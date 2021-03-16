|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:49 | 16.03.2021
Newsco Now Stronger Than Ever
Newsco International Energy Services USA Inc., a leader in measurement while drilling (MWD) and directional drilling, was acquired by Sawafi, a global services and technology company offering drilling enhancement products, artificial lift systems and completion technology.
For Newsco customers, the acquisition means stability and vision and enables the Company to continue its long history of improving downhole productivity and decreasing drilling costs for its customers, both domestic and international.
Similar to Newsco, Sawafi prides itself on quality, reliability, customer satisfaction and innovation. Through its commitment to in-house research and development since its founding in 1994, Newsco offers patented technologies that are unique to the Company.
“The acquisition allows us to always have the most advanced equipment and skilled people ready to deploy, our lead times for products to dramatically decrease and for us to maintain the quality you have come to expect from Newsco,” says Campbell. “With ownership that is dedicated to revitalizing the Company, we will continue to serve our clients with unwavering dedication while continuing our long history of research and development that drives the industry’s technologies to new limits.”
