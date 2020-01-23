|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:15 | 24.01.2020
Noble Midstream Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution
Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.6878 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 17% increase compared to the prior year quarter and a 2.4% increase sequentially.
The fourth quarter 2019 distribution will be payable on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of February 4, 2019.
