20:16 | 22.01.2020
Nigeria Agriculture Tractors Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Nigeria Agriculture Tractors Market-Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2019-2024)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The agriculture tractor market in Nigeria was worth USD 350 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2024.
The population in Nigeria is rapidly increasing thereby necessitating the need for increased agriculture production. As a result, more emphasis is laid on increasing farm productivity which demands the intensification of agriculture and mechanization. Nigeria is still at the early stage of agricultural mechanization; even the mechanization of power-intensive operations has been slow. Farmers are adopting tractors to expand production scale in lieu of declining agricultural labor force.
Reduce the labor associated with agricultural production.
Reduce the level of post-harvest losses that occur across different agricultural value chains.
Increase the prospects of the local agro-allied industry and the conversion of crops and tubers to Value Added Products (VAPs).
High Cost of Machines: The cost of mechanization input for crop production and processing is very high. Poor access to finance is also a major constraint to the adoption of tractors.
Fragmented Land Holdings: The average farm size of a smallholder farmer in Nigeria ranges from 0.7-2.2 hectares. Fragmented land holdings often make it difficult to use mechanization and causes inefficiencies in agricultural production.
Poor Access to Service Centers: Currently, there are not enough technicians trained to deal with the types and brands of machines available in Nigeria. A lack of local expertise for the repair and maintenance of machineries is a major constraint to the sustainable use of mechanization in Nigeria.
Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
Identifying opportunity spaces across segments
Supply & demand side trend and analysis
Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
Insights on the growth potential of the market
Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments & strategies adopted
Competitive landscape of the industry
1.2 Scope of the Study
1.3 Assumptions
3.1.1 Growing access to subsidies and credits for Farm Machinery in Asia
3.1.2 Push for agriculture mechanization from policy makers
3.1.3 Focus to increase cropping intensity
3.1.4 Dwindling agriculture laborers due to Urbanization
3.2 Restraints
3.2.1 Diminishing area under agriculture
3.2.2 Increased number of fragmented landholding in Asia
3.2.2 Consolidating farmland under contract farming & co-operatives
3.3 Opportunities
3.3.1 Growing emphasis on Precision farming
3.3.2 Hill Agriculture
3.3.3 Gender friendly tools and Equipment
3.3.4 Crop Specific Package of machines
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers
3.4.3 Degree of Competition
3.4.4 Threat of Substitution
3.4.5 Threat of new entrants
3.5 Future Trends in the Industry
3.6 Value Chain Analysis
3.7 Industry Policies & Regulations
3.8 Market Innovations
4.1.1 Utility Tractors
4.1.2 Row crop tractors
4.1.3 Garden Tractor
4.1.4 Orchard Tractor
4.1.4 Rotary Tillers
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Market Share, By Horse Power
4.2.1 Below 40 HP
4.2.2 40 HP-100 HP
4.2.3 Above 100 HP
4.3 Market Share, By Wheel Type
4.3.1 Two Wheel
4.3.2 Four Wheel
5.2 Growth Strategies of leading players
5.3 Investment and Development Prospects
5.3.1 Investment in past five years
5.3.2 Investment Opportunities
5.4 Competition Pattern
5.4.1 Concentration Ratio
5.4.2 Industry Competition
5.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.5.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices
5.5.2 Factors Influencing Prices
6.2 Claas KGaA mbH
6.3 CNH Industrial N.V
6.4 Deere and Company
6.5 Deutz-Fahr
6.6 Escorts Limited
6.7 Kubota Corporation
6.8 Kuhn Group
6.9 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
6.10 Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.
6.11 Yanmar Company Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5s3gu
