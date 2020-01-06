ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:31 | 06.01.2020
North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Estimated to Grow with a CAGR of 11.8% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North
America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size,
Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024” report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.4 Billion by
2024, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2024.

The North America lithium-ion battery market reached a value of US$ 9.4
Billion in 2018. Lithium-ion, or Li-ion, batteries can be defined as
rechargeable batteries with a high energy density. A typical lithium-ion
battery is capable of storing 150 watt-hours of electricity in 1
kilogram of battery. These batteries do not have a memory effect owing
to which they are not required to be discharged prior to recharging.
These low maintenance batteries are ideal for modern fuel gauge
applications as their self-discharge is much lower than that of
nickel-cadmium batteries. Besides this, Li-ion batteries can be used for
a variety of applications ranging from automobiles to power sources for
mobile devices and personal computers.

The North America lithium-ion battery market is currently being driven
by several factors. The region is experiencing a mounting demand for
electric and hybrid vehicles, which employ lithium-ion batteries.
Moreover, the escalating sales of consumer electronics in the region
have also catalyzed the demand for these batteries. Apart from this, the
need for lithium-ion batteries is stimulated based on their excess power
storage capacity, which is beneficial during peak hours of electricity
demand. In addition to this, rapid growth in renewable energy production
in the region, especially wind and solar energy, has also induced the
need for grid energy storage. Furthermore, consumers have started
relying on electronic gadgets, such as tablets, laptops and smartphones,
for communication and other daily activities. As these devices mostly
run on lithium-ion batteries, the demand is being escalated at a rapid
pace in the region.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the North America lithium-ion battery market performed so far
and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America lithium-ion battery
market?

What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on
the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on
the basis of power capacity?

What is the breakup of the North America lithium-ion battery market on
the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America
lithium-ion battery industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America
lithium-ion battery industry?

What is the structure of the North America lithium-ion battery
industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America lithium-ion
battery industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America lithium-ion battery
industry?
Report Coverage:
Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Currency: US$

Geography Covered: North America, United States, Canada and Mexico

Segments Covered: Product Type, Power Capacity and Application

Report Customization: Although the publisher has tried to cover
everything in the North America lithium-ion battery market landscape,
the publisher believes that every stakeholder may have their own
specific needs. In view of this, the publisher provides up to 20-man
hours of free customization for each report.
Key Topics Covered:1 Preface2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary4 Introduction
4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Market
5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Power Capacity

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast
6 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market
6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Lithium Cobalt Oxide

7.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate

7.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

7.4 Lithium Manganese Oxide

7.5 Others
8 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Breakup by Power Capacity
8.1 0 to 3000mAh

8.2 3000mAh to 10000mAh

8.3 10000mAh to 60000mAh

8.4 More than 60000mAh
9 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Breakup by Application
9.1 Consumer Electronics

9.2 Electric Vehicles

9.3 Energy Storage

9.4 Others
10 North America Lithium-ion Battery Market: Breakup by Country
10.1 United States

10.1.1 Historical Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Power Capacity

10.1.4 Market Breakup by Application

10.1.5 Market Forecast

10.2 Canada

10.3 Mexico
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview

12.2 Research and Development

12.3 Raw Material Procurement

12.4 Manufacturing

12.5 Marketing

12.6 Distribution

12.7 End-Use
13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Rivalry

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tiog9

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005772/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

17:46 Uhr | 06.01.2020
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: ...

17:44 Uhr | 06.01.2020
Nato fordert Zurückhaltung vom ...

17:43 Uhr | 06.01.2020
Deutsche Anleihen: Etwas ...

17:41 Uhr | 06.01.2020
CES/Zulieferer ZF: Vorerst kein ...

17:35 Uhr | 06.01.2020
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 7. ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer