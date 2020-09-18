|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:30 | 18.09.2020
New York Nuclear Plants Operate at Near Full Power Through Hottest Summer on Record
Exelon Generation’s nuclear plants in New York safely operated at nearly full power through consistently warmer-than-average days in June, July and August, producing enough carbon-free electricity to keep the air conditioning running and more than 3 million homes and businesses cool throughout the summer. The power generated by these plants also enabled essential businesses and hospitals to continue operation through some of the hottest months of the year. The steady hot temperatures resulted in the east coast’s hottest summer ever recorded.
“Customers rely on uninterrupted electricity flowing to their homes and businesses, and this reliability is even more important during extreme heat,” said Joe Pacher, Senior Vice President, Northeast Operations for Exelon Generation. “Thank you to our more than 2,200 full-time nuclear employees across the northeast region for working hard in the heat to keep the electricity flowing. Our facilities continue to reliably deliver carbon-free energy for customers.”
Exelon Generation’s three nuclear sites located in New York recorded a near-perfect reliability rate last summer as well, operating 98.9 percent of the time, one of many indicators that industry experts use to rate efficiency and performance. During the hottest summer and coldest winter temperatures, Exelon Generation’s nuclear fleet has been critical to meeting electricity demand.
Summer resiliency and reliability requires year-long planning, preparation and maintenance. Exelon Generation workers spend months ensuring that backup generators and spare equipment is ready when temperatures start to sizzle. This spring, operators and maintenance personnel inspected, tested and repaired equipment to ensure plant systems remain available at all Exelon Generation facilities during the dog days of summer.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer