22:55 | 01.06.2020

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results. “Our fourth quarter and record Fiscal 2020 earnings came in at the high-end of our guidance range, despite the significant downturn in the crude oil environment and the economy,” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “Our Crude Oil and Liquids businesses continued to outperform expectations. We completed our sales of certain Refined Products businesses, significantly reducing both volatility in earnings and working capital debt balances, and we successfully executed on all of our plans to complete the integration of our Delaware Basin Water Solutions infrastructure. We saw increased volumes on that system throughout the fiscal fourth quarter, with approximately 1.9 million barrels per day processed across all our systems for the month of March. Since our fiscal year-end, we have taken significant steps to improve our balance sheet and liquidity, including reductions in capital expenditures, distributions and operating costs, while also taking advantage of our diversified business platform to maximize cash flows. As we stated previously, we see significant challenges and opportunities in this uncertain environment but believe our business model and diversified asset footprint will continue to prove beneficial through this cycle.” Highlights for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 include: Loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $223.0 million, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $250.0 million in our Water Solutions segment as a result of the current macroeconomic environment, and a loss from continuing operations of $180.5 million for the full fiscal year Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 of $161.8 million; Record Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $589.5 million Sale of our refined products marketing business in the mid-continent region (“Mid-Con”) and our gas blending business in the southeastern and eastern regions (“Gas Blending”) of the United States Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance target of $600 million remains unchanged

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019



Operating

Income (Loss)



Adjusted

EBITDA



Operating

Income (Loss)



Adjusted

EBITDA



(in thousands)

Crude Oil Logistics $ 16,750 $ 56,938 $ 29,315 $ 51,249 Liquids and Refined Products (1) 29,204 47,424 (30,141 ) 30,303 Water Solutions (207,444 ) 72,140 113,049 40,084 Corporate and Other (15,872 ) (14,740 ) (16,530 ) (6,921 ) Total $ (177,362 ) $ 161,762 $ 95,693 $ 114,715 (1) The remaining business within the former Refined Products and Renewables reportable segment were aggregated with the prior Liquids reportable segment and formed the current Liquids and Refined Products reportable segment. The tables included in this release reconcile operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, on a consolidated basis and for each of the Partnership’s reportable segments.

Crude Oil Logistics

Operating income for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 decreased compared to the same quarter in Fiscal 2019 primarily related to lower volumes, lower prices and a non-cash charge to reduce our inventory to the lower of cost or its net realizable value. These declines were due to the volatility in the crude oil market during the month of March 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight for market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 increased compared to the same quarter in Fiscal 2019 due to increased revenue from the Grand Mesa Pipeline. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, financial volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 131,000 barrels per day, which was an increase compared to the prior year period.

Liquids and Refined Products

Propane volumes increased by approximately 48.4 million gallons, or 10.6%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Butane volumes increased by approximately 61.2 million gallons, or 37.2%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Butane volumes were augmented by steady volumes at the Chesapeake, Virginia export terminal. Refined product sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled approximately 292.1 million gallons, which was lower than the same period in the prior year as demand declined for refined products due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other product volumes decreased by 23.9% during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as the Partnership wound down its ethanol business. Total product margins also increased compared to the prior year period, primarily the result of higher butane and other product margins, driven by strong demand for these products.

Water Solutions

The Partnership processed approximately 1.7 million barrels of water per day during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a 97.4% increase when compared to approximately 860,000 barrels of water per day processed during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Water Solutions revenue increased to $127.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an 81.2% increase over the comparable prior year quarter as a result of the increase in volume, which was primarily driven by the acquisitions of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC (“Mesquite”) and Hillstone Environmental Partners, LLC (“Hillstone”). These increases were partially offset by the sale of the South Pecos water disposal business during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Revenues from recovered crude oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $17.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.7 million from the prior year period. The percentage of recovered crude oil per barrel of produced water processed has declined over the past several periods due to an increase in produced water transported through pipelines (which contains less oil per barrel of produced water) and the addition of contract structures that allow producers to keep the skim oil recovered from produced water. We recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $250.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 due to a triggering event caused by the current macroeconomic conditions, the collapse of oil prices driven by both the decrease in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and excess supply, as well as changing market conditions and expected lower crude oil production in certain regions, which resulted in expected decreases in future cash flows for certain of the Partnership’s assets primarily located in the Eagle Ford Basin and the Pinedale Anticline.

