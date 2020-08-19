|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:11 | 20.08.2020
No Rotating Power Outages Needed Wednesday Night in PG&E’s Service Area
Based on forecasts for electricity supply and demand, the state’s electric grid operator, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), has confirmed that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will not need to employ rotating power outages on Wednesday.
PG&E has been on standby throughout the day and for the duration of this heat wave, which began Friday (Aug. 14). The company’s Emergency Operations Center remains open and prepared to initiate potential rotating outages at the request of the CAISO. PG&E teams will continue to coordinate with the CAISO as the heatwave extends through Thursday. The CAISO oversees the larger power grid and balances energy demand with supply.
Even with the request to start conserving energy an hour earlier, with a 2 p.m. start time today versus a 3 p.m. start time on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, customers helped the state meet the energy challenge. Thanks to the conservation efforts of California residents, the CAISO was able to call off potential rotating outages Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and now Wednesday.
With the heatwave expected to continue at least through Thursday night, PG&E strongly encourages all customers to continue conserving to reduce overall power demand.
“The end of this record heatwave is in sight. Thanks to a remarkable joint effort among all Californians to conserve, the state’s grid has weathered this heat storm without significant interruption so far this week. We are incredibly appreciative of the contributions our customers have made to help avoid rotating outages. We urge our customers to keep up their great efforts to conserve through Thursday, and we thank them for their support and patience during this extreme weather event,” said Laurie Giammona, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PG&E.
