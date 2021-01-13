17:19 | 13.01.2021

North America Blasting Automation Services Markets, 2020-2026: Focus on Metal Mining, Non-Metal Mining and Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North America Blasting Automation Services Market By Application (Metal Mining, Non-Metal Mining and Others), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The North America Blasting Automation Services Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The usage of the latest technologies, like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in blasting operations is disturbing the mining landscape. The usage of IoT sensors in equipment used in drilling is mainly gaining traction due to the ability of these sensors to collect critical data about the compressive strength, density, fractures, velocity, faults, and spaces stuck between the rocks and ores. The data acquired from the sensors are subjected to Machine Learning (ML) and AI algorithms in order to obtain critical and important subsurface information. Numerous companies are in progress to offer AI-enabled drill automation platforms in order to improve aftermarket drilling operations. For example, MineWare Private Ltd has established Phoenix AI that is a drill automation platform on the basis of AI, for blast-hole drill operations. Numerous rules and regulations are being drafted to improve the safety of mine workers and check the environmental damages occurring due to mining activities. For example, the U.S. Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) aims to lessen the injury and damage to property and people, boosts the deployment of more innovative blasting methods. Parallel regulations have been applied in numerous countries, including Canada, and the U.S. In these countries mining significantly contributes to the overall national GDP. These guidelines boost the adoption of 3-D laser profiling, advanced hole deviation tools, and explosives-delivery system. The consolidated cloud and cell phone innovation is prolonged to fuel business development in order to expand the impact cycle. The emphasis enforced on the explosives of dedicated co-ops is to promise transparency in trading data, helpful in productivity and it also maintains assurance to allow better and quicker dynamic. Cloud frameworks are increasingly desirable and has several investigative stages to get access to the yield of probing and impacting hardware additionally beneficial in fueling business development. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Metal Mining, Non-Metal Mining and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Komatsu Ltd. (MineWare Pty. Ltd.) Atlas Copco AB (Epiroc) Rockwell Automation, Inc. Autonomous Solutions, Inc. iRing, Inc. Orica Limited Incitec Pivot Limited (Dyno Nobel, Inc.) Rio Tinto PLC (Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited) Sasol Limited. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vizlk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005707/en/