Corporate and Other

Operating loss in the Corporate and Other segment decreased from the comparable prior year period due to a decrease in equity-based compensation, offset by higher legal expenses. Cash expenses increased due to higher overall compensation expense, which was driven by the Mesquite and Hillstone acquisitions and out-performance of certain business units.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total debt outstanding was $3.15 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $2.16 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $989 million due primarily to the Mesquite and Hillstone acquisitions and the funding of certain capital expenditures, which was partially offset by a reduction in working capital borrowings using proceeds from the sale of TransMontaigne Product Services, LLC (“TPSL”) and the Gas Blending and Mid-Con businesses. The Partnership’s Total Leverage Indebtedness Ratio (as defined in our Credit Agreement) was approximately 4.86x at March 31, 2020. Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our revolving credit facility) was approximately $401.9 million as of March 31, 2020. On April 27, 2020, we amended our credit agreement to reallocate availability between the two revolving credit facilities. We reduced the capacity of the Working Capital Facility to $350.0 million and increased the Expansion Capital Facility to $1.565 billion. This change was due to reduced working capital borrowing needs going forward as a result of the sale of the TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending refined products businesses.

Filing of the 10-K

NGL filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission after market on June 1, 2020. A copy of the Form 10-K can be found on the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com. Unitholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of our Form 10-K and our complete audited financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. NGL also includes in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain refined products businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net (loss) income, (loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s ability to make quarterly distributions to NGL’s unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s financial performance without regard to NGL’s financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities. Other than for the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of the TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges are six months to one year in duration at inception. The “inventory valuation adjustment” row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA. Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership’s operating capacity. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with three primary businesses: Crude Oil Logistics, Water Solutions, and Liquids and Refined Products. NGL completed its initial public offering in May 2011. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIESUnaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets(in Thousands, except unit amounts)



March 31,



2020



2019ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,704 $ 18,572 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,540 and $4,016, respectively 566,834 998,203 Accounts receivable-affiliates 12,934 12,867 Inventories 69,634 136,128 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 101,981 65,918 Assets held for sale — 580,985 Total current assets 774,087 1,812,673 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $529,068 and $417,457, respectively 2,851,555 1,828,940 GOODWILL 993,587 1,110,456 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $631,449 and $503,117, respectively 1,612,480 800,889 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 23,182 1,127 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 180,708 — OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 63,137 113,857 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE — 234,551 Total assets $ 6,498,736 $ 5,902,493

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable-trade $ 515,049 $ 879,063 Accounts payable-affiliates 17,717 28,469 Accrued expenses and other payables 232,062 107,759 Advance payments received from customers 19,536 8,461 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,683 648 Operating lease obligations 56,776 — Liabilities held for sale — 226,753 Total current liabilities 845,823 1,251,153 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $19,795 and $12,008, respectively, and current maturities 3,144,848 2,160,133 OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 121,013 — OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 114,079 63,542 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE — 33 CLASS A 10.75% CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS, 0 and 19,942,169 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively — 149,814 CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 0 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 537,283 — EQUITY: General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 128,901 and 124,633 notional units, respectively (51,390 ) (50,603 ) Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 128,771,715 and 124,508,497 common units issued and outstanding, respectively 1,366,152 2,067,197 Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 8,400,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 305,468 202,731 Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 0 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 42,891 — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (385 ) (255 ) Noncontrolling interests 72,954 58,748 Total equity 1,735,690 2,277,818 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,498,736 $ 5,902,493

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIESUnaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations(in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,



Year Ended March 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

REVENUES: Crude Oil Logistics $ 501,466 $ 741,571 $ 2,549,767 $ 3,136,635 Water Solutions 127,420 70,319 422,059 301,686 Liquids and Refined Products 1,052,119 1,310,968 4,611,136 5,249,474 Other 239 296 1,038 1,362 Total Revenues 1,681,244 2,123,154 7,584,000 8,689,157 COST OF SALES: Crude Oil Logistics 446,571 676,259 2,293,953 2,902,656 Water Solutions (38,571 ) 6,522 (33,870 ) (10,787 ) Liquids and Refined Products 981,341 1,253,159 4,342,526 5,089,263 Other 437 448 1,774 1,929 Total Cost of Sales 1,389,778 1,936,388 6,604,383 7,983,061 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operating 102,383 58,846 332,993 231,065 General and administrative 20,264 20,979 113,664 107,407 Depreciation and amortization 74,719 54,202 265,312 211,973 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 272,268 (36,781 ) 261,786 34,296 Revaluation of liabilities (806 ) (6,173 ) 9,194 (5,373 ) Operating (Loss) Income (177,362 ) 95,693 (3,332 ) 126,728 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 1,014 158 1,291 2,533 Interest expense (49,370 ) (37,949 ) (181,184 ) (164,725 ) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of liabilities, net 1,341 (2,120 ) 1,341 (12,340 ) Other income (expense), net 717 997 1,684 (30,418 ) (Loss) Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes (223,660 ) 56,779 (180,200 ) (78,222 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 651 1,089 (345 ) (1,233 ) (Loss) Income From Continuing Operations (223,009 ) 57,868 (180,545 ) (79,455 ) (Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax (25,435 ) (14,651 ) (218,235 ) 418,850 Net (Loss) Income (248,444 ) 43,217 (398,780 ) 339,395 LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,210 19,036 1,773 20,206 LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS — — — 446 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP $ (247,234 ) $ 62,253 $ (397,007 ) $ 360,047 NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (243,454 ) $ 38,775 $ (367,246 ) $ (171,153 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (25,410 ) $ (14,636 ) $ (218,017 ) $ 418,877 NET (LOSS) INCOME ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (268,864 ) $ 24,139 $ (585,263 ) $ 247,724 BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (Loss) Income From Continuing Operations $ (1.89 ) $ 0.31 $ (2.88 ) $ (1.39 ) (Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax $ (0.20 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (1.71 ) $ 3.41 Net (Loss) Income $ (2.09 ) $ 0.20 $ (4.59 ) $ 2.01 DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (Loss) Income From Continuing Operations $ (1.89 ) $ 0.31 $ (2.88 ) $ (1.39 ) (Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax $ (0.20 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (1.71 ) $ 3.41 Net (Loss) Income $ (2.09 ) $ 0.19 $ (4.59 ) $ 2.01 BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 128,576,572 124,262,014 127,411,908 123,017,064 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 128,576,572 126,926,589 127,411,908 123,017,064 EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) The following table reconciles NGL’s net (loss) income to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow:





Three Months Ended March 31,



Year Ended March 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands)

Net (loss) income $ (248,444 ) $ 43,217 $ (398,780 ) $ 339,395 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,210 19,036 1,773 20,206 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — — — 446 Net (loss) income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP (247,234 ) 62,253 (397,007 ) 360,047 Interest expense 49,388 37,949 181,357 164,879 Income tax expense (650 ) (232 ) 365 2,222 Depreciation and amortization 74,098 55,312 265,147 224,547 EBITDA (124,398 ) 155,282 49,862 751,695 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (46,408 ) 13,553 (38,557 ) (17,296 ) Inventory valuation adjustment (1) (4,121 ) 55,294 (29,676 ) (5,203 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments 33,667 (45,090 ) 31,202 2,695 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 292,726 (55,629 ) 464,483 (393,554 ) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of liabilities, net (1,341 ) 2,120 (1,341 ) 12,340 Equity-based compensation expense (2) (699 ) 8,792 26,510 41,367 Acquisition expense (3) 1,127 510 19,722 9,780 Revaluation of liabilities (4) (806 ) (6,173 ) 9,194 (5,373 ) Gavilon legal matter settlement (5) — — — 34,788 Other (6) 5,107 3,509 15,788 9,203 Adjusted EBITDA $ 154,854 $ 132,168 $ 547,187 $ 440,442 Adjusted EBITDA – Discontinued Operations (7) $ (6,908 ) $ 17,453 $ (42,270 ) $ 21,292 Adjusted EBITDA – Continuing Operations $ 161,762 $ 114,715 $ 589,457 $ 419,150 Less: Cash interest expense (8) 45,848 35,836 170,254 155,480 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (650 ) (1,089 ) 345 1,233 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 10,999 11,967 61,353 45,424 Less: Preferred unit distributions 14,237 11,174 45,721 44,696 Less: Other (9) 16 — 658 546 Distributable Cash Flow – Continuing Operations $ 91,312 $ 56,827 $ 311,126 $ 171,771 (1) Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a further discussion. (2) Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted. (3) Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions, including Mesquite and Hillstone, along with amounts accrued related to the LCT Capital, LLC legal matter (as discussed in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020), partially offset by reimbursement for certain legal costs incurred in prior periods. (4) Amount for the year ended March 31, 2020 represents the non-cash valuation adjustment of our contingent consideration liability issued by us as part of our acquisition of Mesquite (as discussed in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020), partially offset by the non-cash valuation adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities, offset by the cash payments, related to royalty agreements acquired as part of acquisitions in our Water Solutions segment. Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and three months and year ended March 31, 2019 represent the non-cash valuation adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities, offset by the cash payments, related to royalty agreements acquired as part of acquisitions in our Water Solutions segment. (5) Represents the accrual for the estimated cost of the settlement of the Gavilon legal matter (as discussed in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020). We have excluded this amount from Adjusted EBITDA as it relates to transactions that occurred prior to our acquisition of Gavilon LLC in December 2013. (6) Amounts for the three months and years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations. (7) Amounts include the operations of TPSL, Gas Blending, Mid-Con and our former Retail Propane segment. (8) Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance. (9) Amounts represents cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



