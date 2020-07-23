|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:50 | 23.07.2020
NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Distributions and Earnings Call
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.20 per unit, or $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This cash distribution is payable on August 14, 2020 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on August 6, 2020.
Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a cash distribution in the required amount of $6,945,676.53, which amount represents 50% of the Class D Distribution Amount to be paid to the holders of the Class D Preferred Units and the Class D Stated Value Units shall automatically increase by the non-cash accretion amount of $6,945,676.53 both for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Class D Preferred distribution will also be made on August 14, 2020.
NGL plans to issue its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020 earnings press release post-market close on Monday August 10, 2020. Members of NGL’s management team intend to host an earnings call following this release on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm CDT to discuss its financial results. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (800) 291-4083 and providing access code 1189407. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm CDT on August 11, 2020, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 1189407.
