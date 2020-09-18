19:51 | 18.09.2020

Newegg Leads Fundraising Campaign for California Fire Relief

Los Angeles-based e-commerce company Newegg is leading fundraising efforts to bring much-needed firefighting resources to the Los Angeles Fire Department. From September 18 to October 2, customers will have the option of making small individual donations in $1, $5, $10, $25 and $100 increments via Newegg.com. Newegg has pledged a dollar-for-dollar match of customer donations up to $100,000. The funds provided by Newegg and its customers will directly benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which provides the LAFD with fire-prevention tools, equipment and resources to help protect homes and save lives, such as brush clearance tools and other safety gear. “We are grateful to Newegg and its customers for their generosity at this time of unusual need,” said Liz Lin, President of the LAFD Foundation. “Private donations help play a critical role in keeping our firefighters safe, especially during this tragic and historically destructive wildfire season.” The 2020 fire season is off to an especially fierce start across the entire Western United States. Firefighters in Southern California are spread particularly thin as they battle brush fires in the greater Los Angeles area, as well as assist with wildfires in outlying areas. “We owe a massive debt of gratitude to our local firefighters who work tirelessly to keep safe the people and businesses of the greater Los Angeles area,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “We’re happy to join forces with our customers to ensure the LAFD has the resources it needs to safely do its job during these especially challenging times.” To learn more about this initiative and to donate to the cause, visit https://newegg.com/donate/. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005513/en/