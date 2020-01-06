17:44 | 06.01.2020

North America Rainwater Harvesting Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North

America Rainwater Harvesting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size,

Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024” report has been

added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 422 Million by

2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024. The North America rainwater harvesting market reached a value of US$ 334

Million in 2018. Rainwater harvesting refers to the collection and

storage of rainwater for future use. Rainwater can be collected from

rooftops, roads, open grounds and natural water bodies, such as rivers.

A typical rainwater harvesting system contains a catchment, in which the

rainwater is captured, and a conveyance system that transfers water from

catchment to the storage tank. In the storage tank, the water is treated

for removing pollutants, if any. This processed rainwater can be then

used for irrigation, gardening, drinking, domestic purposes as well as

conservation of wetlands. A set-up for harvesting rainwater can be built

in individual homes, residential colonies or apartments, educational

institutions, club houses, hospitals, farmhouses, farmlands, and

industrial areas. North America rainwater harvesting market is currently being driven by

several factors. The easy installation and customization process of

rainwater harvesting system has fueled its demand in the region. In line

with this, the overall cost of installation and operation of these

systems is much lesser than that of a water purifying or pumping system.

This makes rainwater harvesting an economical way of preserving water.

Moreover, with the growing population, there is a rise in the demand for

water in the region. Further, rainwater harvesting is reducing the

dependency on groundwater and helping in mitigating concerns regarding

water scarcity and depleting ground water levels. Additionally,

rainwater, when collected, can be used for numerous purposes, which

include flushing toilets, washing, watering plants, composting, rinsing

vegetables, and fire protection.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America rainwater harvesting market performed so far

and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regions in the North America rainwater harvesting

market? What is the breakup of the North America rainwater harvesting market

on the basis of harvesting method? What is the breakup of the North America rainwater harvesting market

on the basis of end-user? What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America

rainwater harvesting industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America

rainwater harvesting industry? What is the structure of the North America rainwater harvesting

industry and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the North America rainwater

harvesting industry?

Report Coverage:

Base Year Considered: 2018 Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018 Market Forecast: 2019-2024 Currency: US$ Geography Covered: North America, United States and Canada Segments Covered: Harvesting Method and End-User. Report Customization: Although the publisher has tried to cover

everything in the North America rainwater harvesting market landscape,

the publisher believes that every stakeholder may have their own

specific needs. In view of this, the publisher provides up to 20-man

hours of free customization for each report.

Key Topics Covered:1 Preface2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary4 Introduction

4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Rainwater Harvesting Market

5.1 Market Performance 5.2 Market Breakup by Harvesting Method 5.3 Market Breakup by End-User 5.4 Market Breakup by Region 5.5 Market Forecast

6 North America Rainwater Harvesting Market

6.1 Market Performance 6.2 Market Forecast

7 North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: Breakup by Harvesting

Method

7.1 Above Ground 7.2 Underground

8 North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: Breakup by End-User

8.1 Commercial 8.2 Residential 8.3 Industrial

9 North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: Breakup by Country

9.1 United States 9.1.1 Historical Market Trends 9.1.2 Market Breakup by Harvesting Method 9.1.3 Market Breakup by End-User 9.1.4 Market Forecast 9.2 Canada 9.2.1 Historical Market Trends 9.2.2 Market Breakup by Harvesting Method 9.2.3 Market Breakup by End-User 9.2.4 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview 10.2 Strengths 10.3 Weaknesses 10.4 Opportunities 10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview 12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 12.4 Degree of Rivalry 12.5 Threat of New Entrants 12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure 14.2 Key Players 14.3 Profiles of Key Players For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/komm6r View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005781/en/