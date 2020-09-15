|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:00 | 15.09.2020
Newegg Expands B2B Offering with Kimberly-Clark Professional Partnership
Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today announced its collaboration with Kimberly-Clark Professional, which offers one of the industry’s most extensive catalogs of cleaning and janitorial supplies to businesses around the globe. NeweggBusiness – Newegg’s business-to-business (B2B) operation that supplies products to thousands of businesses and other institutional customers – has created a brand-specific storefront for Kimberly-Clark Professional brands Scott®, Kleenex®, WypAll®, KleenGuard™, Cottonelle®, and Kimtech™.
“While our corporate customers often turn to NeweggBusiness to serve their technology needs, our B2B offering encompasses much more than just tech,” said Greg Fischer, Newegg’s Vice President of Business Development. “Strengthening our partnership with Kimberly-Clark Professional is significant in that our business customers can rely on us for all their critical needs, from IT infrastructure to their cleaning supplies and other daily essentials to help maintain a clean, productive workplace.”
In the wake of COVID-19, now more than ever, businesses strive to maintain a clean environment for their customers and employees. Cleaning products and other janitorial supplies are integral to that effort as businesses prioritize workplace cleanliness and worker hygiene. The Kimberly-Clark Professional storefront on NeweggBusiness.com is a one-stop shop for businesses to source all their cleaning and janitorial supplies.
For more information and to shop the NeweggBusiness Kimberly-Clark Professional storefront, visit http://www.neweggbusiness.com/kcprofessional.
