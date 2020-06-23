|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:32 | 23.06.2020
NewRez Partners With Multiplying Good To Expand Corporate Charitable Initiatives
NewRez LLC (“NewRez” or the “Company”), a national mortgage lender and servicing organization, is proud to announce a partnership with Multiplying Good, a long-standing national nonprofit dedicated to empowering, supporting and celebrating public service. NewRez and Multiplying Good have teamed up to support NewRez humanitarian initiatives across the country, enhancing its charitable mission of investing in the health, vibrancy and sustainability of communities through contribution, outreach, and participation.
While public service and employee action have been long-standing components of NewRez’s culture, the Company has more recently taken steps to formalize its commitment to charitable work. Launched in January 2020, the charitable initiative program known as NewRez NOW (Neighborhood Outreach Works), consolidated and redefined initiatives for both individual employees and employee groups to organize volunteer efforts.
“NewRez is committed to giving back and we believe that now is as important as ever for our Company and our employees to have the resources they need to support causes they hold close to their hearts,” said Kevin Harrigan, NewRez President and Chief Executive Officer Originations Division. “Community Investment is a defined pillar of the NewRez brand and we look forward to working with Multiplying Good to grow our community-focused goals.”
In partnership with Multiplying Good, NewRez will continue to expand its public service efforts and impact. “Since launching NewRez NOW, we have continued to see robust community engagement and volunteer activity from our employees,” said Liz Monahan, NewRez Chief Human Resources Officer. “NewRez employees have supported a variety of causes, including food banks, Special Olympics, mental health programs, youth organizations, and more. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Multiplying Good and we take great pride in being able to create opportunities for our employees to give back to the communities in which we live and work. Multiplying Good provides us a means to grow and recognize the charitable initiatives and actions of our employees, both within our company and externally.”
Multiplying Good also delivers an employee recognition platform, celebrating employees who have and continue to make positive contributions to their communities and inspiring them to grow their impact. Throughout the year, employees are able to nominate colleagues for their service achievements. The employee recognition program is founded on the concept of organizations connecting community engagement initiatives to corporate and employee values, and the resulting creation of positive relationships, teamwork and inclusive cultures.
