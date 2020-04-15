|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:30 | 15.04.2020
Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.
Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 21, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13697767.
For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.
