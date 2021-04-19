19:07 | 15.06.2021

Newlab and Ørsted Launch the Blue Energy Studio to Power Renewable Energy Innovation

Newlab, a community of experts and innovators applying transformative technology to solve the world’s biggest challenges, and Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind development, announced the launch of the Blue Energy Studio, a collaborative initiative designed to drive innovation towards a future powered by renewable energy. The Blue Energy Studio will engage entrepreneurs, engineers, inventors, and corporate partners, beginning with Ørsted, to test and iterate innovative solutions to critical challenges across the renewable energy value chain. With an eye towards the United States’ goal of reaching 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035, the Studio aims to advance solutions to challenges across the renewable energy value chain. During its initial phase, the Studio will focus on offshore wind innovation, and will recruit technology companies focused on streamlining the investigation and installation of new sites for offshore wind development; improving efficiency in site operations and maintenance; and optimizing power distribution to energy grids. With the addition of other industry partners, the Studio will expand its purview to include the geothermal, hydroelectric, and solar categories. “We are excited to partner with Newlab and deliver on our shared goal to grow the Blue Energy Studio into a world-class program for innovation in renewable energy. We will engage the world’s leading minds to help address one of the most significant challenges facing humanity today—climate change,” said Neil Hamel, Head of U.S. Innovation & Venture at Ørsted. “The Studio is possible through a combination of Ørsted’s deep expertise in renewable energy and Newlab’s extraordinary capacity for driving world-changing innovation, and is primed to support critical solutions that have the potential to greatly advance the renewable energy sector, starting with offshore wind.” “At Newlab, we are committed to leveraging our community of over 800 entrepreneurs, engineers, inventors, investors, and advisors to tackle significant, real-world challenges across industries,” said Shaun Stewart, CEO of Newlab. “Solving key bottlenecks in the renewable energy sector will be essential to ensuring the health and wellbeing of our planet for decades to come. We welcome the opportunity to work with Ørsted, along with entrepreneurs utilizing transformative technologies, to enable powerful solutions that will drive the sector forward.” This partnership is the first of its kind for Ørsted’s Innovation Hub, based in Providence, Rhode Island, which works to identify, foster, and, where appropriate, finance enterprises related to offshore wind, focusing on next-generation technology and related innovation in the offshore wind energy field.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights’ 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group’s revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Newlab

Newlab is a community of experts and innovators applying transformative technology to solve the world’s biggest challenges. Newlab membership and studios bring together entrepreneurs, engineers, inventors and industry leaders to create sustainable solutions and enterprises. Newlab employs technologies including robotics, AI and material science to transform what matters most—health, environment, media, cities, and infrastructure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006038/en/