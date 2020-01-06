ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:44 | 06.01.2020
North America Rainwater Harvesting Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North
America Rainwater Harvesting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size,
Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024” report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 422 Million by
2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

The North America rainwater harvesting market reached a value of US$ 334
Million in 2018. Rainwater harvesting refers to the collection and
storage of rainwater for future use. Rainwater can be collected from
rooftops, roads, open grounds and natural water bodies, such as rivers.
A typical rainwater harvesting system contains a catchment, in which the
rainwater is captured, and a conveyance system that transfers water from
catchment to the storage tank. In the storage tank, the water is treated
for removing pollutants, if any. This processed rainwater can be then
used for irrigation, gardening, drinking, domestic purposes as well as
conservation of wetlands. A set-up for harvesting rainwater can be built
in individual homes, residential colonies or apartments, educational
institutions, club houses, hospitals, farmhouses, farmlands, and
industrial areas.

North America rainwater harvesting market is currently being driven by
several factors. The easy installation and customization process of
rainwater harvesting system has fueled its demand in the region. In line
with this, the overall cost of installation and operation of these
systems is much lesser than that of a water purifying or pumping system.
This makes rainwater harvesting an economical way of preserving water.
Moreover, with the growing population, there is a rise in the demand for
water in the region. Further, rainwater harvesting is reducing the
dependency on groundwater and helping in mitigating concerns regarding
water scarcity and depleting ground water levels. Additionally,
rainwater, when collected, can be used for numerous purposes, which
include flushing toilets, washing, watering plants, composting, rinsing
vegetables, and fire protection.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the North America rainwater harvesting market performed so far
and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America rainwater harvesting
market?

What is the breakup of the North America rainwater harvesting market
on the basis of harvesting method?

What is the breakup of the North America rainwater harvesting market
on the basis of end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America
rainwater harvesting industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America
rainwater harvesting industry?

What is the structure of the North America rainwater harvesting
industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America rainwater
harvesting industry?
Report Coverage:
Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Currency: US$

Geography Covered: North America, United States and Canada

Segments Covered: Harvesting Method and End-User.

Report Customization: Although the publisher has tried to cover
everything in the North America rainwater harvesting market landscape,
the publisher believes that every stakeholder may have their own
specific needs. In view of this, the publisher provides up to 20-man
hours of free customization for each report.
Key Topics Covered:1 Preface2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary4 Introduction
4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Rainwater Harvesting Market
5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Harvesting Method

5.3 Market Breakup by End-User

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast
6 North America Rainwater Harvesting Market
6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: Breakup by Harvesting
Method
7.1 Above Ground

7.2 Underground
8 North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: Breakup by End-User
8.1 Commercial

8.2 Residential

8.3 Industrial
9 North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: Breakup by Country
9.1 United States

9.1.1 Historical Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Harvesting Method

9.1.3 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1.4 Market Forecast

9.2 Canada

9.2.1 Historical Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Harvesting Method

9.2.3 Market Breakup by End-User

9.2.4 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/komm6r

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005781/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

17:46 Uhr | 06.01.2020
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: ...

17:44 Uhr | 06.01.2020
Nato fordert Zurückhaltung vom ...

17:43 Uhr | 06.01.2020
Deutsche Anleihen: Etwas ...

17:41 Uhr | 06.01.2020
CES/Zulieferer ZF: Vorerst kein ...

17:35 Uhr | 06.01.2020
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 7. ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer