Nordic Nanovector ASA: Financial calendar

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

— 22.03.2021 – Extraordinary General Meeting

— 26.03.2021 – Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

— 28.04.2021 – Annual General Meeting

— 26.05.2021 – Quarterly Report – Q1

— 27.08.2021 – Half-yearly Report

— 18.11.2021 – Quarterly Report – Q3

For further information, please contact: IR enquiriesMalene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com [mailto:ir@nordicnanovector.com]Media EnquiriesMark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

About Nordic Nanovector:Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.