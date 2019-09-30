|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 29.10.2020
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced third quarter 2020 results.
Generated $1.6 billion of cash from continuing operations and $1.3 billion of Free Cash Flow*
Reported $4.8 billion of consolidated cash with $7.8 billion of liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA* ratio of 0.4x
All sites operational with wide-ranging controls and safety protocols continuing to manage the Covid pandemic while placing the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and communities above all else
On track to finish 2020 strong and meet full-year guidance
Declared third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of 60 percent over the prior quarter
Formed exploration joint ventures with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in Colombia and Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. in Canada
Announced sale of royalty portfolio to Maverix Metals for total consideration of approximately $90 million
Achieved gender parity amongst independent non-executive Board Directors
“Capitalizing on the strength of our portfolio and higher gold prices, we delivered record third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $1.3 billion. This was the best quarterly financial performance in Newmont’s history. We also remain focused above all else on protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of our workforce and neighboring communities as the pandemic continues,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As demonstrated by our second dividend increase this year, with a 79 percent increase in January and a further 60 percent increase in October, I am confident that our world-class portfolio is best positioned to generate industry-leading value and returns for our shareholders.”
Strong financial position and world-class portfolio supports a higher dividend as we continue to progress our most profitable projects
Industry-leading dividend yield of 2.7% exceeds median of S&P 500 Index
During 2019 and 2020, we will have returned more than $2.5B to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks
1.54
1.26
1.48
1.64
Gold costs applicable to sales (CAS) ($ per ounce)
$
756
$
748
$
781
$
733
Gold all-in sustaining costs (AISC) ($ per ounce)
$
1,020
$
1,097
$
1,030
$
987
GAAP Net income (US $ millions)
$
611
$
412
$
837
$
2,226
Adjusted net income (US $ millions)
$
697
$
261
$
326
$
292
Adjusted EBITDA (US $ millions)
$
1,663
$
984
$
1,118
$
1,079
Cash flow from continuing operations (US $ millions)
$
1,597
$
668
$
939
$
793
Capital Expenditures (US $ millions)
$
296
$
280
$
328
$
428
Free cash flow (US $ millions)
$
1,301
$
388
$
611
$
365
Average realized price6 for gold was $1,913, an increase of $437 per ounce over the prior year quarter; average realized price for copper was $2.99, an increase of $0.62 per pound over the prior year quarter; average realized price for silver was $21.69 per ounce, an increase of $4.51 per ounce over the prior year quarter; average realized price for lead was $0.73 per pound, a decrease of $0.11 per pound; average realized price for zinc was $1.01 per pound, an increase of $0.20 per pound over the prior year quarter.
Maintained effective testing, quarantine and contact tracing procedures for positive cases
Incurred $35 million of care and maintenance costs during the third quarter, which included wages, direct operating costs for critical activities and non-cash depreciation for sites ramping up from care and maintenance or continuing to operate at reduced levels
Incurred $32 million of incremental Covid specific costs for activities such as additional health and safety procedures, increased transportation and community fund contributions
Distributed $9 million to date from Newmont’s $20 million Global Community Support Fund focused on employee and community health, food security and local economic resilience through partnerships with local governments, medical institutions, charities and non-governmental organizations
OUTLOOK
Newmont’s capital expenditure for 2020 is expected to be approximately $1.4 billion as the Company continues to progress the majority of its development and sustaining capital projects, including Tanami Expansion 2, developing the sub-level shrinkage mining method at Subika Underground and advancing laybacks at Boddington and Ahafo.
For exploration and advanced projects, approximately 80 percent of the Company’s exploration budget is allocated to near-mine activities. Newmont’s 2020 exploration and advanced project spend is expected to be approximately $350 million as the majority of infill drilling programs and Greenfield exploration actives have resumed with the lifting of Covid restrictions globally. Advanced project study work for Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo North continues remotely.
Newmont continues to maintain wide-ranging protective measures for its workforce and neighboring communities, including screening, physical distancing, deep cleaning, and avoiding exposure for at-risk individuals. If at any point the Company determines that continuing operations poses an increased risk to our workforce or host communities, it will reduce operational activities up to and including care and maintenance and management of critical environmental systems. Newmont’s 2020 outlook assumes operations continue throughout the remainder of the year without major Covid-related interruptions.
5,900
Attributable Production* (koz)
6,000
Consolidated Gold CAS ($/oz)
760
Consolidated Gold All-in Sustaining Costs ($/oz)
1,015
Consolidated Co-products (GEOs koz)
1,010
Attributable Co-products (GEOs koz)
1,010
Consolidated GEO CAS ($/oz)
605
Consolidated GEO All-in Sustaining Costs ($/oz)
945
Consolidated Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M)
900
Consolidated Development Capital Expenditures ($M)
475
Attributable Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M)
875
Attributable Development Capital Expenditures ($M)
425
1,180
Attributable Co-products (GEOs koz)
130
Consolidated Gold CAS ($/oz)
700
Consolidated Gold All-in Sustaining Costs ($/oz)
900
Consolidated Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M)
205
Consolidated Development Capital Expenditures ($M)
145
Full Potential at Boddington improves mining rates and grade increases throughout remainder of 2020 with the three year stripping campaign nearing completion in the South Pit and Tanami continues to deliver solid performance.
