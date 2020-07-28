|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:12 | 28.07.2020
Noble Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend
Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 2 cents per common share payable on August 24, 2020, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2020.
Access Noble Energy’s 2019 Sustainability Report for more information about how the Company is continuously improving its social, environmental and governance performance around the world.
