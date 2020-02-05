ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:59 | 05.02.2020
North America Specialty Paper Market (2013 to 2024): Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast – CAGR of 5.2% Expected During Forecast Period – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North America Specialty Paper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America specialty paper market reached a volume of 8.7 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 11.8 Million Metric Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2024.

Specialty paper refers to a superior quality paper, which is produced or designed for a specific application. It is manufactured using nano-based materials, composites, fibers and different types of pulp, such as recycled paper, cotton fiber, wood pulp and wood chips.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the North America Specialty Paper market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America Specialty Paper market?

What is the breakup of the North America Specialty Paper market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the North America Specialty Paper market on the basis of raw material?

What is the breakup of the North America Specialty Paper market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America Specialty Paper industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America Specialty Paper industry?

What is the structure of the North America Specialty Paper industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America Specialty Paper industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America Specialty Paper industry?

Specialty paper possess various performance features including exceptional physical, optical, electrical and chemical properties. Owing to these properties, specialty paper finds applications in diverse industries including healthcare, construction, packaging and labeling, retail, and laundry care.

The North America specialty paper market is currently being driven by several factors. Specialty paper offers enhanced moisture retention, improved fluid and microbial resistance, robustness, brightness, and elasticity. Owing to this, the demand for specialty paper has increased in the food and beverages, lifestyle, and cosmetics sectors.

Besides this, rising per capita incomes coupled with changing lifestyles have also fueled the demand for high-quality packaging material, thereby, boosting the specialty paper market growth. Moreover, growth in the construction industry has stimulated the requirement for masking tape, thus, driving the growth of the market in the region.
Report Coverage:
Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Geography Covered: North America, United States and Canada

Segments Covered: Type, Raw Material and Application.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction
4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Specialty Paper Market
5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast
6 North America Specialty Paper Market
6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Specialty Paper Market: Breakup by Type
7.1 Label and Release Papers

7.2 Printing Papers

7.3 Flexible Packaging Papers

7.4 Rolling Papers

7.4 Others
8 North America Specialty Paper Market: Breakup by Raw Material
8.1 Pulp

8.2 Fillers and Binders

8.4 Additives and Coatings

8.3 Others
9 North America Specialty Paper Market: Breakup by Application
9.1 Packaging and Labeling

9.2 Printing and Writing

9.3 Industrial Use

9.4 Building and Construction

9.5 Others
10 North America Specialty Paper Market: Breakup by Country
10.1 United States

10.1.1 Historical market Trends

10.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Raw Material

10.1.4 Market Breakup by Application

10.1.5 Market Forecast

10.2 Canada
11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/414kkx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005633/en/

