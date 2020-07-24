13:00 | 24.07.2020

Noble Energy Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or “the Company”) announced today that it has changed the date of its previously announced earnings release and will now report its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2020 on Monday, August 3, 2020 prior to market open. The Company will no longer host a conference call or webcast to discuss its second quarter results, as a result of the pending merger with Chevron.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®, visit https://www.nblenergy.com. Access Noble Energy’s 2019 Sustainability Report for more information about how the Company is continuously improving its social, environmental and governance performance around the world.

