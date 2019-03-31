|
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results.
“Our fourth quarter and record Fiscal 2020 earnings came in at the high-end of our guidance range, despite the significant downturn in the crude oil environment and the economy,” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “Our Crude Oil and Liquids businesses continued to outperform expectations. We completed our sales of certain Refined Products businesses, significantly reducing both volatility in earnings and working capital debt balances, and we successfully executed on all of our plans to complete the integration of our Delaware Basin Water Solutions infrastructure. We saw increased volumes on that system throughout the fiscal fourth quarter, with approximately 1.9 million barrels per day processed across all our systems for the month of March. Since our fiscal year-end, we have taken significant steps to improve our balance sheet and liquidity, including reductions in capital expenditures, distributions and operating costs, while also taking advantage of our diversified business platform to maximize cash flows. As we stated previously, we see significant challenges and opportunities in this uncertain environment but believe our business model and diversified asset footprint will continue to prove beneficial through this cycle.”
Highlights for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 include:
Loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $223.0 million, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $250.0 million in our Water Solutions segment as a result of the current macroeconomic environment, and a loss from continuing operations of $180.5 million for the full fiscal year
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 of $161.8 million; Record Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $589.5 million
Sale of our refined products marketing business in the mid-continent region (“Mid-Con”) and our gas blending business in the southeastern and eastern regions (“Gas Blending”) of the United States
Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance target of $600 million remains unchanged
$
16,750
$
56,938
$
29,315
$
51,249
Liquids and Refined Products (1)
29,204
47,424
(30,141
)
30,303
Water Solutions
(207,444
)
72,140
113,049
40,084
Corporate and Other
(15,872
)
(14,740
)
(16,530
)
(6,921
)
Total
$
(177,362
)
$
161,762
$
95,693
$
114,715
(1)
The remaining business within the former Refined Products and Renewables reportable segment were aggregated with the prior Liquids reportable segment and formed the current Liquids and Refined Products reportable segment.
The tables included in this release reconcile operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, on a consolidated basis and for each of the Partnership’s reportable segments.
Revenues from recovered crude oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $17.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.7 million from the prior year period. The percentage of recovered crude oil per barrel of produced water processed has declined over the past several periods due to an increase in produced water transported through pipelines (which contains less oil per barrel of produced water) and the addition of contract structures that allow producers to keep the skim oil recovered from produced water.
We recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $250.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 due to a triggering event caused by the current macroeconomic conditions, the collapse of oil prices driven by both the decrease in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and excess supply, as well as changing market conditions and expected lower crude oil production in certain regions, which resulted in expected decreases in future cash flows for certain of the Partnership’s assets primarily located in the Eagle Ford Basin and the Pinedale Anticline.
The Partnership’s Total Leverage Indebtedness Ratio (as defined in our Credit Agreement) was approximately 4.86x at March 31, 2020. Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our revolving credit facility) was approximately $401.9 million as of March 31, 2020.
On April 27, 2020, we amended our credit agreement to reallocate availability between the two revolving credit facilities. We reduced the capacity of the Working Capital Facility to $350.0 million and increased the Expansion Capital Facility to $1.565 billion. This change was due to reduced working capital borrowing needs going forward as a result of the sale of the TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending refined products businesses.
Other than for the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of the TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges are six months to one year in duration at inception. The “inventory valuation adjustment” row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA.
Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership’s operating capacity. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.
NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,704
$
18,572
Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,540 and $4,016, respectively
566,834
998,203
Accounts receivable-affiliates
12,934
12,867
Inventories
69,634
136,128
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
101,981
65,918
Assets held for sale
—
580,985
Total current assets
774,087
1,812,673
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $529,068 and $417,457, respectively
2,851,555
1,828,940
GOODWILL
993,587
1,110,456
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $631,449 and $503,117, respectively
1,612,480
800,889
INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
23,182
1,127
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
180,708
—
OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS
63,137
113,857
ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
—
234,551
Total assets
$
6,498,736
$
5,902,493
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable-trade
$
515,049
$
879,063
Accounts payable-affiliates
17,717
28,469
Accrued expenses and other payables
232,062
107,759
Advance payments received from customers
19,536
8,461
Current maturities of long-term debt
4,683
648
Operating lease obligations
56,776
—
Liabilities held for sale
—
226,753
Total current liabilities
845,823
1,251,153
LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $19,795 and $12,008, respectively, and current maturities
3,144,848
2,160,133
OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS
121,013
—
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
114,079
63,542
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE
—
33
CLASS A 10.75% CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS, 0 and 19,942,169 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
—
149,814
CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 0 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
537,283
—
EQUITY:
General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 128,901 and 124,633 notional units, respectively
(51,390
)
(50,603
)
Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 128,771,715 and 124,508,497 common units issued and outstanding, respectively
1,366,152
2,067,197
Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 8,400,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
305,468
202,731
Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 0 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
42,891
—
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(385
)
(255
)
Noncontrolling interests
72,954
58,748
Total equity
1,735,690
2,277,818
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,498,736
$
5,902,493
Crude Oil Logistics
$
501,466
$
741,571
$
2,549,767
$
3,136,635
Water Solutions
127,420
70,319
422,059
301,686
Liquids and Refined Products
1,052,119
1,310,968
4,611,136
5,249,474
Other
239
296
1,038
1,362
Total Revenues
1,681,244
2,123,154
7,584,000
8,689,157
COST OF SALES:
Crude Oil Logistics
446,571
676,259
2,293,953
2,902,656
Water Solutions
(38,571
)
6,522
(33,870
)
(10,787
)
Liquids and Refined Products
981,341
1,253,159
4,342,526
5,089,263
Other
437
448
1,774
1,929
Total Cost of Sales
1,389,778
1,936,388
6,604,383
7,983,061
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Operating
102,383
58,846
332,993
231,065
General and administrative
20,264
20,979
113,664
107,407
Depreciation and amortization
74,719
54,202
265,312
211,973
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
272,268
(36,781
)
261,786
34,296
Revaluation of liabilities
(806
)
(6,173
)
9,194
(5,373
)
Operating (Loss) Income
(177,362
)
95,693
(3,332
)
126,728
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
1,014
158
1,291
2,533
Interest expense
(49,370
)
(37,949
)
(181,184
)
(164,725
)
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of liabilities, net
1,341
(2,120
)
1,341
(12,340
)
Other income (expense), net
717
997
1,684
(30,418
)
(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
(223,660
)
56,779
(180,200
)
(78,222
)
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
651
1,089
(345
)
(1,233
)
(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations
(223,009
)
57,868
(180,545
)
(79,455
)
(Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax
(25,435
)
(14,651
)
(218,235
)
418,850
Net (Loss) Income
(248,444
)
43,217
(398,780
)
339,395
LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
1,210
19,036
1,773
20,206
LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
—
—
—
446
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
$
(247,234
)
$
62,253
$
(397,007
)
$
360,047
NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(243,454
)
$
38,775
$
(367,246
)
$
(171,153
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(25,410
)
$
(14,636
)
$
(218,017
)
$
418,877
NET (LOSS) INCOME ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(268,864
)
$
24,139
$
(585,263
)
$
247,724
BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT
(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations
$
(1.89
)
$
0.31
$
(2.88
)
$
(1.39
)
(Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(1.71
)
$
3.41
Net (Loss) Income
$
(2.09
)
$
0.20
$
(4.59
)
$
2.01
DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT
(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations
$
(1.89
)
$
0.31
$
(2.88
)
$
(1.39
)
(Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(1.71
)
$
3.41
Net (Loss) Income
$
(2.09
)
$
0.19
$
(4.59
)
$
2.01
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING
128,576,572
124,262,014
127,411,908
123,017,064
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING
128,576,572
126,926,589
127,411,908
123,017,064
EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles NGL’s net (loss) income to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow:
$
(248,444
)
$
43,217
$
(398,780
)
$
339,395
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,210
19,036
1,773
20,206
Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
446
Net (loss) income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP
(247,234
)
62,253
(397,007
)
360,047
Interest expense
49,388
37,949
181,357
164,879
Income tax expense
(650
)
(232
)
365
2,222
Depreciation and amortization
74,098
55,312
265,147
224,547
EBITDA
(124,398
)
155,282
49,862
751,695
Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
(46,408
)
13,553
(38,557
)
(17,296
)
Inventory valuation adjustment (1)
(4,121
)
55,294
(29,676
)
(5,203
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
33,667
(45,090
)
31,202
2,695
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
292,726
(55,629
)
464,483
(393,554
)
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of liabilities, net
(1,341
)
2,120
(1,341
)
12,340
Equity-based compensation expense (2)
(699
)
8,792
26,510
41,367
Acquisition expense (3)
1,127
510
19,722
9,780
Revaluation of liabilities (4)
(806
)
(6,173
)
9,194
(5,373
)
Gavilon legal matter settlement (5)
—
—
—
34,788
Other (6)
5,107
3,509
15,788
9,203
Adjusted EBITDA
$
154,854
$
132,168
$
547,187
$
440,442
Adjusted EBITDA – Discontinued Operations (7)
$
(6,908
)
$
17,453
$
(42,270
)
$
21,292
Adjusted EBITDA – Continuing Operations
$
161,762
$
114,715
$
589,457
$
419,150
Less: Cash interest expense (8)
45,848
35,836
170,254
155,480
Less: Income tax (benefit) expense
(650
)
(1,089
)
345
1,233
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
10,999
11,967
61,353
45,424
Less: Preferred unit distributions
14,237
11,174
45,721
44,696
Less: Other (9)
16
—
658
546
Distributable Cash Flow – Continuing Operations
$
91,312
$
56,827
$
311,126
$
171,771
(1)
Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a further discussion.
