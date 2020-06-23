22:32 | 23.06.2020

NewRez Partners With Multiplying Good To Expand Corporate Charitable Initiatives

NewRez LLC (“NewRez” or the “Company”), a national mortgage lender and servicing organization, is proud to announce a partnership with Multiplying Good, a long-standing national nonprofit dedicated to empowering, supporting and celebrating public service. NewRez and Multiplying Good have teamed up to support NewRez humanitarian initiatives across the country, enhancing its charitable mission of investing in the health, vibrancy and sustainability of communities through contribution, outreach, and participation. While public service and employee action have been long-standing components of NewRez’s culture, the Company has more recently taken steps to formalize its commitment to charitable work. Launched in January 2020, the charitable initiative program known as NewRez NOW (Neighborhood Outreach Works), consolidated and redefined initiatives for both individual employees and employee groups to organize volunteer efforts. “NewRez is committed to giving back and we believe that now is as important as ever for our Company and our employees to have the resources they need to support causes they hold close to their hearts,” said Kevin Harrigan, NewRez President and Chief Executive Officer Originations Division. “Community Investment is a defined pillar of the NewRez brand and we look forward to working with Multiplying Good to grow our community-focused goals.” In partnership with Multiplying Good, NewRez will continue to expand its public service efforts and impact. “Since launching NewRez NOW, we have continued to see robust community engagement and volunteer activity from our employees,” said Liz Monahan, NewRez Chief Human Resources Officer. “NewRez employees have supported a variety of causes, including food banks, Special Olympics, mental health programs, youth organizations, and more. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Multiplying Good and we take great pride in being able to create opportunities for our employees to give back to the communities in which we live and work. Multiplying Good provides us a means to grow and recognize the charitable initiatives and actions of our employees, both within our company and externally.” Multiplying Good also delivers an employee recognition platform, celebrating employees who have and continue to make positive contributions to their communities and inspiring them to grow their impact. Throughout the year, employees are able to nominate colleagues for their service achievements. The employee recognition program is founded on the concept of organizations connecting community engagement initiatives to corporate and employee values, and the resulting creation of positive relationships, teamwork and inclusive cultures.

About NewRez LLC

NewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 49 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. The servicing business operates through NewRez’s servicing division, which consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that channels the power of public service to unleash potential in individuals. For nearly 50 years, they have honored those who build better communities, trained young leaders, and activated individuals and organizations to multiply the impact they can deliver. Through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition, they fuel personal growth and multiply the power of service to others. Through recognition, they inspire individuals and those who hear their stories to deliver greater positive change. You can learn more about the organization by visiting MultiplyingGood.org or engaging with their online communities via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005658/en/