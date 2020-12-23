|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:16 | 23.12.2020
North America Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring Key players | EnergySolutions, AECOM, NorthStar Group Services, Hydro-Quebec, and Orano – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “North America Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is expected to rise at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
Factors such as increasing the installation of renewable energy that is cleaner and more economical are likely to drive the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. However, the high cost of decommissioning nuclear plants is expected to restrain the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.
Commercial power reactor due to being uneconomical un-economical in comparison to other energy sources is expected to be the largest segment and is likely to dominate the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.
Increasing the use of robots and artificial intelligence in the decommissioning of the nuclear reactor is safer and is likely going to create several for the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market in the future.
Because of being the largest producer of nuclear energy and one of the earliest countries to generate nuclear power, the United States is now decommissioning many of its old nuclear plants, which is expected to be the largest market for the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning.
The countries in the region, such as the United States and Canada are decommissioning its old and out-dated nuclear power plants that are safe or economical in use. This is likely to drive the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.
Over the past decade, intense competition from electricity generation using low-cost shale gas has hurt the competitiveness of the country’s nuclear power industry. Moreover, record low wholesale electricity prices and the high cost of life extension (PLEX) upgrades have driven early nuclear plant retirements.
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5.1.1 Pressurized Water Reactor
5.1.2 Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor
5.1.3 Boiling Water Reactor
5.1.4 High-temperature Gas-cooled Reactor
5.1.5 Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor
5.1.6 Other Reactor Types
5.2 Applications
5.2.1 Commercial Power Reactor
5.2.2 Prototype Power Reactor
5.2.3 Research Reactor
5.3 Capacity
5.3.1 Below 100 MW
5.3.2 100-1000 MW
5.3.3 Above 1000 MW
5.4 Geography
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 EnergySolutions
6.3.2 AECOM
6.3.3 NorthStar Group Services, Inc
6.3.4 Holtec
6.3.5 Hydro-Quebec
6.3.6 Kinectrics
6.3.7 Orano SA
6.3.8 Manafort Brothers Incorporated
6.3.9 Cutting Technologies Inc.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer