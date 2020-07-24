|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL

13:00 | 24.07.2020
Noble Energy Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or “the Company”) announced today that it has changed the date of its previously announced earnings release and will now report its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2020 on Monday, August 3, 2020 prior to market open. The Company will no longer host a conference call or webcast to discuss its second quarter results, as a result of the pending merger with Chevron.
Access Noble Energy’s 2019 Sustainability Report for more information about how the Company is continuously improving its social, environmental and governance performance around the world.
