know it. As technology becomes smarter and more interconnected, it also becomes more vulnerable to failure and malfunction. According to a landmark study conducted by IBM, 88.5% of power problems are transient voltage (power surge) related. The repercussions can be as simple as electronic malfunction or as detrimental as losing critical safety or production equipment. Our dependence on technology combined with its inherent vulnerabilities and the consequences of it not operating properly make protecting it more important than ever. GUARDDOG® surge protective devices provide reliable protection against transient voltage and other power anomalies. Unique to these products is a dual-layered approach to protection. “It’s a redundant product,” James Moellmann, Maxivolt’s VP of Technology said. “It has two forms of protection, both primary and secondary. So, if the primary trips, you automatically have that second layer in place.” Other distinctive characteristics include a non-ground dependent design, integrated safety fusing, and clamping voltages coordinated with the immunity of the equipment being protected. This is a technical way of saying they turn on and safely suppress voltage surges before they cause problems. SenseTech® monitoring and communication options in GUARDDOG® products provide a variety of ways to verify protection is active. “These products are very good at giving a visual representation,” Moellmann said. “This gives you the ability to see, in a glance, what it’s doing and how it’s performing. Additionally, this product gives clients an interface for communication. We have audible, visual, and remote notification capabilities that easily integrate with other systems.” GUARDDOG® devices are typically installed adjacent to an electrical panel indoors or outdoors and can be deployed to protect practically anything that runs on electricity. Common applications include industrial facilities and equipment, residential and commercial buildings, lighting systems, HVAC systems, computers, pumps, motors, and drives. Established in 1988, Maxivolt is an American manufacturer of power quality equipment. For more information, visit maxivolt.com.

