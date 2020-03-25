21:30 | 25.03.2020

New York American Water Delays Previously Approved Rate Increase

In response to COVID-19 and after consultation with the New York State Department of Public Service, the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved New York American Water’s request to postpone the company’s previously approved rate increase, originally scheduled to go into effect April 1. Per the Order, the rate increase will be postponed for five months until September 1, 2020, at which time the previously approved rate increase will go into effect. In addition to the Rate Year 4 increase postponement, the System Improvement Charge, normally scheduled to go into effect August 1, 2020, will also be postponed until September 1, 2020. The rate increase postponement is applicable to all customers, including residential and commercial customers and fire service and irrigation accounts. More information on the rate postponement is available on the company’s website under Customer Service and Billing, Your Water Rates. To read the PSC Order, visit www.dps.ny.gov. New York American Water is taking several actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the postponement. The company has suspended the practice of shutting off water service due to non-payment and service will be restored to all customers whose service was previously discontinued for nonpayment. These decisions were made to continue to provide clean, safe, reliable water service for all customers during this public health emergency. For more information, visit www.newyorkamwater.com. New York American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:AWK), is the largest investor-owned water company in New York, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 350,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.

