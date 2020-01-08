ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
North America Bioherbicides Market, 2019-2024: Sustainable, Cost-Effective, Environment-Friendly & Control the Rising Level of Soil and Crop Toxicity – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North America Bioherbicides Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America bioherbicides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2019-2024.

Bioherbicides are a type of pesticides that are applied to the plants for preventing the growth of weeds. They are composed of fungi, bacteria and viruses, and insects such as painted lady butterfly and parasitic wasps. Bioherbicides are sustainable, cost-effective, environment-friendly, and they control the rising level of soil and crop toxicity. Owing to these factors, bioherbicides are widely utilized in foliar feeding, soil applications, seed treatment and post-harvest in the agriculture sector.

At present, North America represents as one of the largest markets for bioherbicides owing to the rising environmental awareness in confluence with the increasing preferences for organic farming. Bioherbicides are formulated in such a way that they do not generate residue build-up in the environment, thereby reducing their related effects and residue management costs. Apart from this, bioherbicides are also employed in the treatment of gardens, golf courses and railway tracks in the region.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the North America bioherbicides market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America bioherbicides market?

What is the breakup of the North America bioherbicides market on the basis of crop type?

What is the breakup of the North America bioherbicides market on the basis of source?

What is the breakup of the North America bioherbicides market on the basis of application?

What is the breakup of the North America bioherbicides market on the basis of mode of action?

What is the breakup of the North America bioherbicides market on the basis of formulation?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America bioherbicides industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America bioherbicides industry?

What is the structure of the North America bioherbicides industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America bioherbicides industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America bioherbicides industry?
Report Coverage:
Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Currency: US$

Geography Covered: North America, United States, Canada and Mexico

Segments Covered: Crop Type, Source, Application, Mode of Action and Formulation

Report Customization: Although the publisher has tried to cover everything in the North America bioherbicides market landscape, the publisher believes that every stakeholder may have their own specific needs. In view of this, the publisher provides up to 20-man hours of free customization for each report.
Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction
4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Bioherbicides Market
5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Crop Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Source

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Action

5.6 Market Breakup by Formulation

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast
6 North America Bioherbicides Market
6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Bioherbicides Market: Breakup by Crop Type
7.1 Agricultural Crops

7.2 Non-Agricultural Crops
8 North America Bioherbicides Market: Breakup by Source
8.1 Microbial

8.2 Biochemical

8.3 Others
9 North America Bioherbicides Market: Breakup by Application
9.1 Seed Treatment

9.2 Soil Application

9.3 Foliar

9.4 Post-Harvest
10 North America Bioherbicides Market: Breakup by Mode of Action
10.1 MOA Involving Photosynthesis

10.2 MOA Targeting Enzymes

10.3 Others
11 North America Bioherbicides Market: Breakup by Formulation
11.1 Granular

11.2 Liquid

11.3 Others
12 North America Bioherbicides Market: Breakup by Country
12.1 United States

12.1.1 Historical Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Breakup by Crop Type

12.1.3 Market Breakup by Source

12.1.4 Market Breakup by Application

12.1.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Action

12.1.6 Market Breakup by Formulation

12.1.7 Market Forecast

12.2 Canada

12.3 Mexico
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
14.1 Overview

14.2 Research and Development

14.3 Raw Material Procurement

14.4 Manufacturing

14.5 Marketing

14.6 Distribution

14.7 End-Use
15 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Rivalry

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis 17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fflx6x
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005528/en/