(2)
Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted.
(3)
Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions, including Mesquite and Hillstone, along with amounts accrued related to the LCT Capital, LLC legal matter (as discussed in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020), partially offset by reimbursement for certain legal costs incurred in prior periods.
(4)
Amount for the year ended March 31, 2020 represents the non-cash valuation adjustment of our contingent consideration liability issued by us as part of our acquisition of Mesquite (as discussed in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020), partially offset by the non-cash valuation adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities, offset by the cash payments, related to royalty agreements acquired as part of acquisitions in our Water Solutions segment. Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and three months and year ended March 31, 2019 represent the non-cash valuation adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities, offset by the cash payments, related to royalty agreements acquired as part of acquisitions in our Water Solutions segment.
(5)
Represents the accrual for the estimated cost of the settlement of the Gavilon legal matter (as discussed in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020). We have excluded this amount from Adjusted EBITDA as it relates to transactions that occurred prior to our acquisition of Gavilon LLC in December 2013.
(6)
Amounts for the three months and years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations.
(7)
Amounts include the operations of TPSL, Gas Blending, Mid-Con and our former Retail Propane segment.
(8)
Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance.
(9)
Amounts represents cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
$
16,750
$
(207,444
)
$
29,204
$
(15,872
)
$
(177,362
)
$
—
$
(177,362
)
Depreciation and amortization
17,531
49,522
6,896
770
74,719
—
74,719
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
—
—
87
—
87
—
87
Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
(11,391
)
(35,748
)
731
—
(46,408
)
—
(46,408
)
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
(1,886
)
—
(1,886
)
—
(1,886
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
29,469
—
4,213
—
33,682
—
33,682
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net
284
264,306
7,678
—
272,268
—
272,268
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
(699
)
(699
)
—
(699
)
Acquisition expense
—
92
—
1,035
1,127
—
1,127
Other income (expense), net
614
4
(20
)
119
717
—
717
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
—
1,467
29
(93
)
1,403
—
1,403
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(613
)
(546
)
—
(1,159
)
—
(1,159
)
Revaluation of liabilities
—
(806
)
—
—
(806
)
—
(806
)
Intersegment transactions (1)
—
—
974
—
974
—
974
Other
3,681
1,360
64
—
5,105
—
5,105
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(6,908
)
(6,908
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
56,938
$
72,140
$
47,424
$
(14,740
)
$
161,762
$
(6,908
)
$
154,854
$
29,315
$
113,049
$
(30,141
)
$
(16,530
)
$
95,693
$
—
$
—
$
95,693
Depreciation and amortization
17,679
28,950
6,785
788
54,202
—
—
54,202
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
—
—
101
—
101
—
—
101
Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
10,170
7,695
(4,312
)
—
13,553
—
—
13,553
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
1,808
—
1,808
—
—
1,808
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
(11,446
)
—
197
—
(11,249
)
—
—
(11,249
)
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
2,238
(105,238
)
66,219
—
(36,781
)
—
—
(36,781
)
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
8,792
8,792
—
—
8,792
Acquisition expense
—
31
—
480
511
—
—
511
Other (expense) income, net
(5
)
1,503
(50
)
(451
)
997
—
—
997
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
—
182
5
—
187
—
—
187
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(47
)
(536
)
—
(583
)
—
—
(583
)
Revaluation of liabilities
—
(6,173
)
—
—
(6,173
)
—
—
(6,173
)
Intersegment transactions (1)
—
—
(9,852
)
—
(9,852
)
—
—
(9,852
)
Other
3,298
132
79
—
3,509
—
—
3,509
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
17,855
(402
)
17,453
Adjusted EBITDA
$
51,249
$
40,084
$
30,303
$
(6,921
)
$
114,715
$
17,855
$
(402
)
$
132,168
$
117,768
$
(173,064
)
$
142,411
$
(90,447
)
$
(3,332
)
$
—
$
(3,332
)
Depreciation and amortization
70,759
163,588
27,930
3,035
265,312
—
265,312
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
—
—
349
—
349
—
349
Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
(11,315
)
(29,861
)
2,619
—
(38,557
)
—
(38,557
)
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
(2,150
)
—
(2,150
)
—
(2,150
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
29,469
—
2,724
—
32,193
—
32,193
(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net
(1,144
)
255,285
7,645
—
261,786
—
261,786
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
26,510
26,510
—
26,510
Acquisition expense
—
4,079
—
15,643
19,722
—
19,722
Other income (expense), net
717
(448
)
21
1,394
1,684
—
1,684
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
—
2,152
24
(263
)
1,913
—
1,913
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(1,210
)
(1,842
)
—
(3,052
)
—
(3,052
)
Revaluation of liabilities
—
9,194
—
—
9,194
—
9,194
Intersegment transactions (1)
—
—
2,099
—
2,099
—
2,099
Other
12,965
2,607
214
—
15,786
—
15,786
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(42,270
)
(42,270
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
219,219
$
232,322
$
182,044
$
(44,128
)
$
589,457
$
(42,270
)
$
547,187
$
(7,379
)
$
210,525
$
9,288
$
(85,706
)
$
126,728
$
—
$
—
$
126,728
Depreciation and amortization
74,165
108,162
26,628
3,018
211,973
—
—
211,973
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
80
—
406
—
486
—
—
486
Net unrealized gains on derivatives
(1,725
)
(15,521
)
(129
)
—
(17,375
)
—
—
(17,375
)
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
(784
)
—
(784
)
—
—
(784
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
—
—
1,276
—
1,276
—
—
1,276
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
107,424
(138,204
)
64,187
889
34,296
—
—
34,296
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
41,367
41,367
—
—
41,367
Acquisition expense
—
3,490
161
6,176
9,827
—
—
9,827
Other income (expense), net
21
(1
)
(330
)
(30,108
)
(30,418
)
—
—
(30,418
)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
—
2,396
481
—
2,877
—
—
2,877
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(166
)
(1,481
)
—
(1,647
)
—
—
(1,647
)
Revaluation of liabilities
—
(5,373
)
—
—
(5,373
)
—
—
(5,373
)
Gavilon legal matter settlement
—
—
—
34,788
34,788
—
—
34,788
Intersegment transactions (1)
—
—
1,926
—
1,926
—
—
1,926
Other
8,274
436
493
—
9,203
—
—
9,203
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
16,827
4,465
21,292
Adjusted EBITDA
$
180,860
$
165,744
$
102,122
$
(29,576
)
$
419,150
$
16,827
$
4,465
$
440,442
(1)
Amount reflects the transactions with TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending that are eliminated in consolidation.
OPERATIONAL DATA
(Unaudited)
Crude oil sold (barrels)
9,870
12,917
42,799
48,366
Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels)
10,971
11,179
45,884
42,564
Crude oil storage capacity – owned and leased (barrels) (1)
5,362
5,232
Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1)
1,111
827
Produced water processed (barrels per day)
Northern Delaware Basin (2)
1,024,975
43,448
901,884
21,802
Permian Basin
307,907
392,114
318,766
439,654
Eagle Ford Basin
197,587
250,735
246,784
270,849
DJ Basin
158,159
164,159
164,936
161,010
Other Basins
9,462
9,767
10,599
53,799
Total
1,698,090
860,223
1,642,969
947,114
Solids processed (barrels per day)
5,449
7,654
5,697
6,957
Skim oil sold (barrels per day)
3,539
3,723
3,397
3,567
Refined products sold (gallons)
292,140
312,186
1,272,546
1,243,494
Propane sold (gallons)
502,977
454,585
1,478,759
1,383,986
Butane sold (gallons)
225,834
164,628
814,528
610,968
Other products sold (gallons)
127,286
167,293
602,872
647,599
Liquids and Refined Products storage capacity – owned and leased (gallons) (1)
400,301
400,409
Refined products inventory (gallons) (1)
2,391
4,536
Propane inventory (gallons) (1)
57,221
44,757
Butane inventory (gallons) (1)
24,808
21,677
Other products inventory (gallons) (1)
26,126
52,082
(1)
Information is presented as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
(2)
Barrels per day of produced water processed by the assets acquired in the Mesquite and Hillstone transaction are calculated by the number of days in which we owned the assets for the periods presented.
