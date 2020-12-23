12:16 | 23.12.2020

North America Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring Key players | EnergySolutions, AECOM, NorthStar Group Services, Hydro-Quebec, and Orano – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North America Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is expected to rise at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factors such as increasing the installation of renewable energy that is cleaner and more economical are likely to drive the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. However, the high cost of decommissioning nuclear plants is expected to restrain the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. Commercial power reactor due to being uneconomical un-economical in comparison to other energy sources is expected to be the largest segment and is likely to dominate the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period. Increasing the use of robots and artificial intelligence in the decommissioning of the nuclear reactor is safer and is likely going to create several for the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market in the future. Because of being the largest producer of nuclear energy and one of the earliest countries to generate nuclear power, the United States is now decommissioning many of its old nuclear plants, which is expected to be the largest market for the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning.

Key Market Trends Commercial Power Reactor Expected to Dominate the Market

The commercial power reactors are the nuclear reactors that are mainly used for generating electricity. Most of these reactors are being installed in nuclear power plants. Moreover, increasing renewable energy from solar and wind is much cheaper and cleaner. The countries in the region, such as the United States and Canada are decommissioning its old and out-dated nuclear power plants that are safe or economical in use. This is likely to drive the North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

United States Expected to Dominate the Market

The United States is one of the largest nuclear power producers globally, accounting for almost 30% of the global nuclear power generated in 2019. The country’s nuclear reactors produced 852 TWh of electricity in 2019, representing a slight increase of 0.35% over the previous year’s value. The old nuclear plants that are ready to retire are likely to drive the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. Over the past decade, intense competition from electricity generation using low-cost shale gas has hurt the competitiveness of the country’s nuclear power industry. Moreover, record low wholesale electricity prices and the high cost of life extension (PLEX) upgrades have driven early nuclear plant retirements.

Competitive Landscape

The North America nuclear power reactor decommissioning is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include EnergySolutions, AECOM,NorthStar Group Services, Inc, Hydro-Quebec, and Orano SA.

Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025 4.3 Recent Trends and Developments 4.4 Government Policies and Regulations 4.5 Market Dynamics 4.5.1 Drivers 4.5.2 Restraints 4.6 Supply Chain Analysis 4.7 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Reactor Type 5.1.1 Pressurized Water Reactor 5.1.2 Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor 5.1.3 Boiling Water Reactor 5.1.4 High-temperature Gas-cooled Reactor 5.1.5 Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor 5.1.6 Other Reactor Types 5.2 Applications 5.2.1 Commercial Power Reactor 5.2.2 Prototype Power Reactor 5.2.3 Research Reactor 5.3 Capacity 5.3.1 Below 100 MW 5.3.2 100-1000 MW 5.3.3 Above 1000 MW 5.4 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Collaboration and Joint Ventures 6.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players 6.3 Company Profiles 6.3.1 EnergySolutions 6.3.2 AECOM 6.3.3 NorthStar Group Services, Inc 6.3.4 Holtec 6.3.5 Hydro-Quebec 6.3.6 Kinectrics 6.3.7 Orano SA 6.3.8 Manafort Brothers Incorporated 6.3.9 Cutting Technologies Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42t6h3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005164/en/