850
Consolidated Gold CAS ($/oz)
710
Consolidated Gold All-in Sustaining Costs ($/oz)
870
Consolidated Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M)
90
Consolidated Development Capital Expenditures ($M)
70
Africa benefits from a full year of production from the Ahafo Mill Expansion which is offset by mine sequencing in both the Subika and Awonsu open pits, a change in mining method at Subika Underground and lower grades at Akyem.
1,410
Attributable Co-products (GEOs koz)
880
Consolidated Gold CAS ($/oz)
775
Consolidated Gold All-in Sustaining Costs ($/oz)
1,040
Consolidated Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M)
275
Consolidated Development Capital Expenditures ($M)
70
2020 outlook includes the impacts from Peñasquito, Éléonore and Musselwhite being temporarily placed into care and maintenance in the second quarter.
The Musselwhite Materials Handling project is 95 percent complete and the conveyor system is on track to be fully commissioned by year end.
Éléonore production and cost outlook reflects the ongoing work to integrate the geotechnical model and updated Reserves.
South America
1,135
Consolidated Gold CAS ($/oz)
815
Consolidated Gold All-in Sustaining Costs ($/oz)
1,105
Consolidated Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M)
110
Consolidated Development Capital Expenditures ($M)
120
2020 outlook includes the impacts from Cerro Negro and Yanacocha being temporarily placed into care and maintenance in the second quarter. The 2020 outlook includes Covid-related impacts through July 30, 2020 and does not include ongoing Covid-related constraints in Argentina that restricts Cerro Negro operations which are at approximately 65 percent of normal capacity. The South America region remains on track to achieve full year 2020 guidance.
1,375
Consolidated Gold CAS ($/oz)
690
Consolidated Gold All-in Sustaining Costs ($/oz)
880
Consolidated Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M)
185
Consolidated Development Capital Expenditures ($M)
45
Production, CAS & AISC for the Company’s 38.5 percent ownership interest in NGM is unchanged, as provided by Barrick Gold Corporation.
1,410
775
1,040
275
70
275
70
1,135
815
1,105
110
120
90
80
1,180
700
900
205
145
205
145
850
710
870
90
70
90
70
1,375
690
880
185
45
185
45
2020 Consolidated Expense Outlook ($M) (+/-5%)
265
Interest Expense
300
Depreciation and Amortization
2,250
Advanced Projects & Exploration
350
Adjusted Tax Rate f,g
38% – 42%
Federal Tax Rate g
29% – 33%
Mining Tax Rate g
8% – 10%
Attributable gold ounces sold (1)
1,429
1,578
(9)
%
3,996
4,352
(8)
%
Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold
248
213
16
%
780
357
118
%
Average realized gold price
$
1,913
$
1,476
30
%
$
1,745
$
1,370
27
%
Average realized copper price
$
2.99
$
2.37
26
%
$
2.49
$
2.59
(4)
%
Average realized silver price
$
21.69
$
17.18
26
%
$
16.66
$
16.23
3
%
Average realized lead price
$
0.73
$
0.84
(13)
%
$
0.69
$
0.81
(15)
%
Average realized zinc price
$
1.01
$
0.81
25
%
$
0.77
$
0.81
(5)
%
North America (2)
414
325
27
%
1,022
657
56
%
South America (2)
165
275
(40)
%
536
720
(26)
%
Australia
309
339
(9)
%
861
1,038
(17)
%
Africa
229
267
(14)
%
608
775
(22)
%
Nevada (3)
337
344
(2)
%
992
1,102
(10)
%
87
94
(7)
%
256
169
51
%
(6)
%
North America
238
203
17
%
656
256
156
%
Australia
35
33
6
%
94
104
(10)
%
Nevada
—
—
—
%
—
35
(100)
%
16
%
90
%
North America
$
762
$
945
(19)
%
$
792
$
976
(19)
%
South America
$
885
$
669
32
%
$
824
$
638
29
%
Australia
$
690
$
768
(10)
%
$
712
$
749
(5)
%
Africa
$
693
$
563
23
%
$
707
$
586
21
%
Nevada
$
761
$
711
7
%
$
764
$
761
—
%
3
%
4
%
(7)
%
(4)
%
North America
$
513
$
756
(32)
%
$
539
$
980
(45)
%
Australia
$
840
$
758
11
%
$
842
$
819
3
%
Nevada
$
—
$
—
—
%
$
—
$
750
(100)
%
(26)
%
(37)
%
North America
$
1,003
$
1,276
(21)
%
$
1,066
$
1,290
(17)
%
South America
$
1,162
$
841
38
%
$
1,111
$
803
38
%
Australia
$
889
$
944
(6)
%
$
914
$
911
—
%
Africa
$
865
$
741
17
%
$
889
$
776
15
%
Nevada
$
904
$
915
(1)
%
$
936
$
956
(2)
%
3
%
7
%
(6)
%
4
%
North America
$
735
$
1,226
(40)
%
$
840
$
1,471
(43)
%
Australia
$
998
$
907
10
%
$
1,032
$
966
7
%
Nevada
$
—
$
—
—
%
$
—
$
894
(100)
%
(33)
%
(32)
%
NEWMONT CORPORATION
Sales
$
3,170
$
2,713
$
8,116
$
6,773
Costs and expenses
Costs applicable to sales (1)
1,269
1,392
3,659
3,736
Depreciation and amortization
592
548
1,685
1,347
Reclamation and remediation
38
62
116
165
Exploration
48
88
118
198
Advanced projects, research and development
39
43
92
102
General and administrative
68
84
205
224
Care and maintenance
26
—
171
—
Other expense, net
92
38
184
243
2,172
2,255
6,230
6,015
Other income (expense):
Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines
—
2,366
—
2,366
Gain on asset and investment sales, net
1
(1)
593
32
Other income, net
(44)
32
(35)
134
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(75)
(77)
(235)
(217)
(118)
2,320
323
2,315
Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items
880
2,778
2,209
3,073
Income and mining tax benefit (expense)
(305)
(558)
(446)
(703)
Equity income (loss) of affiliates
53
32
119
53
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
628
2,252
1,882
2,423
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
228
(48)
145
(100)
Net income (loss)
856
2,204
2,027
2,323
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(17)
(26)
(22)
(83)
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders
$
839
$
2,178
$
2,005
$
2,240
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders:
Continuing operations
$
611
$
2,226
$
1,860
$
2,340
Discontinued operations
228
(48)
145
(100)
$
839
$
2,178
$
2,005
$
2,240
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.76
$
2.72
$
2.31
$
3.30
Discontinued operations
0.28
(0.06)
0.18
(0.14)
$
1.04
$
2.66
$
2.49
$
3.16
Diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.76
$
2.71
$
2.31
$
3.30
Discontinued operations
0.28
(0.06)
0.18
(0.14)
$
1.04
$
2.65
$
2.49
$
3.16
NEWMONT CORPORATION
Net income (loss)
$
856
$
2,204
$
2,027
$
2323
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
592
548
1,685
1,347
Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines
—
(2,366)
—
(2,366)
Gain on asset and investment sales, net
(1)
1
(593)
(32)
Net loss (income) from discontinued operations
(228)
48
(145)
100
Change in fair value of investments
(57)
(19)
(191)
(75)
Reclamation and remediation
35
56
107
151
Impairment of investments
—
1
93
2
Charges from pension settlement
82
8
82
8
Charges from debt extinguishment
—
—
77
—
Deferred income taxes
72
435
(72)
422
Stock-based compensation
17
22
55
76
Write-downs of inventory and stockpiles and ore on leach pads
14
4
51
108
Other non-cash adjustments
47
1
(22)
13
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
168
(150)
50
(409)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
1,597
793
3,204
1,668
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations
(1)
(2)
(8)
(7)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,596
791
3,196
1,661
Investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of mining operations and other assets, net
2
—
1,137
29
Additions to property, plant and mine development
(296)
(428)
(904)
(1,033)
Proceeds from sales of investments
35
3
305
59
Return of investment from equity method investees
—
3
43
83
Purchases of investments
—
(8)
(33)
(94)
Acquisitions, net (1) (2)
—
6
—
127
Other
(3)
(14)
29
12
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations
(262)
(438)
577
(817)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations
(75)
—
(75)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(337)
(438)
502
(817)
Financing activities:
Repayment of debt
—
—
(1,160)
(1,250)
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net
—
690
985
690
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(201)
(109)
(514)
(775)
Repurchases of common stock
—
—
(321)
—
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(55)
(44)
(143)
(137)
Funding from noncontrolling interests
27
29
82
75
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
10
—
50
—
Payments on lease and other financing obligations
(16)
(11)
(49)
(37)
Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation
(6)
(3)
(45)
(48)
Other
(1)
(22)
(4)
(24)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(242)
530
(1,119)
(1,506)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
4
(2)
4
(4)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,021
881
2,583
(666)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
3,911
1,942
2,349
3,489
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
4,932
$
2,823
$
4,932
$
2,823
NEWMONT CORPORATION
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,828
$
2,712
$
4,828
$
2,712
Restricted cash included in Other current assets
—
19
—
19
Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets
104
92
104
92
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
4,932
$
2,823
$
4,932
$
2,823
NEWMONT CORPORATION
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,828
$
2,243
Trade receivables
324
373
Investments
313
237
Inventories
983
1,014
Stockpiles and ore on leach pads
805
812
Other current assets
407
570
Current assets held for sale
—
1,023
Current assets
7,660
6,272
Property, plant and mine development, net
24,333
25,276
Investments
3,030
3,199
Stockpiles and ore on leach pads
1,690
1,484
Deferred income tax assets
505
549
Goodwill
2,771
2,674
Other non-current assets
562
520
Total assets
$
40,551
$
39,974
Accounts payable
$
418
$
539
Employee-related benefits
338
361
Income and mining taxes payable
322
162
Lease and other financing obligations
100
100
Debt
551
—
Other current liabilities
974
880
Current liabilities held for sale
—
343
Current liabilities
2,703
2,385
Debt
5,479
6,138
Lease and other financing obligations
547
596
Reclamation and remediation liabilities
3,522
3,464
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,391
2,407
Employee-related benefits
522
448
Silver streaming agreement
1,015
1,058
Other non-current liabilities
752
1,061
Total liabilities
16,931
17,557
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest
43
47
Common stock
1,292
1,298
Treasury stock
(165)
(120)
Additional paid-in capital
18,156
18,216
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(245)
(265)
Retained earnings
3,623
2,291
Newmont stockholders’ equity
22,661
21,420
Noncontrolling interests
916
950
Total equity
23,577
22,370
Total liabilities and equity
$
40,551
$
39,974
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
$
839
$
1.04
$
1.04
$
2,005
$
2.49
$
2.49
Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (2)
(228)
(0.28)
(0.28)
(145)
(0.18)
(0.18)
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations
611
0.76
0.76
1,860
2.31
2.31
(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (3)
(1)
—
—
(593)
(0.73)
(0.73)
Change in fair value of investments (4)
(57)
(0.07)
(0.07)
(191)
(0.24)
(0.24)
Impairment of investments (5)
—
—
—
93
0.11
0.11
Pension settlement (6)
83
0.10
0.10
85
0.10
0.10
Loss on debt extinguishment (7)
—
—
—
77
0.09
0.09
COVID-19 specific costs, net (8)
27
0.03
0.03
62
0.08
0.08
Settlement costs, net (9)
23
0.03
0.03
31
0.04
0.04
Impairment of long-lived and other assets (10)
24
0.03
0.03
29
0.04
0.04
Goldcorp transaction and integration costs (11)
—
—
—
23
0.03
0.03
Restructuring and severance, net (12)
9
0.01
0.01
11
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of adjustments (13)
(32)
(0.03)
(0.04)
93
0.11
0.11
Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net (14)
10
0.01
0.01
(296)
(0.35)
(0.36)
Adjusted net income (loss) (15)
$
697
$
0.87
$
0.86
$
1,284
$
1.60
$
1.59
Weighted average common shares (millions): (16)
803
806
804
806
(1)
$
2,178
$
2.66
$
2.65
$
2,240
$
3.16
$
3.16
Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (2)
48
0.06
0.06
100
0.14
0.14
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations
2,226
2.72
2.71
2,340
3.30
3.30
Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines (3)
(2,366)
(2.88)
(2.88)
(2,366)
(3.34)
(3.34)
Goldcorp transaction and integration costs (4)
26
0.03
0.03
185
0.26
0.26
Change in fair value of investments (5)
(19)
(0.02)
(0.02)
(75)
(0.10)
(0.10)
Reclamation and remediation charges (6)
17
0.02
0.02
49
0.07
0.07
Loss (gain) on asset and investment sales, net (7)
1
—
—
(30)
(0.04)
(0.04)
Nevada JV transaction and integration costs (8)
3
—
—
26
0.05
0.05
Pension curtailment (9)
8
0.01
0.01
8
0.02
0.02
Restructuring and severance (10)
—
—
—
5
0.01
0.01
Impairment of long-lived and other assets, net (11)
2
—
—
3
—
—
Settlement costs (12)
2
—
—
2
—
—
Impairment of investments (13)
1
—
—
2
—
—
Tax effect of adjustments (14)
439
0.54
0.54
426
0.60
0.60
Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net (15)
(48)
(0.06)
(0.05)
(15)
(0.04)
(0.04)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
292
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
560
$
0.79
$
0.79
Weighted average common shares (millions): (16)
820
822
708
709
(1)
$
839
$
2,178
$
2,005
$
2,240
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
17
26
22
83
Net loss (Income) from discontinued operations (1)
(228)
48
(145)
100
Equity loss (income) of affiliates
(53)
(32)
(119)
(53)
Income and mining tax expense (benefit)
305
558
446
703
Depreciation and amortization
592
548
1,685
1,347
Interest expense, net
75
77
235
217
EBITDA
$
1,547
$
3,403
$
4,129
$
4,637
Adjustments:
(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (2)
$
(1)
$
1
$
(593)
$
(32)
Change in fair value of investments (3)
(57)
(19)
(191)
(75)
Impairment of investments (4)
—
1
93
2
Pension settlements and curtailments (5)
83
8
85
8
Loss on debt extinguishment (6)
—
—
77
—
COVID-19 specific costs (7)
32
—
67
—
Settlement costs (8)
26
2
34
2
Impairment of long-lived and other assets (9)
24
3
29
4
Goldcorp transaction and integration costs (10)
—
26
23
185
Restructuring and severance (11)
9
—
12
5
Reclamation and remediation charges (12)
—
17
—
49
Nevada JV transaction and integration costs (13)
—
3
—
26
Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines (14)
—
(2,366)
—
(2,366)
Adjusted EBITDA (15)
$
1,663
$
1,079
$
3,765
$
2,445
Additionally, the Company uses Pueblo Viejo EBITDA as a non-GAAP measure to evaluate the operating performance of its investment in the Pueblo Viejo mine. Pueblo Viejo EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, Equity income (loss) of affiliates, as defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash distributions from Pueblo Viejo will match Pueblo Viejo EBITDA or earnings from affiliates. Although the Company has the ability to exert significant influence, it does not have direct control over the operations or resulting revenues and expenses, nor does it proportionately consolidate its investment in Pueblo Viejo. The Company believes that Pueblo Viejo EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the operating results of its investment in Pueblo Viejo, in the same manner as management and the Board of Directors. Equity income (loss) of affiliates is reconciled to Pueblo Viejo EBITDA as follows:
Equity income (loss) of affiliates
$
53
$
32
Equity (income) loss of affiliates, excluding Pueblo Viejo (1)
(1)
7
Equity income (loss) of affiliates, Pueblo Viejo (1)
52
39
Reconciliation of Pueblo Viejo on attributable basis:
Income and mining tax expense (benefit)
45
20
Depreciation and amortization
18
21
Pueblo Viejo EBITDA
$
115
$
80
The Company uses NGM EBITDA as a non-GAAP measure to evaluate the operating performance of its investment in Nevada Gold Mines (NGM). NGM EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items, as defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash distributions from NGM will match NGM EBITDA. Although the Company has the ability to exert significant influence and proportionally consolidates its 38.5% interest in NGM, it does not have direct control over the operations or resulting revenues and expenses of its investment in NGM. The Company believes that NGM EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the operating results of its investment in NGM, in the same manner as management and the Board of Directors. Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items is reconciled to NGM EBITDA as follows:
$
223
$
85
Depreciation and amortization (1)
151
149
NGM EBITDA
$
374
$
234
The presentation of non-GAAP Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.
$
1,596
$
791
$
3,196
$
1,661
Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations
1
2
8
7
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
1,597
793
3,204
1,668
Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development
(296)
(428)
(904)
(1,033)
Free Cash Flow
$
1,301
$
365
$
2,300
$
635
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1)
$
(337)
$
(438)
$
502
$
(817)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(242)
$
530
$
(1,119)
$
(1,506)
The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
$
1,130
$
1,232
$
3,210
$
3,412
Gold sold (thousand ounces)
1,495
1,682
4,210
4,656
Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3)
$
756
$
733
$
762
$
733
Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce
$
139
$
160
$
449
$
324
Gold equivalent ounces – other metals (thousand ounces) (3)
248
213
780
357
Costs applicable to sales per ounce (4)
$
556
$
747
$
575
$
908
$
258
$
235
$
761
$
235
Gold sold (thousand ounces), NGM
340
334
997
334
Costs applicable to sales per ounce, NGM (3)
$
761
$
701
$
764
$
701
Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all of the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain production. Therefore, we believe that all-in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts that aid in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and provides investors visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production.
All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) amounts are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in the underlying accounting principles, policies applied and in accounting frameworks such as in International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), or by reflecting the benefit from selling non-gold metals as a reduction to AISC. Differences may also arise related to definitional differences of sustaining versus development (i.e. non-sustaining) activities based upon each company’s internal policies.
The following disclosure provides information regarding the adjustments made in determining the all-in sustaining costs measure:
Reclamation costs. Includes accretion expense related to reclamation liabilities and the amortization of the related Asset Retirement Cost (“ARC”) for the Company’s operating properties. Accretion related to the reclamation liabilities and the amortization of the ARC assets for reclamation does not reflect annual cash outflows but are calculated in accordance with GAAP. The accretion and amortization reflect the periodic costs of reclamation associated with current production and are therefore included in the measure. The allocation of these costs to gold and other metals is determined using the same allocation used in the allocation of CAS between gold and other metals at the Peñasquito, Boddington, and Phoenix mines.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020Costs Applicable to Sales(1)(2)(3)
CC&V
$
61
$
1
$
3
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
10
$
75
71
$
1,081
Musselwhite
46
1
2
—
2
—
7
58
47
1,260
Porcupine
61
—
3
—
—
—
10
74
81
911
Éléonore
53
1
—
—
—
—
10
64
57
1,118
Peñasquito
74
2
—
—
—
18
13
107
130
835
Other North America
—
—
4
1
2
—
—
7
—
—
North America
295
5
12
1
4
18
50
385
386
1,003
Yanacocha
81
13
2
1
4
—
6
107
80
1,325
Merian
86
1
—
—
—
—
10
97
106
917
Cerro Negro
43
1
—
—
16
—
8
68
51
1,346
Other South America
—
—
1
2
1
—
—
4
—
—
South America
210
15
3
3
21
—
24
276
237
1,162
Boddington
148
3
1
—
—
3
17
172
175
985
Tanami
62
—
3
—
—
—
29
94
130
723
Other Australia
—
—
—
3
1
—
1
5
—
—
Australia
210
3
4
3
1
3
47
271
305
889
Ahafo
99
3
1
1
—
—
20
124
136
912
Akyem
58
5
—
—
—
—
7
70
91
775
Other Africa
—
—
—
2
—
—
—
2
—
—
Africa
157
8
1
3
—
—
27
196
227
865
Nevada Gold Mines
258
4
6
3
—
2
34
307
340
904
Nevada
258
4
6
3
—
2
34
307
340
904
Corporate and Other
—
—
24
55
—
—
10
89
—
—
Total Gold
$
1,130
$
35
$
50
$
68
$
26
$
23
$
192
$
1,524
1,495
$
1,020
Peñasquito
$
111
$
2
$
—
$
—
$
1
$
31
$
14
$
159
215
$
735
Boddington
28
—
—
—
—
1
3
32
33
998
Total Gold Equivalent Ounces
$
139
$
2
$
—
$
—
$
1
$
32
$
17
$
191
248
$
770
Consolidated
$
1,269
$
37
$
50
$
68
$
27
$
55
$
209
$
1,715
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019CostsApplicableto Sales (1)(2)(3)
CC&V
$
65
$
—
$
2
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
13
$
80
73
$
1,087
Red Lake
45
2
2
—
—
—
8
57
31
1,872
Musselwhite
8
1
2
—
—
—
10
21
—
—
Porcupine
62
1
—
—
—
—
8
71
84
843
Éléonore
69
—
—
—
—
—
9
78
83
932
Peñasquito
39
1
—
—
—
1
18
59
35
1,681
Other North America
—
—
—
23
1
—
1
25
—
—
North America
288
5
6
23
1
1
67
391
306
1,276
Yanacocha
107
13
4
1
—
—
6
131
149
881
Merian
78
1
2
—
—
—
16
97
127
761
Cerro Negro
78
—
11
—
—
—
12
101
118
860
Other South America
—
—
—
2
—
—
—
2
—
—
South America
263
14
17
3
—
—
34
331
394
841
Boddington
146
3
1
—
—
3
19
172
178
958
Tanami
64
—
2
—
—
—
18
84
112
758
Kalgoorlie
60
2
2
—
—
—
5
69
61
1,141
Other Australia
—
—
3
2
—
—
2
7
—
—
Australia
270
5
8
2
—
3
44
332
351
944
Ahafo
98
1
5
—
—
—
23
127
157
811
Akyem
51
8
—
—
—
—
5
64
107
612
Other Africa
—
—
—
3
1
—
—
4
—
—
Africa
149
9
5
3
1
—
28
195
264
741
Nevada Gold Mines
235
10
5
3
2
2
50
307
334
920
Carlin
8
—
—
—
—
—
—
8
11
854
Phoenix
15
—
—
—
—
2
—
17
13
1,187
Twin Creeks
3
—
—
—
—
—
—
3
8
340
Long Canyon
1
—
—
—
—
—
—
1
1
692
Other Nevada
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Nevada
262
10
5
3
2
4
50
336
367
915
Corporate and Other
—
—
18
50
—
—
8
76
—
—
Total Gold
$
1,232
$
43
$
59
$
84
$
4
$
8
$
231
$
1,661
1,682
$
987
Peñasquito
$
132
$
3
$
1
$
—
$
—
$
32
$
45
$
213
173
$
1,226
Boddington
28
—
—
—
—
2
3
33
37
907
Phoenix
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
3
—
Total Gold Equivalent Ounces
$
160
$
3
$
1
$
—
$
—
$
34
$
48
$
246
213
$
1,155
Consolidated
$
1,392
$
46
$
60
$
84
$
4
$
42
$
279
$
1,907
(1)
CC&V
$
180
$
4
$
5
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
27
$
216
200
$
1,085
Red Lake
45
—
1
—
—
—
4
50
42
1,182
Musselwhite
73
2
5
—
24
—
16
120
62
1,945
Porcupine
174
2
7
—
—
—
25
208
241
862
Éléonore
127
2
3
—
26
—
27
185
137
1,345
Peñasquito
188
4
—
—
19
27
24
262
311
845
Other North America
—
—
4
9
3
—
1
17
—
—
North America
787
14
25
9
72
27
124
1,058
993
1,066
Yanacocha
270
42
5
1
30
—
14
362
266
1,358
Merian
239
3
3
1
—
—
27
273
337
811
Cerro Negro
115
2
1
—
54
—
24
196
154
1,271
Other South America
—
—
1
7
2
—
—
10
—
—
South America
624
47
10
9
86
—
65
841
757
1,111
Boddington
421
9
3
—
—
8
64
505
482
1,046
Tanami
189
1
7
—
—
—
68
265
375
707
Other Australia
—
—
—
9
1
—
3
13
—
—
Australia
610
10
10
9
1
8
135
783
857
914
Ahafo
264
7
2
1
2
—
56
332
338
983
Akyem
164
17
1
—
1
—
18
201
268
750
Other Africa
—
—
—
5
—
—
—
5
—
—
Africa
428
24
3
6
3
—
74
538
606
889
Nevada Gold Mines
761
11
16
8
6
8
124
934
997
936
Nevada
761
11
16
8
6
8
124
934
997
936
Corporate and Other
—
—
53
164
3
—
31
251
—
—
Total Gold
$
3,210
$
106
$
117
$
205
$
171
$
43
$
553
$
4,405
4,210
$
1,046
Peñasquito
$
371
$
6
$
1
$
—
$
19
$
114
$
67
$
578
688
$
840
Boddington
78
1
—
—
—
4
12
95
92
1,032
Total Gold Equivalent Ounces
$
449
$
7
$
1
$
—
$
19
$
118
$
79
$
673
780
$
862
Consolidated
$
3,659
$
113
$
118
$
205
$
190
$
161
$
632
$
5,078
(1)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019CostsApplicableto Sales (1)(2)(3)
CC&V
$
208
$
3
$
6
$
1
$
2
$
—
$
28
$
248
230
$
1,076
Red Lake
88
2
5
—
—
—
22
117
68
1,734
Musselwhite
20
1
5
—
—
—
14
40
6
7,131
Porcupine
125
2
2
—
—
—
18
147
143
1,027
Éléonore
144
—
2
—
—
1
21
168
167
1,002
Peñasquito
66
1
—
—
—
1
25
93
54
1,714
Other North America
—
—
1
43
1
—
4
49
—
—
North America
651
9
21
44
3
2
132
862
668
1,290
Yanacocha
300
43
7
1
7
—
20
378
422
895
Merian
220
3
4
1
—
—
39
267
397
672
Cerro Negro
141
1
13
—
1
—
25
181
218
833
Other South America
—
—
—
7
—
—
—
7
—
—
South America
661
47
24
9
8
—
84
833
1,037
803
Boddington
431
9
1
—
—
10
45
496
522
949
Tanami
198
2
5
—
—
—
56
261
361
725
Kalgoorlie
160
3
2
—
—
—
20
185
170
1,090
Other Australia
—
—
4
7
1
—
5
17
—
—
Australia
789
14
12
7
1
10
126
959
1,053
911
Ahafo
281
3
14
—
1
—
71
370
451
820
Akyem
172
25
3
—
1
—
20
221
321
691
Other Africa
—
—
—
7
1
—
—
8
—
—
Africa
453
28
17
7
3
—
91
599
772
776
Nevada Gold Mines
235
10
5
3
2
2
50
307
334
920
Carlin
358
3
9
3
1
—
64
438
408
1,076
Phoenix
116
3
—
1
—
7
10
137
118
1,149
Twin Creeks
113
1
3
1
—
—
23
141
170
830
Long Canyon
36
1
—
1
—
—
7
45
96
466
Other Nevada
—
—
5
—
—
—
4
9
—
—
Nevada
858
18
22
9
3
9
158
1,077
1,126
956
Corporate and Other
—
—
46
148
3
—
9
206
—
—
Total Gold
$
3,412
$
116
$
142
$
224
$
21
$
21
$
600
$
4,536
4,656
$
974
Peñasquito
$
209
$
3
$
2
$
—
$
—
$
34
$
65
$
313
213
$
1,471
Boddington
87
2
—
—
—
6
8
103
106
966
Phoenix
28
2
—
—
—
1
3
34
38
894
Total Gold Equivalent Ounces
$
324
$
7
$
2
$
—
$
—
$
41
$
76
$
450
357
$
1,259
Consolidated
$
3,736
$
123
$
144
$
224
$
21
$
62
$
676
$
4,986
(1)
A reconciliation of the 2020 Gold AISC outlook to the 2020 Gold CAS outlook is provided below. The estimates in the table below are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws.
Cost Applicable to Sales (1)(2)
$
4,450
Reclamation Costs (3)
170
Advanced Projects & Exploration (4)
130
General and Administrative (5)
240
Other Expense
160
Treatment and Refining Costs
30
Sustaining Capital (6)
790
Sustaining Finance Lease Payments
30
All-in Sustaining Costs
$
6,000
Ounces (000) Sold (9)
5,900
All-in Sustaining Costs per Oz
$
1,015
A reconciliation of the 2020 Co-products AISC outlook to the 2020 Co-Products CAS outlook is provided below. The estimates in the table below are considered “forward-looking statements” within the 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws.
Cost Applicable to Sales (1)(2)
$
610
Reclamation Costs (3)
10
Advanced Projects & Exploration (4)
10
General and Administrative (5)
25
Other Expense
20
Treatment and Refining Costs
150
Sustaining Capital (6)
110
Sustaining Finance Lease Payments
20
All-in Sustaining Costs
$
955
Co-Product GEO (000) Sold (9)
1,010
All-in Sustaining Costs per Co Product GEO
$
945
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders
$
839
$
344
$
822
$
565
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
17
3
2
(4)
Net loss (income) from discontinued operations
(228)
68
15
(28)
Equity loss (income) of affiliates
(53)
(29)
(37)
(42)
Income and mining tax expense (benefit)
305
164
(23)
129
Depreciation and amortization
592
528
565
613
Interest expense, net
75
78
82
84
1,156
1,426
1,317
EBITDA Adjustments:
Pension settlements and curtailments
83
2
—
(28)
Change in fair value of investments
(57)
(227)
93
(91)
COVID-19 specific costs
32
33
2
—
Settlement costs
26
2
6
3
Impairment of long-lived and other assets
24
5
—
1
Restructuring and severance
9
2
1
2
Loss (gain) on asset and investment sales
(1)
1
(593)
2
Goldcorp transaction and integration costs
—
7
16
32
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
3
74
—
Impairment of investments
—
—
93
—
Reclamation and remediation charges
—
—
—
71
Gain on formation of Nevada Gold Mines
—
—
—
(24)
Nevada JV transaction and integration costs
—
—
—
4
984
1,118
1,289
5,054
Total Debt
$
6,030
Lease and other financing obligations
647
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
4,828
Total net debt
$
1,849
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
0.4
The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:
$
2,860
$
2,483
$
7,347
$
6,376
Consolidated copper sales, net
43
40
101
163
Consolidated silver sales, net
138
78
337
109
Consolidated lead sales, net
30
25
92
38
Consolidated zinc sales, net
99
87
239
87
Total sales
$
3,170
$
2,713
$
8,116
$
6,773
(ounces)
(pounds)
(ounces)
(pounds)
(pounds)
Consolidated sales:
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
$
2,864
$
42
$
122
$
36
$
99
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
19
2
12
(1)
14
Silver streaming amortization
—
—
16
—
—
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
2,883
44
150
35
113
Treatment and refining charges
(23)
(1)
(12)
(5)
(14)
Net
$
2,860
$
43
$
138
$
30
$
99
Consolidated ounces (thousands)/ pounds (millions) sold
1,495
14
6,371
42
98
Average realized price (per ounce/pound)(1):
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
$
1,917
$
2.94
$
19.15
$
0.87
$
1.01
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
12
0.15
2.00
(0.02)
0.15
Silver streaming amortization
—
—
2.40
—
—
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
1,929
3.09
23.55
0.85
1.16
Treatment and refining charges
(16)
(0.10)
(1.86)
(0.12)
(0.15)
Net
$
1,913
$
2.99
$
21.69
$
0.73
$
1.01
(ounces)
(pounds)
(ounces)
(pounds)
(pounds)
Consolidated sales:
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
$
7,342
$
108
$
306
$
109
$
299
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
48
(3)
18
(3)
5
Silver streaming amortization
—
—
48
—
—
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
7,390
105
372
106
304
Treatment and refining charges
(43)
(4)
(35)
(14)
(65)
Net
$
7,347
$
101
$
337
$
92
$
239
Consolidated ounces (thousands)/ pounds (millions) sold
4,210
40
20,260
133
313
Average realized price (per ounce/pound)(1):
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
$
1,744
$
2.67
$
15.08
$
0.82
$
0.96
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
11
(0.07)
0.90
(0.02)
0.02
Silver streaming amortization
—
—
2.36
—
—
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
1,755
2.60
18.34
0.80
0.98
Treatment and refining charges
(10)
(0.11)
(1.68)
(0.11)
(0.21)
Net
$
1,745
$
2.49
$
16.66
$
0.69
$
0.77
(ounces)
(pounds)
(ounces)
(pounds)
(pounds)
Consolidated sales:
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
$
2,485
$
44
$
70
$
29
$
112
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
6
(2)
—
—
—
Silver streaming amortization
—
—
11
—
—
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
2,491
42
81
29
112
Treatment and refining charges
(8)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(25)
Net
$
2,483
$
40
$
78
$
25
$
87
Consolidated ounces (thousands)/ pounds (millions) sold
1,682
17
4,552
30
107
Average realized price (per ounce/pound)(1):
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
$
1,477
$
2.62
$
15.25
$
0.96
$
1.04
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
4
(0.13)
—
—
—
Silver streaming amortization
—
—
2.41
—
—
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
1,481
2.49
17.66
0.96
1.04
Treatment and refining charges
(5)
(0.12)
(0.48)
(0.12)
(0.23)
Net
$
1,476
$
2.37
$
17.18
$
0.84
$
0.81
(ounces)
(pounds)
(ounces)
(pounds)
(pounds)
Consolidated sales:
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
$
6,384
$
173
$
96
$
44
$
112
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
13
(3)
—
—
—
Silver streaming amortization
—
—
16
—
—
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
6,397
170
112
44
112
Treatment and refining charges
(21)
(7)
(3)
(6)
(25)
Net
$
6,376
$
163
$
109
$
38
$
87
Consolidated ounces (thousands)/ pounds (millions) sold
4,656
63
6,719
47
107
Average realized price (per ounce/pound)(1):
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
$
1,371
$
2.75
$
14.35
$
0.93
$
1.04
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
3
(0.05)
—
—
—
Silver streaming amortization
—
—
2.39
—
—
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
1,374
2.70
16.74
0.93
1.04
Treatment and refining charges
(4)
(0.11)
(0.51)
(0.12)
(0.23)
Net
$
1,370
$
2.59
$
16.23
$
0.81
$
0.81
Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
Gold by-product metrics
Copper, sliver, lead and zinc are by-products often obtained during the process of extracting and processing the primary ore-body. In our GAAP Consolidated Financial Statements, the value of these by-products is recorded as a credit to our CAS and the value of the primary ore is recorded as Sales. In certain instances, copper, silver, lead and zinc are co-products, or a significant resource in the primary ore-body, and the revenue is recorded as Sales in our GAAP Consolidated Financial Statements.
Gold by-product metrics are non-GAAP financial measures that serve as a basis for comparing the Company’s performance with certain competitors. As Newmont’s operations are primarily focused on gold production, “Gold by-product metrics” were developed to allow investors to view Sales, CAS per ounce and AISC per ounce calculations that classify all copper, silver, lead and zinc production as a by-product, even when copper, silver, lead or zinc is a significant resource in the primary ore-body. These metrics are calculated by subtracting copper, silver, lead and zinc sales recognized from Sales and including these amounts as offsets to CAS.
Gold by-product metrics are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. These metrics are intended to provide supplemental information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in the underlying accounting principles, policies applied and in accounting frameworks, such as in IFRS.
The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
$
2,860
$
2,483
$
7,347
$
6,376
Consolidated other metal sales, net
310
230
769
397
Sales
$
3,170
$
2,713
$
8,116
$
6,773
Costs applicable to sales
$
1,269
$
1,392
$
3,659
$
3,736
Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net
(310)
(230)
(769)
(397)
By-Product costs applicable to sales
$
959
$
1,162
$
2,890
$
3,339
Gold sold (thousand ounces)
1,495
1,682
4,210
4,656
Total Gold CAS per ounce (by-product) (1)
$
641
$
691
$
686
$
717
Total AISC
$
1,715
$
1,907
$
5,078
$
4,986
Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net
(310)
(230)
(769)
(397)
By-Product AISC
$
1,405
$
1,677
$
4,309
$
4,589
Gold sold (thousand ounces)
1,495
1,682
4,210
4,656
Total Gold AISC per ounce (by-product) (1)
$
940
$
997
$
1,024
$
986
Conference Call Information
855.209.8210
Intl Dial-In Number
412.317.5213
Conference Name
Newmont
Replay Number
877.344.7529
Intl Replay Number
412.317.0088
Replay Access Code
10148282
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2626338/3D19516266F04B6CBE6671286959419C
The third quarter 2020 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including Outlook:
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer