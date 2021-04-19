|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:30 | 16.12.2021
New York Public Service Commission Approves Exelon Separation
Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) announced today that the New York State Public Service Commission has approved a unanimous settlement agreement that allows Exelon to move forward with its plan to separate into two companies in the first quarter of 2022. In approving the settlement, the Commission authorized the transfer of Exelon’s New York nuclear facilities to the new Constellation company, which will occur at separation. With this final regulatory approval completed, Exelon remains on track to separate its transmission and distribution utility business (Exelon), a leader in energy delivery serving more than 10 million customers, and its competitive retail energy and generation business (Constellation), the nation’s largest provider of clean energy.
“This final regulatory approval is an important milestone on our path to separating into two world-class energy companies,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “As independent companies, the new Exelon and Constellation will have the strategic flexibility and financial strength to best serve their customers and invest in a clean-energy future. We continue to plan for the transition and look forward to completing the transaction in the first quarter of 2022.”
The Commission approved a unanimous settlement agreement that included the New York State Attorney General’s Office, Commission staff, the Alliance for a Green Economy, the Long Island Power Authority and Exelon. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission signed off on the transaction in August and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved it in November.
