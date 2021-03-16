16:49 | 16.03.2021

Newsco Now Stronger Than Ever

Newsco International Energy Services USA Inc., a leader in measurement while drilling (MWD) and directional drilling, was acquired by Sawafi, a global services and technology company offering drilling enhancement products, artificial lift systems and completion technology.

“The past year has been difficult for many in the energy services sector, but Newsco has been fortunate to have customers stick by us while we worked our way through a difficult period,” says Corey Campbell, Director of Operations, Newsco. “On behalf of everyone at Newsco and Telemetrix, I convey our heartfelt thanks and am pleased to report that the worst is behind us.” For Newsco customers, the acquisition means stability and vision and enables the Company to continue its long history of improving downhole productivity and decreasing drilling costs for its customers, both domestic and international. Similar to Newsco, Sawafi prides itself on quality, reliability, customer satisfaction and innovation. Through its commitment to in-house research and development since its founding in 1994, Newsco offers patented technologies that are unique to the Company. “The acquisition allows us to always have the most advanced equipment and skilled people ready to deploy, our lead times for products to dramatically decrease and for us to maintain the quality you have come to expect from Newsco,” says Campbell. “With ownership that is dedicated to revitalizing the Company, we will continue to serve our clients with unwavering dedication while continuing our long history of research and development that drives the industry’s technologies to new limits.”

About Sawafi Aljazeera Oilfield Products and Services Co. Ltd

Sawafi was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Khalid Ali Alturki & Sons Holding Company (Alturki Holding) in 2013 to market and deliver highly differentiated technology products and their associated services to the upstream oil and gas industry in Saudi Arabia. In providing its services, Sawafi partners with oilfield product and service companies from around the world.

About Newsco International

Established in 1994, Newsco is global directional drilling and MWD service provider to the onshore oil & gas industry with exposure in North America, Peru, India, and the Middle East.

