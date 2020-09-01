16:00 | 01.09.2020

Nor Cal Systems Adds Current’s Outdoor Lighting and Controls Solutions

Nor Cal Systems and GE Current, a Daintree company announced that they are partners in California. Beginning today, Nor Cal Systems will be able to supply customers in Northern California with Current’s portfolio of outdoor and roadway lighting solutions. “Current’s lighting and controls technology fits right in with our portfolio of outdoor lighting,” Nor Cal Systems Owner and Acting President Shannon Jordan said. “We always strive to bring our customers the best, and adding Current to our lineup helps us do just that.” Jordan and the rest of the team at Nor Cal Systems will now have the ability to provide customers with Current’s outdoor solutions, including energy-efficient LED lighting and the LightGrid Outdoor Wireless Control System. LightGrid enables fixture programming, remote monitoring and real-time energy metering to help municipalities manage their lighting. “We’re thrilled to partner with Nor Cal Systems to share our outdoor lighting and solutions across the region,” said RJ Darling, Vice President of Roadway at Current. “Nor Cal has an excellent reputation and has always been selective about who they partner with. We’re so glad they chose Current.”

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all spaces in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About Nor Cal Systems:

Since 1989, the experienced and professional staff at Nor Cal Systems has been assisting municipalities, utilities and engineering firms with outdoor lighting design and specifications. To learn more, visit www.norcalsystems.net.

