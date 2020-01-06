22:20 | 06.01.2020

Noble Midstream Announces President and Chief Operating Officer

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (the “Partnership” or

“Noble Midstream”) announced that Robin H. Fielder was appointed

President and Chief Operating Officer of Noble Midstream and Senior Vice

President, Midstream, of Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL), effective

January 13, 2020. She will report to Brent Smolik, the Partnership’s

CEO, who is also President and Chief Operating Officer of Noble Energy. Fielder has nearly 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry

across a wide range of disciplines, including reservoir engineering,

upstream and midstream planning, as well as investor relations. She held

a variety of positions within Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Western

Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) since beginning her career with

Anadarko in 2002, including most recently as President, Chief Executive

Officer and Director of WES and Senior Vice President, Midstream and

Marketing at Anadarko from 2018 to 2019. In addition, Fielder served as

Vice President of Investor Relations at Anadarko from 2016 to 2018, and

previously as Midstream Planning Manager, Business General Manager

of East Texas and North Louisiana, Worldwide Operations Business Advisor

and in various other exploration and operations engineering positions in

both the U.S. onshore and the Gulf of Mexico. Fielder holds a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering from Texas

A&M University and is a registered Professional Engineer in the state

of Texas and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. She

currently serves as co-chair for The Woodlands/North Houston chapter of

the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the

March of Dimes Greater Houston Market Board. Commenting on the announcement, Noble Midstream’s Chief Executive

Officer Brent Smolik said, “We are excited to add Robin to our executive

team at Noble Midstream. She has a unique skillset that combines

technical, financial, and leadership capabilities that will fit well

within our organization. I look forward to working with Robin as we

continue to enhance our midstream platform for the benefit of our

customers and investors.” Fielder added, “I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Noble

Midstream and the greater Noble Energy family. The midstream

organization has built strong crude oil, natural gas, and water

gathering businesses in both the DJ and Delaware Basins, as well as a

complementary long-haul pipeline portfolio. It is an exciting time to

join the Partnership, which is moving toward long-term, sustainable free

cash flow for unitholders.”

About Noble Midstream Partners LP

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed

by Noble Energy, Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic

midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides

crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ

Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information,

please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements”

within the meaning of federal securities law. Words such as

“anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “will”, “should”,

“may”, “estimates”, and similar expressions may be used to identify

forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not

statements of historical fact and reflect the Partnership’s current

views about future events. No assurances can be given that the

forward-looking statements contained in this news release will occur as

projected and actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates

and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that

could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

These risks include, without limitation, the Partnership’s targeted

leverage and distribution growth, its customers’ ability to meet their

drilling and development plans, changes in general economic conditions,

competitive conditions in the Partnership’s industry, actions taken by

third-party operators, gatherers, processors and transporters, the

demand for crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing services,

the Partnership’s ability to successfully implement its business plan,

the Partnership’s ability to complete internal growth projects on time

and on budget, the ability of third parties to complete construction of

pipelines in which the Partnership holds equity interests on time and on

budget, the price and availability of debt and equity financing, the

availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer

compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, and other

risks inherent in the Partnership’s business, including those described

under “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the

Partnership’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other

reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These

reports are also available from the Partnership’s office or website, www.nblmidstream.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of

management at the time the statements are made. Noble Midstream does not

assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should

circumstances, management’s estimates, or opinions change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005837/en/