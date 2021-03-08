|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 08.03.2021
Nine Energy Service Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (“Nine” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NINE) reported fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $62.0 million, net loss of $(35.4) million and adjusted EBITDA of $(13.9) million. For the fourth quarter 2020, adjusted net lossB was $(35.7) million, or $(1.20) adjusted basic loss per shareC.
“As anticipated, holiday and weather shutdowns were not as pronounced as we have seen historically during the fourth quarter,” said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service. “Activity improvements are reflected in our 25% increase in revenue quarter over quarter; however, a combination of continued pricing pressure, as well as one-off, non-cash items negatively affected net loss and adjusted EBITDA.”
“The market continues to face unparalleled uncertainty and heightened volatility. Throughout 2020, we were always balancing the short, medium, and long-term needs of the Company including making significant cost-reductions to preserve liquidity, but also maintaining key people, assets, and our footprint in order not to impede the future earnings of the Company. Although profitability was down year over year in conjunction with activity, we were able to demonstrate our ability to flex with the market and preserve liquidity through good working capital management and ended the year with a cash balance of $68.9 million and an undrawn ABL. We were also able to reduce our debt through opportunistic bond buybacks at approximately 27% of par value.”
“Operationally, our team once again demonstrated their ability to gain market share, growing our percentage of US stages completed from approximately 17% in 2019 to approximately 23% in 2020. We organically expanded our cementing service line into the Haynesville and continue to be pleased with the adoption of our dissolvable plugs, despite an unprecedented backdrop for commercializing new technology. Additionally, despite a year with new protocols and ways of working, Nine ended the year with the lowest TRIR in the Company’s history of 0.30.”
“While we have seen improvement in the market throughout Q4 2020, we are still anticipating a very challenging environment in 2021 and expect E&P capital spend will be down year over year. Q1 2021 is off to a slower start as customers finalize their 2021 activity plans and many completion schedules are delayed. Additionally, the inclement weather in Texas caused significant shutdowns within all service lines. Texas weather-related shutdowns in February aside, we anticipate the pace of Q1 activity and revenue will be better sequentially than Q4, but still expect to generate a net loss and negative adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. For Nine, we will continue to flex with the market and our strategy is unchanged. We are focused on building an asset-light business with high barriers to entry and will continue to differentiate through our service execution and leading technology.”
During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported revenues of $62.0 million with adjusted gross loss of $(5.0) million. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated ROIC of (35)%.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense of $11.0 million, compared to $10.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported SG&A expense of $49.3 million, compared to year ended December 31, 2019 SG&A expense of $81.3 million. Depreciation and amortization expense (“D&A”) in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $11.8 million, compared to $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported D&A expense of $48.9 million, compared to year ended December 31, 2019 D&A expense of $68.9 million.
The Company recognized an income tax benefit of approximately $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an overall income tax benefit for the year of approximately $2.5 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 0.6% for 2020. The 2020 income tax benefit is primarily comprised of changes to our valuation allowance position due to impairment recorded during the first quarter of 2020, as well as tax benefit from the five-year net operating loss carryback provision provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed into law during the first quarter of 2020.
As of December 31, 2020, Nine’s cash and cash equivalents were $68.9 million, and the Company had $37.9 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, which remains undrawn, resulting in a total liquidity position of $106.8 million as of December 31, 2020.
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through March 22, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13715295.