Crude

Oil

Logistics



Water

Solutions



Liquids

and

Refined

Products



Corporate

and

Other



Continuing

Operations



Discontinued

Operations

(TPSL, Mid-Con,

Gas Blending)



Consolidated



(in thousands)

Operating income (loss) $ 16,750 $ (207,444 ) $ 29,204 $ (15,872 ) $ (177,362 ) $ — $ (177,362 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,531 49,522 6,896 770 74,719 — 74,719 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 87 — 87 — 87 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (11,391 ) (35,748 ) 731 — (46,408 ) — (46,408 ) Inventory valuation adjustment — — (1,886 ) — (1,886 ) — (1,886 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments 29,469 — 4,213 — 33,682 — 33,682 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 284 264,306 7,678 — 272,268 — 272,268 Equity-based compensation expense — — — (699 ) (699 ) — (699 ) Acquisition expense — 92 — 1,035 1,127 — 1,127 Other income (expense), net 614 4 (20 ) 119 717 — 717 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 1,467 29 (93 ) 1,403 — 1,403 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (613 ) (546 ) — (1,159 ) — (1,159 ) Revaluation of liabilities — (806 ) — — (806 ) — (806 ) Intersegment transactions (1) — — 974 — 974 — 974 Other 3,681 1,360 64 — 5,105 — 5,105 Discontinued operations — — — — — (6,908 ) (6,908 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,938 $ 72,140 $ 47,424 $ (14,740 ) $ 161,762 $ (6,908 ) $ 154,854

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



Discontinued Operations



Crude

Oil

Logistics



Water

Solutions



Liquids

and

Refined

Products



Corporate

and

Other



Continuing

Operations



TPSL, Mid-

Con, Gas

Blending



Retail

Propane



Consolidated



(in thousands)

Operating income (loss) $ 29,315 $ 113,049 $ (30,141 ) $ (16,530 ) $ 95,693 $ — $ — $ 95,693 Depreciation and amortization 17,679 28,950 6,785 788 54,202 — — 54,202 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 101 — 101 — — 101 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 10,170 7,695 (4,312 ) — 13,553 — — 13,553 Inventory valuation adjustment — — 1,808 — 1,808 — — 1,808 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments (11,446 ) — 197 — (11,249 ) — — (11,249 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 2,238 (105,238 ) 66,219 — (36,781 ) — — (36,781 ) Equity-based compensation expense — — — 8,792 8,792 — — 8,792 Acquisition expense — 31 — 480 511 — — 511 Other (expense) income, net (5 ) 1,503 (50 ) (451 ) 997 — — 997 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 182 5 — 187 — — 187 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (47 ) (536 ) — (583 ) — — (583 ) Revaluation of liabilities — (6,173 ) — — (6,173 ) — — (6,173 ) Intersegment transactions (1) — — (9,852 ) — (9,852 ) — — (9,852 ) Other 3,298 132 79 — 3,509 — — 3,509 Discontinued operations — — — — — 17,855 (402 ) 17,453 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,249 $ 40,084 $ 30,303 $ (6,921 ) $ 114,715 $ 17,855 $ (402 ) $ 132,168

Year Ended March 31, 2020



Crude

Oil

Logistics



Water

Solutions



Liquids

and

Refined

Products



Corporate

and

Other



Continuing

Operations



Discontinued

Operations

(TPSL, Mid-Con,

Gas Blending)



Consolidated



(in thousands)

Operating income (loss) $ 117,768 $ (173,064 ) $ 142,411 $ (90,447 ) $ (3,332 ) $ — $ (3,332 ) Depreciation and amortization 70,759 163,588 27,930 3,035 265,312 — 265,312 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 349 — 349 — 349 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (11,315 ) (29,861 ) 2,619 — (38,557 ) — (38,557 ) Inventory valuation adjustment — — (2,150 ) — (2,150 ) — (2,150 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments 29,469 — 2,724 — 32,193 — 32,193 (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net (1,144 ) 255,285 7,645 — 261,786 — 261,786 Equity-based compensation expense — — — 26,510 26,510 — 26,510 Acquisition expense — 4,079 — 15,643 19,722 — 19,722 Other income (expense), net 717 (448 ) 21 1,394 1,684 — 1,684 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 2,152 24 (263 ) 1,913 — 1,913 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (1,210 ) (1,842 ) — (3,052 ) — (3,052 ) Revaluation of liabilities — 9,194 — — 9,194 — 9,194 Intersegment transactions (1) — — 2,099 — 2,099 — 2,099 Other 12,965 2,607 214 — 15,786 — 15,786 Discontinued operations — — — — — (42,270 ) (42,270 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 219,219 $ 232,322 $ 182,044 $ (44,128 ) $ 589,457 $ (42,270 ) $ 547,187

Year Ended March 31, 2019



Discontinued Operations



Crude

Oil

Logistics



Water

Solutions



Liquids

and

Refined

Products



Corporate

and

Other



Continuing

Operations



TPSL, Mid-

Con, Gas

Blending



Retail

Propane



Consolidated



(in thousands)

Operating (loss) income $ (7,379 ) $ 210,525 $ 9,288 $ (85,706 ) $ 126,728 $ — $ — $ 126,728 Depreciation and amortization 74,165 108,162 26,628 3,018 211,973 — — 211,973 Amortization recorded to cost of sales 80 — 406 — 486 — — 486 Net unrealized gains on derivatives (1,725 ) (15,521 ) (129 ) — (17,375 ) — — (17,375 ) Inventory valuation adjustment — — (784 ) — (784 ) — — (784 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments — — 1,276 — 1,276 — — 1,276 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 107,424 (138,204 ) 64,187 889 34,296 — — 34,296 Equity-based compensation expense — — — 41,367 41,367 — — 41,367 Acquisition expense — 3,490 161 6,176 9,827 — — 9,827 Other income (expense), net 21 (1 ) (330 ) (30,108 ) (30,418 ) — — (30,418 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 2,396 481 — 2,877 — — 2,877 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (166 ) (1,481 ) — (1,647 ) — — (1,647 ) Revaluation of liabilities — (5,373 ) — — (5,373 ) — — (5,373 ) Gavilon legal matter settlement — — — 34,788 34,788 — — 34,788 Intersegment transactions (1) — — 1,926 — 1,926 — — 1,926 Other 8,274 436 493 — 9,203 — — 9,203 Discontinued operations — — — — — 16,827 4,465 21,292 Adjusted EBITDA $ 180,860 $ 165,744 $ 102,122 $ (29,576 ) $ 419,150 $ 16,827 $ 4,465 $ 440,442 (1) Amount reflects the transactions with TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending that are eliminated in consolidation. OPERATIONAL DATA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



March 31,



March 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands, except per day amounts)Crude Oil Logistics:

Crude oil sold (barrels) 9,870 12,917 42,799 48,366 Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels) 10,971 11,179 45,884 42,564 Crude oil storage capacity – owned and leased (barrels) (1) 5,362 5,232 Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1) 1,111 827

Water Solutions:

Produced water processed (barrels per day) Northern Delaware Basin (2) 1,024,975 43,448 901,884 21,802 Permian Basin 307,907 392,114 318,766 439,654 Eagle Ford Basin 197,587 250,735 246,784 270,849 DJ Basin 158,159 164,159 164,936 161,010 Other Basins 9,462 9,767 10,599 53,799 Total 1,698,090 860,223 1,642,969 947,114 Solids processed (barrels per day) 5,449 7,654 5,697 6,957 Skim oil sold (barrels per day) 3,539 3,723 3,397 3,567

Liquids and Refined Products:

Refined products sold (gallons) 292,140 312,186 1,272,546 1,243,494 Propane sold (gallons) 502,977 454,585 1,478,759 1,383,986 Butane sold (gallons) 225,834 164,628 814,528 610,968 Other products sold (gallons) 127,286 167,293 602,872 647,599 Liquids and Refined Products storage capacity – owned and leased (gallons) (1) 400,301 400,409 Refined products inventory (gallons) (1) 2,391 4,536 Propane inventory (gallons) (1) 57,221 44,757 Butane inventory (gallons) (1) 24,808 21,677 Other products inventory (gallons) (1) 26,126 52,082 (1) Information is presented as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Barrels per day of produced water processed by the assets acquired in the Mesquite and Hillstone transaction are calculated by the number of days in which we owned the assets for the periods presented.

