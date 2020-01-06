17:31 | 06.01.2020

North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Estimated to Grow with a CAGR of 11.8% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North

America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size,

Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024” report has been

added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.4 Billion by

2024, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2024. The North America lithium-ion battery market reached a value of US$ 9.4

Billion in 2018. Lithium-ion, or Li-ion, batteries can be defined as

rechargeable batteries with a high energy density. A typical lithium-ion

battery is capable of storing 150 watt-hours of electricity in 1

kilogram of battery. These batteries do not have a memory effect owing

to which they are not required to be discharged prior to recharging.

These low maintenance batteries are ideal for modern fuel gauge

applications as their self-discharge is much lower than that of

nickel-cadmium batteries. Besides this, Li-ion batteries can be used for

a variety of applications ranging from automobiles to power sources for

mobile devices and personal computers. The North America lithium-ion battery market is currently being driven

by several factors. The region is experiencing a mounting demand for

electric and hybrid vehicles, which employ lithium-ion batteries.

Moreover, the escalating sales of consumer electronics in the region

have also catalyzed the demand for these batteries. Apart from this, the

need for lithium-ion batteries is stimulated based on their excess power

storage capacity, which is beneficial during peak hours of electricity

demand. In addition to this, rapid growth in renewable energy production

in the region, especially wind and solar energy, has also induced the

need for grid energy storage. Furthermore, consumers have started

relying on electronic gadgets, such as tablets, laptops and smartphones,

for communication and other daily activities. As these devices mostly

run on lithium-ion batteries, the demand is being escalated at a rapid

pace in the region.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America lithium-ion battery market performed so far

and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regions in the North America lithium-ion battery

market? What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on

the basis of product type? What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on

the basis of power capacity? What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on

the basis of application? What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America

lithium-ion battery industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America

lithium-ion battery industry? What is the structure of the North America lithium-ion battery

industry and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the North America lithium-ion

battery industry? What are the profit margins in the North America lithium-ion battery

industry?

Report Coverage:

Base Year Considered: 2018 Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018 Market Forecast: 2019-2024 Currency: US$ Geography Covered: North America, United States, Canada and Mexico Segments Covered: Product Type, Power Capacity and Application Report Customization: Although the publisher has tried to cover

everything in the North America lithium-ion battery market landscape,

the publisher believes that every stakeholder may have their own

specific needs. In view of this, the publisher provides up to 20-man

hours of free customization for each report.

Key Topics Covered:1 Preface2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary4 Introduction

4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Market

5.1 Market Performance 5.2 Market Breakup by Product Type 5.3 Market Breakup by Power Capacity 5.4 Market Breakup by Application 5.5 Market Breakup by Region 5.6 Market Forecast

6 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market

6.1 Market Performance 6.2 Market Forecast

7 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Lithium Cobalt Oxide 7.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate 7.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt 7.4 Lithium Manganese Oxide 7.5 Others

8 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Breakup by Power Capacity

8.1 0 to 3000mAh 8.2 3000mAh to 10000mAh 8.3 10000mAh to 60000mAh 8.4 More than 60000mAh

9 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Breakup by Application

9.1 Consumer Electronics 9.2 Electric Vehicles 9.3 Energy Storage 9.4 Others

10 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Breakup by Country

10.1 United States 10.1.1 Historical Market Trends 10.1.2 Market Breakup by Product Type 10.1.3 Market Breakup by Power Capacity 10.1.4 Market Breakup by Application 10.1.5 Market Forecast 10.2 Canada 10.3 Mexico

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview 11.2 Strengths 11.3 Weaknesses 11.4 Opportunities 11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview 12.2 Research and Development 12.3 Raw Material Procurement 12.4 Manufacturing 12.5 Marketing 12.6 Distribution 12.7 End-Use

13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview 13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 13.4 Degree of Rivalry 13.5 Threat of New Entrants 13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure 15.2 Key Players 15.3 Profiles of Key Players