17:31 | 06.01.2020
North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Estimated to Grow with a CAGR of 11.8% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “North
The publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.4 Billion by
The North America lithium-ion battery market reached a value of US$ 9.4 Billion in 2018.
The North America lithium-ion battery market is currently being driven
What are the key regions in the North America lithium-ion battery market?
What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on the basis of product type?
What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on the basis of power capacity?
What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on the basis of application?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America lithium-ion battery market?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America lithium-ion battery market?
What is the structure of the North America lithium-ion battery
What is the degree of competition in the North America lithium-ion battery market?
What are the profit margins in the North America lithium-ion battery market?
Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018
Market Forecast: 2019-2024
Currency: US$
Geography Covered: North America, United States, Canada and Mexico
Segments Covered: Product Type, Power Capacity and Application
Report Customization: Although the publisher has tried to cover
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5.2 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.3 Market Breakup by Power Capacity
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate
7.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
7.4 Lithium Manganese Oxide
7.5 Others
8.2 3000mAh to 10000mAh
8.3 10000mAh to 60000mAh
8.4 More than 60000mAh
9.2 Electric Vehicles
9.3 Energy Storage
9.4 Others
10.1.1 Historical Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Breakup by Product Type
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Power Capacity
10.1.4 Market Breakup by Application
10.1.5 Market Forecast
10.2 Canada
10.3 Mexico
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12.2 Research and Development
12.3 Raw Material Procurement
12.4 Manufacturing
12.5 Marketing
12.6 Distribution
12.7 End-Use
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Rivalry
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tiog9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005772/en/
