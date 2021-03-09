|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:38 | 09.03.2021
North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook Report 2021-2025: Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 – Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The total number of oil and gas projects in North America expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 603. Of these, upstream production projects constitute 104, midstream projects constitute 333, refinery projects constitute 23, and petrochemical projects constitute 143.
Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at country level
Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in North America, wherever available
Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Identify growth segments and opportunities in the North American oil and gas industry
Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data
Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers
1.2 Market Definition
2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in North America, Projects by Sector
2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in North America, Projects by Type
2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in North America, Projects by Stage
2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in North America, Projects by Country
3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in the US, Projects by Sector
3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in the US, Projects by Type
3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in the US, Projects by Stage
3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in the US, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details
4.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Canada, Projects by Sector
4.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Canada, Projects by Type
4.4 Oil & Gas Projects in Canada, Projects by Stage
4.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Canada, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details
5.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico, Projects by Sector
5.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico, Projects by Type
5.4 Oil & Gas Projects in Mexico, Projects by Stage
5.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details
