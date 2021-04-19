|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 30.12.2021
Nickel 28 Announces Change in Financial Year-end
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (“Nickel 28” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) is pleased to announce that it is changing its financial year-end from December 31 to January 31. The change in financial year-end has been made to better align its financial reporting with that of the Company’s interest in the Ramu joint venture project (the “Ramu JV”) and to allow time for the Company to prepare its audited financial statements, the preparation of which relies upon receiving audited financial statements from the Ramu JV.
For details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial periods, including the comparative periods of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company’s transition year and its new financial year, reference is made to the Notice of Change in Year-End filed by the Company on SEDAR pursuant to Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102, a copy of which is available electronically at www.sedar.com.
