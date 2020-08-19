|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
6:12 | 19.08.2020
No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E’s Service Area
Based on forecasts for electricity supply and demand, the state’s electric grid operator, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), has communicated to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) that the utility will not need to employ rotating power outages on Tuesday.
PG&E has been on standby throughout the day and for the duration of this heatwave, which began Friday (Aug. 14). The company has opened its Emergency Operations Center to prepare to initiate potential rotating outages at the request of the CAISO. PG&E teams will continue to coordinate with the CAISO as the heatwave extends through Thursday. The CAISO oversees the larger power grid and balances energy demand with supply.
Thanks to the conservation efforts of California residents, the CAISO was able to call off potential rotating outages Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
With the heatwave expected to continue at least through Thursday night, PG&E strongly encourages all customers to continue conserving to reduce overall power demand.
“Since Friday, our state has been gripped by one of its most extreme heat events in recent years. We have strongly encouraged our customers to conserve energy to reduce strain on California’s electric grid, and they have delivered. We are tremendously grateful for their efforts to help avoid rotating outages. We urge our customers to keep up the conservation through Thursday. Thank you for your support and patience as we get through this heatwave together,” said Laurie Giammona, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PG&E.
