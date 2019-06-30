|
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its first quarter fiscal 2021 results. Highlights for the quarter include:
Loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $33.8 million, compared to income from continuing operations of $9.0 million for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $91.0 million, compared to $103.7 million for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020
Results impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and significant commodity price volatility, which resulted in lower demand for crude oil, liquids and refined products as well as lower crude oil prices, production volumes and drilling activity
Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $560 million and $600 million
Subsequent to June 30, 2020, the Partnership announced the following:
New, long-term extension of a current produced water transportation and disposal agreement with an existing customer, which is a leading, independent producer customer in the DJ Basin. The agreement continues our acreage dedication totaling approximately 180,000 acres in Weld County through December 2027
Multiple agreements and extensions, including incremental acreage dedications, with key producers in the Delaware Basin
New and extended contracts are expected to be serviced with the Partnership’s existing infrastructure
“Our first quarter results do not fully reflect the actions the Partnership has taken to maximize earnings through this unique environment,” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “We benefited significantly from our crude oil storage assets during the period; however, these benefits are not immediately evident as we have recognized hedge losses on inventory this quarter on product that will be sold with profits recognized in the second quarter. We also held most of the skim oil barrels recovered in inventory during the quarter due to the low crude prices and have been selling those barrels in the second quarter at much higher price levels. We believe May and June to be the low point in our water volumes as we have seen producers bring production back online and increase activity with crude prices now exceeding $40.00 per barrel. We accomplished the following during the quarter in our Water Solutions segment:
– Reduced operating expenses by approximately $2.0 million per month beginning in June;
– Increased our market share in the Delaware Basin and DJ Basin through long-term contract extensions and incremental acreage dedications; and
– Lowered both growth and maintenance capital expenditures by leveraging the scale of our newly installed, fully integrated system to capture, process and dispose of produced water.”
“We continue to focus on the future to create value for our unitholders,” Krimbill concluded.
$
23,320
$
30,854
$
33,802
$
52,074
Liquids and Refined Products
4,562
12,232
15,371
18,136
Water Solutions
(16,047
)
56,926
13,689
41,089
Corporate and Other
(22,620
)
(9,030
)
(15,342
)
(7,581
)
Total
$
(10,785
)
$
90,982
$
47,520
$
103,718
The tables included in this release reconcile operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, on a consolidated basis and for each of the Partnership’s reportable segments.
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, financial volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 119,000 barrels per day; however, net realized margins on certain volumes purchased and shipped on the pipeline were negatively impacted by the extreme crude oil price volatility during the period. The Partnership estimates a negative impact from these barrels of approximately $11 million during the quarter compared to historical results.
In June 2020, a significant shipper on the Grand Mesa Pipeline filed a petition for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. This third-party has transportation contracts pursuant to which it has committed to ship crude oil on the Partnership’s pipeline through October 2026. As part of the bankruptcy filing, the third-party has requested that the court authorize it to reject these transportation contracts. The Partnership has filed an objection and a hearing on this matter is set to take place on September 3, 2020. To date, both parties have continued to operate under existing agreements.
Refined products volumes decreased by approximately 109.7 million gallons, or 34.1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Propane volumes increased by approximately 7.0 million gallons, or 2.9%, and butane volumes decreased by approximately 22.9 million gallons, or 16.1%, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Other product volumes decreased by approximately 40.4 million gallons, or 26.1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in refined products, butane and other product volumes was also primarily due to lower demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revenues from recovered crude oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $10.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $7.1 million from the prior year period. The Partnership made the strategic decision to store the majority of its recovered crude oil at its various facilities through the quarter, resulting in significantly lower physical skim oil sales. The Partnership expects to sell the stored skim oil during the three months ended September 30, 2020, along with the barrels recovered during that period.
Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased on a per barrel basis to $0.32 compared to $0.42 per barrel in the comparative quarter last year. The Partnership has taken significant steps to reduce operating costs and continues to evaluate cost saving initiatives in the current environment.
Additionally, the Partnership recently announced new agreements, including acreage dedications, with key producers in the Delaware Basin and expects to service these customers’ produced water needs with its existing infrastructure. The Partnership also announced today that it has executed a new, long-term extension of a current produced water transportation and disposal agreement in the DJ Basin through December 2027.
Other than for the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The “inventory valuation adjustment” row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA.
Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership’s operating capacity. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.
NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
26,400
$
22,704
Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,674 and $4,540, respectively
424,814
566,834
Accounts receivable-affiliates
14,814
12,934
Inventories
135,918
69,634
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
75,433
101,981
Total current assets
677,379
774,087
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $570,806 and $529,068, respectively
2,833,002
2,851,555
GOODWILL
993,114
993,587
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $670,382 and $631,449, respectively
1,574,216
1,612,480
INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
22,626
23,182
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
177,010
180,708
OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS
48,739
63,137
Total assets
$
6,326,086
$
6,498,736
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable-trade
$
367,463
$
515,049
Accounts payable-affiliates
22,864
17,717
Accrued expenses and other payables
142,836
232,062
Advance payments received from customers
25,326
19,536
Current maturities of long-term debt
4,521
4,683
Operating lease obligations
53,720
56,776
Total current liabilities
616,730
845,823
LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $24,022 and $19,795, respectively, and current maturities
3,281,402
3,144,848
OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS
120,986
121,013
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
112,034
114,079
CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
544,151
537,283
EQUITY:
General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 128,901 and 128,901 notional units, respectively
(51,474
)
(51,390
)
Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 128,771,715 and 128,771,715 common units issued and outstanding, respectively
1,283,491
1,366,152
Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
305,468
305,468
Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
42,891
42,891
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(341
)
(385
)
Noncontrolling interests
70,748
72,954
Total equity
1,650,783
1,735,690
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,326,086
$
6,498,736
Crude Oil Logistics
$
276,039
$
716,160
Water Solutions
88,065
71,783
Liquids and Refined Products
479,998
1,083,693
Other
313
255
Total Revenues
844,415
1,871,891
COST OF SALES:
Crude Oil Logistics
217,557
649,240
Water Solutions
4,700
(2,807
)
Liquids and Refined Products
454,336
1,043,032
Other
454
465
Total Cost of Sales
677,047
1,689,930
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Operating
64,987
61,312
General and administrative
17,158
20,342
Depreciation and amortization
83,986
53,754
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
12,022
(967
)
Operating (Loss) Income
(10,785
)
47,520
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
289
8
Interest expense
(43,961
)
(39,877
)
Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net
19,355
—
Other income, net
1,035
1,010
(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
(34,067
)
8,661
INCOME TAX BENEFIT
301
321
(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations
(33,766
)
8,982
Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax
(1,486
)
(943
)
Net (Loss) Income
(35,252
)
8,039
LESS: NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
(51
)
268
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
$
(35,303
)
$
8,307
NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(55,815
)
$
(120,126
)
NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(1,485
)
$
(942
)
NET LOSS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(57,300
)
$
(121,068
)
BASIC LOSS PER COMMON UNIT
Loss From Continuing Operations
$
(0.43
)
$
(0.95
)
Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
Net Loss
$
(0.44
)
$
(0.96
)
DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON UNIT
Loss From Continuing Operations
$
(0.43
)
$
(0.95
)
Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
Net Loss
$
(0.44
)
$
(0.96
)
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING
128,771,715
125,886,738
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING
128,771,715
125,886,738
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles NGL’s net (loss) income to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow:
$
(35,252
)
$
8,039
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(51
)
268
Net (loss) income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP
(35,303
)
8,307
Interest expense
44,066
39,910
Income tax benefit
(301
)
(311
)
Depreciation and amortization
83,202
54,844
EBITDA
91,664
102,750
Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
26,671
(3,474
)
Inventory valuation adjustment (1)
3,820
(19,746
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
(32,003
)
(918
)
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
13,084
(967
)
Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net
(19,355
)
—
Equity-based compensation expense (2)
2,302
3,701
Acquisition expense (3)
157
2,091
Other (4)
4,348
3,323
Adjusted EBITDA
$
90,688
$
86,760
Adjusted EBITDA – Discontinued Operations (5)
$
(294
)
$
(16,958
)
Adjusted EBITDA – Continuing Operations
$
90,982
$
103,718
Less: Cash interest expense (6)
40,399
37,775
Less: Income tax benefit
(301
)
(321
)
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
9,168
16,929
Less: Preferred unit distributions
15,030
13,076
Distributable Cash Flow – Continuing Operations
$
26,686
$
36,259
Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge position. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section above for a further discussion.
(2)
Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted.
(3)
Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions.
(4)
Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations.
(5)
Amounts include the operations of TPSL, Gas Blending and Mid-Con.
(6)
Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance.
$
23,320
$
(16,047
)
$
4,562
$
(22,620
)
$
(10,785
)
$
—
$
(10,785
)
Depreciation and amortization
16,795
58,133
8,156
902
83,986
—
83,986
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
—
—
77
—
77
—
77
Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
14,638
13,312
(1,279
)
—
26,671
—
26,671
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
3,840
—
3,840
—
3,840
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
(29,060
)
—
(2,963
)
—
(32,023
)
—
(32,023
)
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net
1,450
329
4
10,239
12,022
—
12,022
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
2,302
2,302
—
2,302
Acquisition expense
—
12
—
145
157
—
157
Other income, net
338
256
377
64
1,035
—
1,035
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
—
465
(1
)
(62
)
402
—
402
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(487
)
(536
)
—
(1,023
)
—
(1,023
)
Intersegment transactions (1)
—
—
(27
)
—
(27
)
—
(27
)
Other
3,373
953
22
—
4,348
—
4,348
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(294
)
(294
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
30,854
$
56,926
$
12,232
$
(9,030
)
$
90,982
$
(294
)
$
90,688
$
33,802
$
13,689
$
15,371
$
(15,342
)
$
47,520
$
—
$
47,520
Depreciation and amortization
17,585
28,071
7,355
743
53,754
—
53,754
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
—
—
87
—
87
—
87
Net unrealized gains on derivatives
(1,858
)
(167
)
(1,449
)
—
(3,474
)
—
(3,474
)
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
34
—
34
—
34
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
—
—
(1,623
)
—
(1,623
)
—
(1,623
)
(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net
(616
)
(589
)
(3
)
241
(967
)
—
(967
)
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
3,701
3,701
—
3,701
Acquisition expense
—
20
—
2,071
2,091
—
2,091
Other (expense) income, net
(4
)
—
20
994
1,010
—
1,010
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
—
—
4
11
15
—
15
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(75
)
(397
)
—
(472
)
—
(472
)
Intersegment transactions (1)
—
—
(1,281
)
—
(1,281
)
—
(1,281
)
Other
3,165
140
18
—
3,323
—
3,323
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(16,958
)
(16,958
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
52,074
$
41,089
$
18,136
$
(7,581
)
$
103,718
$
(16,958
)
$
86,760
Amount reflects the transactions with TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending that are eliminated in consolidation.
(Unaudited)
Crude oil sold (barrels)
9,292
11,291
Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels)
10,476
11,789
Crude oil storage capacity – owned and leased (barrels) (1)
5,239
5,232
Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1)
1,622
1,125
Produced water processed (barrels per day)
Northern Delaware Basin
915,188
88,089
Permian Basin
214,340
311,540
Eagle Ford Basin
95,375
267,244
DJ Basin
132,365
169,620
Other Basins
9,151
12,394
Total
1,366,419
848,887
Solids processed (barrels per day)
1,899
5,442
Skim oil sold (barrels per day)
687
2,860
Refined products sold (gallons)
211,974
321,634
Propane sold (gallons)
252,289
245,267
Butane sold (gallons)
119,566
142,479
Other products sold (gallons)
114,222
154,592
Liquids and Refined Products storage capacity – owned and leased (gallons) (1)
399,251
400,409
Refined products inventory (gallons) (1)
2,656
4,420
Propane inventory (gallons) (1)
77,968
76,012
Butane inventory (gallons) (1)
73,291
53,219
Other products inventory (gallons) (1)
31,583
52,071
Information is presented as of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