For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
61,971
49,521
$
310,851
832,937
66,963
52,483
302,157
669,979
General and administrative expenses
10,966
10,701
49,346
81,327
Depreciation
7,678
7,763
32,431
50,544
Amortization of intangibles
4,091
4,091
16,467
18,367
Impairment of property and equipment
–
–
–
66,200
Impairment of goodwill
–
–
296,196
20,273
Impairment of intangibles
–
–
–
114,804
(Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liabilities
(505
)
297
276
(21,187
)
Loss on sale of subsidiaries
–
–
–
15,896
(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment
43
(535
)
(2,857
)
(538
)
(27,265
)
(25,279
)
(383,165
)
(182,728
)
Interest expense
8,615
9,130
36,759
39,770
Interest income
(22
)
(43
)
(615
)
(860
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(340
)
(15,798
)
(37,841
)
–
Other income
(33
)
(29
)
(62
)
–
(35,485
)
(18,539
)
(381,406
)
(221,638
)
Benefit for income taxes
(110
)
(37
)
(2,458
)
(3,887
)
(35,375
)
(18,502
)
$
(378,948
)
(217,751
)
(1.18
)
(0.62
)
$
(12.74
)
(7.43
)
(1.18
)
(0.62
)
$
(12.74
)
(7.43
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
29,852,516
29,849,753
29,744,830
29,308,107
29,852,516
29,849,753
29,744,830
29,308,107
230
132
$
(34
)
376
230
132
(34
)
376
(35,145
)
(18,370
)
$
(378,982
)
(217,375
)
(Unaudited)
2019
68,864
$
92,989
Accounts receivable, net
41,235
96,889
Income taxes receivable
1,392
660
Inventories, net
38,402
60,945
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,270
17,434
Total current assets
166,163
268,917
Property and equipment, net
102,429
128,604
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
36,360
–
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
1,816
–
Goodwill
–
296,196
Intangible assets, net
132,524
148,991
Other long-term assets
3,308
8,187
Total assets
442,600
$
850,895
18,140
$
35,490
Accrued expenses
17,139
24,730
Current portion of long-term debt
844
–
Current portion of operating lease obligations
6,200
–
Current portion of finance lease obligations
1,092
995
Total current liabilities
43,415
61,215
Long-term liabilities
342,714
392,059
Deferred income taxes
–
1,588
Long-term operating lease obligations
32,295
–
Long-term finance lease obligations
1,109
2,201
Other long-term liabilities
2,658
3,955
Total liabilities
422,191
461,018
316
306
Additional paid-in capital
768,429
758,853
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,501
)
(4,467
)
Accumulated deficit
(743,835
)
(364,815
)
Total stockholders’ equity
20,409
389,877
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
442,600
$
850,895
(Unaudited)
2019
(378,948
)
$
(217,751
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
32,431
50,544
Amortization of intangibles
16,467
18,367
Amortization of deferred financing costs
2,836
2,984
Amortization of operating leases
8,897
–
Provision for doubtful accounts
2,820
849
Benefit for deferred income taxes
(1,588
)
(4,327
)
Provision for inventory obsolescence
8,957
5,148
Impairment of property and equipment
–
66,200
Impairment of goodwill
296,196
20,273
Impairment of intangibles
–
114,804
Impairment of operating lease
466
–
Stock-based compensation expense
9,744
14,057
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(37,841
)
–
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(2,857
)
(538
)
(Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liabilities
276
(21,187
)
Loss on sale of subsidiaries
–
15,896
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions
52,914
41,852
Inventories, net
13,600
22,545
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,368
2,395
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(25,456
)
(27,901
)
Income taxes receivable/payable
(732
)
(294
)
Other assets and liabilities
(4,451
)
(2,611
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(4,901
)
101,305
–
1,020
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries
–
16,914
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
6,402
3,702
Proceeds from property and equipment casualty losses
1,237
1,576
Proceeds from notes receivable payments
–
7,626
Purchases of property and equipment
(9,417
)
(64,959
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,778
)
(34,121
)
–
10,000
Payments on 2018 ABL Credit Facility
–
(45,000
)
Payments on Magnum Promissory Notes
(281
)
–
Purchases of Senior Notes
(14,561
)
–
Payments on finance leases
(995
)
(903
)
Payments of contingent liabilities
(1,390
)
(374
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
–
15
Vesting of restricted stock
(158
)
(1,643
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,385
)
(37,905
)
Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash
(61
)
95
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(24,125
)
29,374
92,989
63,615
End of period
68,864
$
92,989
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
61,971
49,521
$
310,851
832,937
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and
66,963
52,483
302,157
669,979
Depreciation (related to cost of revenues)
7,141
7,219
30,161
47,006
Amortization of intangibles
4,091
4,091
16,467
18,367
(16,224
)
(14,272
)
$
(37,934
)
97,585
(16,224
)
(14,272
)
$
(37,934
)
97,585
Depreciation (related to cost of revenues)
7,141
7,219
30,161
47,006
Amortization of intangibles
4,091
4,091
16,467
18,367
(4,992
)
(2,962
)
$
8,694
162,958
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
(35,375
)
(18,502
)
$
(378,948
)
(217,751
)
Interest expense
8,615
9,130
36,759
39,770
Interest income
(22
)
(43
)
(615
)
(860
)
Depreciation
7,678
7,763
32,431
50,544
Amortization of intangibles
4,091
4,091
16,467
18,367
Benefit for income taxes
(110
)
(37
)
(2,458
)
(3,887
)
(15,123
)
2,402
$
(296,364
)
(113,817
)
Impairment of property and equipment
–
–
–
66,200
Impairment of goodwill
–
–
296,196
20,273
Impairment of intangibles
–
–
–
114,804
Transaction and integration costs
–
–
146
13,047
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(340
)
(15,798
)
(37,841
)
–
(505
)
297
276
(21,187
)
Loss on sale of subsidiaries
–
–
–
15,896
Restructuring charges
25
459
4,907
3,976
Stock-based compensation expense
2,027
2,020
9,744
14,057
Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment
43
(535
)
(2,857
)
(538
)
Legal fees and settlements (2)
–
15
39
307
(13,873
)
(11,140
)
$
(25,754
)
113,018
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
(35,375
)
(18,502
)
$
(378,948
)
(217,751
)
Add back:
–
–
–
66,200
Impairment of goodwill
–
–
296,196
20,273
Impairment of intangibles
–
–
–
114,804
Interest expense
8,615
9,130
36,759
39,770
Interest income
(22
)
(43
)
(615
)
(860
)
Transaction and integration costs
–
–
146
13,047
Restructuring charges
25
459
4,907
3,976
Loss on sale of subsidiaries
–
–
–
15,896
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(340
)
(15,798
)
(37,841
)
–
Benefit for deferred income taxes
–
–
(1,588
)
(4,327
)
(27,097
)
(24,754
)
$
(80,984
)
51,028
53,599
69,950
$
389,877
594,823
Total debt
349,418
372,584
400,000
435,000
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(80,338
)
(88,678
)
(92,989
)
(63,615
)
322,679
353,856
$
696,888
966,208
20,409
53,599
$
20,409
389,877
Total debt
348,637
349,418
348,637
400,000
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(68,864
)
(80,338
)
(68,864
)
(92,989
)
300,182
322,679
$
300,182
696,888
311,431
338,268
$
498,535
831,548
-35
%
-29
%
-16
%
6
%
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
(35,375
)
(18,502
)
$
(378,948
)
(217,751
)
Add back:
–
–
–
66,200
Impairment of goodwill (a) (b)
–
–
296,196
20,273
Impairment of intangibles (b)
–
–
–
114,804
Transaction and integration costs (c)
–
–
146
13,047
Gain on extinguishment of debt (d)
(340
)
(15,798
)
(37,841
)
–
Restructuring charges
25
459
4,907
3,976
Loss on sale of subsidiaries
–
–
–
15,896
–
–
(2,547
)
(7,038
)
Adjusted net income (loss)
(35,690
)
(33,841
)
$
(118,087
)
9,407
29,852,516
29,849,753
29,744,830
29,308,107
and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share
(1.18
)
(0.62
)
$
(12.74
)
(7.43
)
Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share
(1.20
)
(1.13
)
$
(3.97
)
0.32
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer