North America Biopesticides Market 2020-2030 by Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application and Country – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North America Biopesticides Market 2020-2030 by Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The North American biopesticides market is expected to grow by 14.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $7,568 million by 2030, owing to the exponentially growing food industry due to the rising population, the low R&D costs associated with the manufacturing and development of biopesticides, the environmental safety with the use of biopesticides, and increasing government initiatives across the globe. Highlighted with 40 tables and 87 figures, this 155-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America biopesticides market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure Growth Drivers Restraints and Challenges Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America biopesticides market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application, and Country.

Based on Product (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)

Bioinsecticides Bacillus Thuringiensis Beauveria Bassiana Metarhizium Anisopliae Verticillium Lecanii Baculovirus Other Bioinsecticides Biofungicides Trichoderma Bacillus Species Pseudomonas Species Streptomyces Species Other Biofungicides Bionematicides Paecilomyces lilacinus Bacillus Firmus Other Bionematicides Bioherbicides Other Products

Based on Source (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)

Microbials Bacteria Virus Fungal Nematode Other Microbials Biochemicals Repellents Pheromones Allomones Kairomones Other Biochemicals Botanicals/PIPs Insect Growth Regulators Feeding Deterrents Repellents Confusants Plant Allelopathy Plant Growth Regulator Fungicidal Control Induced Resistance Pyrethrum Other Botanicals Predators Lady Beetles Green Lacewings Protozoa/Pheromone Nematodes/Parasites/Predator Mites Minute Pirate Bugs Syrphid Flies Other Sources

Based on Formulation (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)

Liquid Formulation Emulsifiable Concentrates Suspension Concentrates Soluble Liquid Concentrates Dry Formulation Dry Granules Water-Dispersible Granules Wettable Powders Based on Usage (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)

Foliar Spray Soil Treatment Seed Treatment Post-harvest Other Usages

Based on Application (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)

Fruits & Vegetables Grains & Cereals Oilseeds & Pulses Turf & Ornamental Grass Grazing Land Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S. Canada Mexico For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Source, and Application over the forecast years is also included. The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players Profiled

Andermatt Biocontrol AG BASF SE Bayer Crop Science Bioworks Inc. Certis Europe BV Corteva Agriscience Dow Agrosciences LLC Hebei Veyong Biochemical Co. Ltd. Isagro S.p.A. Koppert Biological Systems Marrone Bio Innovations Novozymes AS Rovensa Group Stockton Group Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Philagro) Valent Biosciences Corp. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11liux

