20:06 | 24.07.2020

Noble Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Distribution

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.1875 per unit for second-quarter 2020. The second-quarter 2020 distribution will be payable on August 14, 2020, to unitholders of record as of August 7, 2020.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.