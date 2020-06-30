23:01 | 29.07.2020

NewMarket Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company’s operations for the second quarter and first half of 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $22.3 million, or $2.05 per share, compared to net income of $74.2 million, or $6.63 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the first half of 2020, net income was $107.9 million, or $9.78 per share, compared to net income of $136.4 million or $12.20 per share, for the first half of last year. Sales for the petroleum additives segment for the second quarter of 2020 were $408.7 million, down from $560.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Petroleum additives operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $33.1 million, compared to $103.0 million for the same period last year. Shipments were down 24.4% from the same period last year, with decreases in both lubricant and fuel additives shipments. Lower shipments were the primary driver of the lower operating profit. During the quarter, we saw no significant impact on profits from changes in raw material costs. Petroleum additives sales for the first half of the year were $966.1 million compared to sales in the first half of last year of $1.1 billion. Petroleum additives operating profit for the first half of the year was $146.7 million compared to $190.9 million for the first half of 2019. Shipments decreased 9.6% between periods, with decreases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments. As we had anticipated and communicated in our first quarter 2020 earnings release, the second quarter of the year was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services to combat the spread of the virus. In April 2020, gasoline consumption in the United States was at the lowest point it has been in over 50 years. Also at one point in April 2020, miles driven in the United States reached a level that was about 50% lower than levels seen in the first quarter of the year, and miles driven in most areas of Western Europe reached levels that were about 50% to 90% lower than levels seen in the first quarter. With dramatically less travel and miles driven, and with less industrial production, specifically with automobile plant closures, global demand for both lubricant and fuel additives declined substantially. Shipments to customers in the second quarter were down 25.1% from the first quarter of the year. Our North America and Europe regions experienced the most significant decreases in shipments when compared to both the same quarter last year and the first quarter of 2020. While all three months saw decreased shipments, our overall low point was in May. In June, we saw some improvement, particularly in North America, and in the Asia Pacific region where shipments were on par with June 2019. At this point we cannot predict how long the downturn will last, though we have seen some signs of improvement. In addition to the increased shipments in June, we are seeing substantial improvements in miles driven in both North America and Western Europe, and vehicle production is resuming around the world. The pace of improvement will depend heavily on the rate at which government restrictions are lifted and remain lifted. Our regions will see varying effects on demand, based on our product portfolio, our geographic coverage and the differing government responses to the pandemic. The chemical industry and our products are recognized as essential for the transportation of goods and services. We are mindful first and foremost of our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our employees and have procedures in place at each of our operating facilities to help ensure their well-being. We are pleased that, with only a very few government-ordered, short-term exceptions, all of our company locations around the world continued to operate safely throughout the second quarter of 2020. Our employees have worked tirelessly to adapt and do what is necessary to continue to operate safely around the world, and I am proud of them. Because of their efforts, we have been able to work diligently with our customers to ensure their supply demands are met throughout this unusual period. We have continued with our long-term plans to invest in both capital improvements and research and development in support of our customers, and with prudent use of cash to provide shareholder value, including dividends and repurchases of common stock. We are well-positioned to stay the course with a strong balance sheet, conservative fiscal policies, and a dedicated team focused on the future. During the first half of 2020, we funded capital expenditures of $40.1 million, paid dividends of $41.9 million, and repurchased 267,128 shares of our common stock for a total of $100.0 million, through a combination of cash from operations and borrowings under our revolving credit facility. As we navigate the current economic downturn, our business decisions will continue to be focused on the long-term success of our company, including emphasis on satisfying customer needs, generating solid operating results, and promoting the greatest long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business – a long-term view, safety and people first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and a world-class supply chain capability – will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders. Sincerely, Thomas E. Gottwald The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions. The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA and the related calculation in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). The Company believes that even though this item is not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this additional measure enhances understanding of the Company’s performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that this item should not be considered an alternative to net income determined under GAAP. As a reminder, a conference call and Internet webcast is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to review second quarter 2020 financial results. You can access the conference call live by dialing 1-844-407-9500 (domestic) or 1-862-298-0850 (international) and requesting the NewMarket conference call. To avoid delays, callers should dial in five minutes early. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until August 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EDT by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or 1-919-882-2331 (international). The replay ID number is 35677. The call will also be broadcast via the Internet and can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com or www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2001/35677. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner. Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although NewMarket’s management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the availability of raw materials and distribution systems; disruptions at production facilities, including single-sourced facilities; hazards common to chemical businesses; the ability to respond effectively to technological changes in our industry; failure to protect our intellectual property rights; sudden or sharp raw material price increases; competition from other manufacturers; current and future governmental regulations; the gain or loss of significant customers; failure to attract and retain a highly-qualified workforce; an information technology system failure or security breach; the occurrence or threat of extraordinary events, including natural disasters; terrorist attacks and health-related epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to operating outside of the United States; political, economic, and regulatory factors concerning our products; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our operational and financial flexibility; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; resolution of environmental liabilities or legal proceedings; limitation of our insurance coverage; our inability to realize expected benefits from investment in our infrastructure or from recent or future acquisitions, or our inability to successfully integrate recent or future acquisitions into our business; the underperformance of our pension assets resulting in additional cash contributions to our pension plans; and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports that NewMarket files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, which is available to shareholders upon request. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by NewMarket in the foregoing discussion speaks only as of the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this discussion after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that the events described in any forward-looking statement made in this discussion, or elsewhere, might not occur.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIESSEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)





Second Quarter EndedJune 30,



Six Months EndedJune 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019Revenue:

Petroleum additives $ 408,703 $ 560,824 $ 966,075 $ 1,093,503 All other 2,161 2,593 4,206 6,530

Total



$410,864



$563,417



$970,281



$1,100,033



Segment operating profit:

Petroleum additives $ 33,061 $ 102,992 $ 146,732 $ 190,855 All other (399 ) (342 ) (64 ) 169

Segment operating profit



32,662



102,650



146,668



191,024

Corporate unallocated expense (5,467 ) (4,275 ) (9,698 ) (9,369 ) Interest and financing expenses (7,005 ) (7,741 ) (14,109 ) (15,753 ) Other income (expense), net 7,078 6,057 14,485 11,597

Income before income tax expense



$27,268



$96,691



$137,346



$177,499



Net income



$22,349



$74,174



$107,890



$136,379



Earnings per share – basic and diluted



$2.05



$6.63



$9.78



$12.20



NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)





Second Quarter EndedJune 30,



Six Months EndedJune 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net sales $ 410,864 $ 563,417 $ 970,281 $ 1,100,033 Cost of goods sold 314,126 392,584 692,636 776,331 Gross profit 96,738 170,833 277,645 323,702 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 35,432 35,021 71,147 71,794 Research, development, and testing expenses 33,549 37,137 69,055 70,361 Operating profit 27,757 98,675 137,443 181,547 Interest and financing expenses, net 7,005 7,741 14,109 15,753 Other income (expense), net 6,516 5,757 14,012 11,705

Income before income tax expense



27,268



96,691



137,346



177,499

Income tax expense 4,919 22,517 29,456 41,120

Net income



$22,349



$74,174



$107,890



$136,379



Earnings per share – basic and diluted



$2.05



$6.63



$9.78



$12.20



Cash dividends declared per share



$1.90



$1.75



$3.80



$3.50



NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except share amounts, unaudited)





June 30,2020



December 31,2019ASSETS

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,064 $ 144,397 Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 297,862 335,826 Inventories 354,821 365,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,277 33,237

Total current assets



790,024



879,398

Property, plant, and equipment, net 639,344 635,439 Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill 130,903 131,880 Prepaid pension cost 139,481 133,848 Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,935 60,505 Deferred charges and other assets 43,450 44,062

Total assets



$1,799,137



$1,885,132



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 127,401 $ 178,773 Accrued expenses 62,004 77,350 Dividends payable 18,530 19,217 Income taxes payable 3,508 10,632 Operating lease liabilities 12,592 14,036 Other current liabilities 9,948 8,887

Total current liabilities



233,983



308,895

Long-term debt 690,292 642,941 Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent 42,942 46,792 Other noncurrent liabilities 196,635 203,406

Total liabilities



1,163,852



1,202,034

Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value; issued and outstanding shares – 10,923,999 at June 30, 2020 and 11,188,549 at December 31, 2019) 281 1,965 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176,652 ) (162,748 ) Retained earnings 811,656 843,881

Total shareholders’ equity



635,285



683,098



Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity



$1,799,137



$1,885,132



NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIESSELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands, unaudited)





Six Months EndedJune 30,



2020



2019

Net income $ 107,890 $ 136,379 Depreciation and amortization 42,356 43,716 Cash pension and postretirement contributions (5,152 ) (4,869 ) Working capital changes (60,072 ) (27,079 ) Deferred income tax expense 3,322 4,154 Capital expenditures (40,088 ) (23,219 ) Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility 47,059 (87,296 ) Repurchases of common stock (100,000 ) 0 Dividends paid (41,916 ) (39,158 ) All other 4,268 (2,449 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$(42,333)



$179



NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIESNON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, unaudited)





Second Quarter EndedJune 30,



Six Months EndedJune 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019Net Income



$22,349



$74,174



$107,890



$136,379

Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 7,005 7,741 14,109 15,753 Income tax expense 4,919 22,517 29,456 41,120 Depreciation and amortization 20,709 21,492 41,568 43,146

EBITDA



$54,982



$125,924



$193,023



$236,398



