11:20 | 16.12.2021
North America Biopesticides Market 2020-2030 by Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application and Country – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “North America Biopesticides Market 2020-2030 by Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The North American biopesticides market is expected to grow by 14.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $7,568 million by 2030, owing to the exponentially growing food industry due to the rising population, the low R&D costs associated with the manufacturing and development of biopesticides, the environmental safety with the use of biopesticides, and increasing government initiatives across the globe.
Highlighted with 40 tables and 87 figures, this 155-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America biopesticides market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America biopesticides market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application, and Country.
Bacillus Thuringiensis
Beauveria Bassiana
Metarhizium Anisopliae
Verticillium Lecanii
Baculovirus
Other Bioinsecticides
Biofungicides
Trichoderma
Bacillus Species
Pseudomonas Species
Streptomyces Species
Other Biofungicides
Bionematicides
Paecilomyces lilacinus
Bacillus Firmus
Other Bionematicides
Bioherbicides
Other Products
Bacteria
Virus
Fungal
Nematode
Other Microbials
Biochemicals
Repellents
Pheromones
Allomones
Kairomones
Other Biochemicals
Botanicals/PIPs
Insect Growth Regulators
Feeding Deterrents
Repellents
Confusants
Plant Allelopathy
Plant Growth Regulator
Fungicidal Control
Induced Resistance
Pyrethrum
Other Botanicals
Predators
Lady Beetles
Green Lacewings
Protozoa/Pheromone
Nematodes/Parasites/Predator Mites
Minute Pirate Bugs
Syrphid Flies
Other Sources
Emulsifiable Concentrates
Suspension Concentrates
Soluble Liquid Concentrates
Dry Formulation
Dry Granules
Water-Dispersible Granules
Wettable Powders
Based on Usage (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)
Soil Treatment
Seed Treatment
Post-harvest
Other Usages
Grains & Cereals
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turf & Ornamental Grass
Grazing Land
Other Applications
Canada
Mexico
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Source, and Application over the forecast years is also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
BASF SE
Bayer Crop Science
Bioworks Inc.
Certis Europe BV
Corteva Agriscience
Dow Agrosciences LLC
Hebei Veyong Biochemical Co. Ltd.
Isagro S.p.A.
Koppert Biological Systems
Marrone Bio Innovations
Novozymes AS
Rovensa Group
Stockton Group
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Philagro)
Valent Biosciences Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11liux
